Carolina Panthers Support Breast Cancer Awareness at Sunday's Game  for NFL's Crucial Catch Initiative

CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Panthers are kicking off breast cancer awareness month this October with a variety of activities leading up to and during Sunday's game versus the Minnesota Vikings. This week's entitlement partner, Bojangles, is giving away 10,000 "Bo-cket" hats featuring the Panthers logo with a pink break cancer awareness ribbon. In addition, six local breast cancer survivors will serve as honorary captains at the game and several more activities are planned to help promote breast cancer awareness and honor individuals currently battling cancer, cancer survivors and families who have been affected by this disease.
- Starting Wednesday, the Atrium Health patch on the Panthers practice uniforms flipped from teal to pink this week in support of breast cancer awareness.
- Upon entry, the first 10,000 fans will receive a special Bojangles "Bo-cket" hat featuring the Panthers logo with a pink breast cancer awareness ribbon.
- Atrium Health will give away 7,000 pink Panthers hats. They will be available at Legend's Row, Atrium Health Play60 Kids Combine and the Atrium Health Fit Zone. Fans can also visit Legend's Row for a special Atrium Health Levine Cancer paint-by-numbers inspirational mural.
- Six honorary captains, who are local Atrium Health breast cancer survivors, will be recognized on field and present the official game coin to the head referee before the pregame coin toss.
- Atrium Health Levine Cancer's Dr. Katherine Ansley and Dr. Antoinette Tan will be the Keep Pounding Drummers and executive director of spiritual care at Atrium Health, Greg Hathaway, will give the invocation.
- Felicia Temple, a stage III Neuroendocrine cancer survivor and contestant from The Voice, will sing the national anthem and be joined by 25 breast cancer survivors on the field at halftime for a special performance.
- A large pink breast cancer awareness ribbon and a NFL Crucial Catch-striped ribbon will be displayed on either side of the American flag during the national anthem. More than 100 PSL owners with ties to cancer awareness will have the opportunity to help hold the ribbon flags.
- TopCats, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew will wear pink gear as accents to their uniforms and the USAA skydivers will wear pink shirts during their pregame aerial presentation.
- The Panthers will recognize Ravenscroft School (Raleigh, N.C.) and Ft. Mill (S.C.) High School during the game for their fundraising efforts in partnership with the American Cancer Society to support cancer education, screening and research. These two schools have been the top Crucial Catch fundraising schools in the nation for the last decade. Collectively, they have raised $350,000 to support cancer awareness.
- Video boards and LED video ribbons around Bank of America Stadium will feature breast cancer awareness colors and messaging.