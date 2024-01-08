Carolina Panthers 2024 opponents are set

CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Panthers 2024 opponents are officially set.
Even before Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers, the Panthers locked in a fourth-place finish in the NFC South, setting up the final three opponents for next season.
The Panthers also play the entire NFC East and AFC West next season.
The Panthers will have nine home games on the schedule in the regular season next year. In addition to home games against their division rivals Atlanta, New Orleans, and Tampa Bay, they'll host the Cowboys, Giants, Chiefs, Chargers, Cardinals (who finished fourth in the NFC West), and Bengals (fourth in the AFC North).
Their eight road trips include the three division games, plus Philadelphia, Washington, Denver, Las Vegas, and Chicago (fourth in the NFC North).
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta Falcons
|Atlanta Falcons
|New Orleans Saints
|New Orleans Saints
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Dallas Cowboys
|Philadelphia Eagles
|NY Giants
|Washington Commanders
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Denver Broncos
|LA Chargers
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Arizona Cardinals
|Chicago Bears
|Cincinnati Bengals
