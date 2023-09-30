Carolina Panthers Support Breast Cancer Awareness at Sunday's Game  for NFL's Crucial Catch Initiative

CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Panthers are kicking off breast cancer awareness month this October with a variety of activities leading up to and during Sunday's game versus the Minnesota Vikings. This week's entitlement partner, Bojangles, is giving away 10,000 "Bo-cket" hats featuring the Panthers logo with a pink break cancer awareness ribbon. In addition, six local breast cancer survivors will serve as honorary captains at the game and several more activities are planned to help promote breast cancer awareness and honor individuals currently battling cancer, cancer survivors and families who have been affected by this disease.