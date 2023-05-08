Chandler Zavala agrees to terms on rookie deal

May 08, 2023 at 01:45 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
AGT_Wide (1)

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers got a deal done with their newest guard, agreeing to terms with Chandler Zavala, their fourth-round pick in this year's draft.

The N.C. State offensive lineman agreed to terms on a four-year contract Monday.

Zavala, a 6-foot-3, 322-pound guard, was selected by the Panthers with the 114th overall pick in the fourth round. He spent the last two seasons with the Wolfpack, playing in 12 games last year and working alongside Carolina's starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu when they were both at N.C. State in 2021. Ekwonu was drafted in the first round by the Panthers in 2022.

Before heading to N.C. State, Zavala spent time at Division II Fairmont State. He eventually worked his way up to a starting role with the Wolfpack.

Carolina is dealing with injuries to its starting two guards, Brady Christensen (ankle) and Austin Corbett (ACL). Both starters sustained injuries in last season's final matchup, so Zavala will have a natural place to play a role while they recover.

He's the Panthers' second draft pick to agree to terms on a rookie deal. Safety Jammie Robinson agreed to terms on his rookie contract last week.

