Carolina Panthers Support Breast Cancer Awareness at Sunday's Game  for NFL's Crucial Catch Initiative

Sep 30, 2023 at 03:54 PM
Adam Thielen with Pink Patch
Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Panthers are kicking off breast cancer awareness month this October with a variety of activities leading up to and during Sunday's game versus the Minnesota Vikings. This week's entitlement partner, Bojangles, is giving away 10,000 "Bo-cket" hats featuring the Panthers logo with a pink break cancer awareness ribbon. In addition, six local breast cancer survivors will serve as honorary captains at the game and several more activities are planned to help promote breast cancer awareness and honor individuals currently battling cancer, cancer survivors and families who have been affected by this disease.

  • Starting Wednesday, the Atrium Health patch on the Panthers practice uniforms flipped from teal to pink this week in support of breast cancer awareness.
  • Upon entry, the first 10,000 fans will receive a special Bojangles "Bo-cket" hat featuring the Panthers logo with a pink breast cancer awareness ribbon.
  • Atrium Health will give away 7,000 pink Panthers hats. They will be available at Legend's Row, Atrium Health Play60 Kids Combine and the Atrium Health Fit Zone. Fans can also visit Legend's Row for a special Atrium Health Levine Cancer paint-by-numbers inspirational mural.
  • Six honorary captains, who are local Atrium Health breast cancer survivors, will be recognized on field and present the official game coin to the head referee before the pregame coin toss.
  • Atrium Health Levine Cancer's Dr. Katherine Ansley and Dr. Antoinette Tan will be the Keep Pounding Drummers and executive director of spiritual care at Atrium Health, Greg Hathaway, will give the invocation.
  • Felicia Temple, a stage III Neuroendocrine cancer survivor and contestant from The Voice, will sing the national anthem and be joined by 25 breast cancer survivors on the field at halftime for a special performance.
  • A large pink breast cancer awareness ribbon and a NFL Crucial Catch-striped ribbon will be displayed on either side of the American flag during the national anthem. More than 100 PSL owners with ties to cancer awareness will have the opportunity to help hold the ribbon flags.
  • TopCats, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew will wear pink gear as accents to their uniforms and the USAA skydivers will wear pink shirts during their pregame aerial presentation.
  • The Panthers will recognize Ravenscroft School (Raleigh, N.C.) and Ft. Mill (S.C.) High School during the game for their fundraising efforts in partnership with the American Cancer Society to support cancer education, screening and research. These two schools have been the top Crucial Catch fundraising schools in the nation for the last decade. Collectively, they have raised $350,000 to support cancer awareness.
  • Video boards and LED video ribbons around Bank of America Stadium will feature breast cancer awareness colors and messaging.

Related Content

news

Panthers, Atrium Health to honor breast cancer patients and survivors on Sunday

 Local breast cancer survivors will serve as honorary captains for the game. 
news

For Tutan Reyes, Crucial Catch is more than a slogan

The former Panthers offensive lineman is in remission now after a battle with lymphoma, and he opened up about the importance of regular checkups and testing.
news

Five things to watch vs. Minnesota: Eyes on the offense

Here are five things to watch for as the Panthers host the Vikings in Week 4. 
news

Week 4 Friday Injury Report: Bryce Young cleared

Safety Xavier Woods has been ruled out, and three players are listed as questionable, but their starting quarterback is back after missing last week with an ankle injury.
news

Calvin Throckmorton, aka "Doc Throck," is a quick study

The Panthers' guard brings a unique background to the football field, as he spent his undergraduate years studying human physiology and pre-med at Oregon.
news

Morgan Wallen adds second show at Bank of America Stadium 

With special guests ﻿Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith, and Bryan Martin  
news

Bryce Young "being the maestro" in practice this week

After a slow start from the rookie quarterback, offensive coordinator Thomas Brown said he saw some new things from Young as he returned to the field from an ankle injury.
news

Week 4 Thursday Injury Report: Frankie Luvu returns to practice

Other than a rest day for veteran wideout Adam Thielen, safety Xavier Woods was the only player who did not participate in Thursday's practice. 
news

Notebook: Chris Tabor embraces "next man up" on special teams 

Carolina's special teams coordinator discusses filling in for role players as they get more time on defense, plus more from Ejiro Evero and Thomas Brown. 
news

Week 4 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Vikings

Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers host Minnesota this Sunday. 
news

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina vs. Minnesota in Week 4

The Panthers game against the Vikings will air on FOX at 1:00 p.m.
Advertising