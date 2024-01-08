Carolina Panthers 2024 opponents are set

Jan 07, 2024 at 07:05 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Panthers 2024 opponents are officially set.

Even before Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers, the Panthers locked in a fourth-place finish in the NFC South, setting up the final three opponents for next season.

The Panthers also play the entire NFC East and AFC West next season.

The Panthers will have nine home games on the schedule in the regular season next year. In addition to home games against their division rivals Atlanta, New Orleans, and Tampa Bay, they'll host the Cowboys, Giants, Chiefs, Chargers, Cardinals (who finished fourth in the NFC West), and Bengals (fourth in the AFC North).

Their eight road trips include the three division games, plus Philadelphia, Washington, Denver, Las Vegas, and Chicago (fourth in the NFC North).

Information about season ticket and single-game ticket packages are available here.

Home Away
Atlanta Falcons Atlanta Falcons
New Orleans Saints New Orleans Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys Philadelphia Eagles
NY Giants Washington Commanders
Kansas City Chiefs Denver Broncos
LA Chargers Las Vegas Raiders
Arizona Cardinals Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals

TopCats: Panthers vs. Packers

View TopCats photos from in-game vs. the Packers and Junior TopCats Halftime Performance.

