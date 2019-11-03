Christian McCaffrey has yet another record-setting day on stat sheet

Nov 03, 2019 at 05:25 PM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan

CHARLOTTE - The chants of M-V-P, M-V-P rained down onto the field at Bank of America Stadium after Christian McCaffrey's 58-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

The play was yet another back-breaking blow that McCaffrey has delivered all year and the fans recognized it. They also know just how statistically unique Christian McCaffrey is.

He finished with 166 scrimmage yards, including 146 rushing yards. He also had two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown. And, of course, the 58-yarder.

The number of McCaffrey stat tweets tell the story:

McCaffrey has now averaged 110.1 rushing yards per game through the first eight games, leading the NFL.

His 1,244 scrimmage yards and 12 total touchdowns are the most in the NFL and most in franchise history through the first eight games of a season. The scrimmage yards are the seventh-most through a season's first eight games in the Super Bowl era.

McCaffrey now has three touchdown runs of 50 yards or longer, the most of any player this season. His three long runs tie DeAngelo Williams franchise record which he set in 2008.

