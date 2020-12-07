Christian McCaffrey: "I feel really great"

CHARLOTTE – Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has spent more time preparing to play football than actually playing football this year.

And while those long hours of rehabbing a pair of injuries were not what he was hoping to take from this season, he does see the purpose in them.

McCaffrey said Monday that the problems which cost him nine games this year could serve a greater purpose as he thinks about his career as a whole.

"I don't think I ever had an issue with loving football. I've always loved it; it's what makes me happy," he said. "But they always say you don't know what you have until it's gone. And when something is taken from you that you love to do so much, it can be challenging and frustrating mentally, emotionally, and physically.

"So for me, to go through that, in a way just continues to spark a fire in you and understand how much I do love this game. And how taking pride in doing everything possible to stay in the game and play. It definitely makes you appreciate it more."

Before this season, McCaffrey had only missed one game because of injury, and that's when he was at Stanford.

He's missed the last three games because of a shoulder injury, after missing six games earlier this year with a high ankle sprain. He said he felt "great, ... I feel really great," for now, and hopes that remains the case for four more games.