Christian McCaffrey selected to Madden 99 Club for a second-straight season

CHARLOTTE – Christian McCaffrey won't need to wait for the Madden adjusters this year.

He's already a Madden 99.

For the second-straight season, McCaffrey has a Madden rating of 99, the highest overall grade a player can have in the game.

Last year, it took McCaffrey 10 games to rise to a 99 after adjusters continually boosted his rating during the first part of the season. At 23, he became the youngest player and one of just six running backs ever to earn a 99 rating.

McCaffrey has the second-most receptions (303) of any player through his first three NFL seasons and in 2019 became just the third player in league history with 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.