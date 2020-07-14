Christian McCaffrey selected to Madden 99 Club for a second-straight season

Jul 14, 2020 at 08:35 AM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan

CHARLOTTE – Christian McCaffrey won't need to wait for the Madden adjusters this year.

He's already a Madden 99.

For the second-straight season, McCaffrey has a Madden rating of 99, the highest overall grade a player can have in the game.

Last year, it took McCaffrey 10 games to rise to a 99 after adjusters continually boosted his rating during the first part of the season. At 23, he became the youngest player and one of just six running backs ever to earn a 99 rating.

McCaffrey has the second-most receptions (303) of any player through his first three NFL seasons and in 2019 became just the third player in league history with 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

Last year, McCaffrey was an AP All-Pro First Team selection at both the running back and flex positions, and he won the NFL's Fantasy Player of the Year award.

Best of Christian McCaffrey's first three seasons in Carolina

A first-round pick in 2017, McCaffrey has already set a number of franchise records as he signs a contract extension through 2025 with the Panthers.

E_MK2_1393
1 / 63
Brandon Todd
190908carvsla_4381
2 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
190922caratari_1908
3 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
190908carvsla_1791
4 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MKII9109
5 / 63
Brandon Todd
191006carvsjax_6508
6 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Christian McCaffrey touchdown
7 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191110caratgb_2816
8 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
190929carathou_2263
9 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191103carvstn_914
10 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191110caratgb_1560
11 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191110caratgb_3578
12 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191222catatind_2777
13 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_1D2_0275
14 / 63
Brandon Todd
CAR_2136
15 / 63
CAR_1899
16 / 63
E_1D2_3831
17 / 63
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_1049
18 / 63
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_1695
19 / 63
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_4392
20 / 63
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_9930
21 / 63
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_0455
22 / 63
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_3591
23 / 63
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_2584
24 / 63
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_3675
25 / 63
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_3702
26 / 63
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_7649
27 / 63
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_6446
28 / 63
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_8133
29 / 63
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_8110
30 / 63
Brandon Todd
E_MKII2679
31 / 63
Brandon Todd
E_MKII2326
32 / 63
Brandon Todd
E_MKII5009
33 / 63
Brandon Todd
E_MKII5722
34 / 63
Brandon Todd
E_MKII7753
35 / 63
Brandon Todd
E_MKII9076
36 / 63
Brandon Todd
Christian McCaffrey runs for a touchdown during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 16, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
37 / 63

Christian McCaffrey runs for a touchdown during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 16, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Andrew Dye/2017 Andrew Dye
Carolina Panther Christian McCaffrey (22) scores against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
38 / 63

Carolina Panther Christian McCaffrey (22) scores against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Christian McCaffrey breaks a tackle against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 23, 2018.
39 / 63

Christian McCaffrey breaks a tackle against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Jacob Kupferman
Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.
40 / 63

Carolina Panthers against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Christian McCaffrey breaks free for a run against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
41 / 63

Christian McCaffrey breaks free for a run against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Christian McCaffrey runs for a touchdown during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.
42 / 63

Christian McCaffrey runs for a touchdown during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.

Christian McCaffrey celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
43 / 63

Christian McCaffrey celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Cleveland at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Christian McCaffrey stiff-arms a defender against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 23, 2018.
44 / 63

Christian McCaffrey stiff-arms a defender against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Christian McCaffrey dives toward the pylon during a game against the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
45 / 63

Christian McCaffrey dives toward the pylon during a game against the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, December 2, 2018.

Matt Marriott
Christian McCaffrey scores a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, December 3, 2017 in New Orleans, LA.
46 / 63

Christian McCaffrey scores a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, December 3, 2017 in New Orleans, LA.

Christian McCaffrey hurdles a defender during a game against the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
47 / 63

Christian McCaffrey hurdles a defender during a game against the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, December 2, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.
48 / 63

Carolina Panthers against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.

Jacob Kupferman/Jacob Kupferman
Carolina Panthers against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.
49 / 63

Carolina Panthers against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.

Jacob Kupferman
Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
50 / 63

Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Christian McCaffrey during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 23, 2018.
51 / 63

Christian McCaffrey during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 23, 2018.

Christian McCaffrey runs for a touchdown during a game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2017.
52 / 63

Christian McCaffrey runs for a touchdown during a game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Christian McCaffrey during a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, November 26, 2017.
53 / 63

Christian McCaffrey during a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, November 26, 2017.

Carolina Panther Christian McCaffrey (22) scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of American Stadium on Thursday, October 12, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
54 / 63

Carolina Panther Christian McCaffrey (22) scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of American Stadium on Thursday, October 12, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.
55 / 63

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.

Jason Miczek
Christian McCaffrey carries the football against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
56 / 63

Christian McCaffrey carries the football against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Christian McCaffrey during a game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2017.
57 / 63

Christian McCaffrey during a game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Christian McCaffrey during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 23, 2018.
58 / 63

Christian McCaffrey during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 23, 2018.

Christian McCaffrey celebrates a touchdown during the Panthers game against the Lions on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2017.
59 / 63

Christian McCaffrey celebrates a touchdown during the Panthers game against the Lions on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2017.

Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
60 / 63

Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the Panthers game against the 49ers on Sunday, Sep. 10, 2017.
61 / 63

Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the Panthers game against the 49ers on Sunday, Sep. 10, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
McCaffrey225
62 / 63
McCaffrey195
63 / 63
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Monday Brew: Frank Reich evaluates the run game after Seattle

The Panthers' head coach broke down what he saw on offense in Carolina's loss to the Seahawks on Sunday and shared comments on Bryce Young's week to learn. 
news

Snap Counts: Week 3 at Seattle

Take a look at the usage of the Panthers players in the road loss to the Seahawks
news

Notebook: Injuries continue to hit defense

For the third straight week, the defense lost a key leader. Plus more from the locker room on surviving an 0-3 start and keeping the perspective they need.
news

Andy Dalton moves the ball at Seattle, but offensive issues remain

The Panthers stretched the field some more with their veteran backup at quarterback, but the offense was one-dimensional as the run game disappeared.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers drop matchup at Seattle

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' game against the Seahawks. 
news

Offense frustrated by "pathetic" penalty problems

The Panthers were called for eight false starts in the 37-27 loss at Seattle, with four of them falling on left tackle Ikem Ekwonu.
news

Live Updates: Panthers @ Seahawks

Follow all the action in the Panthers' Week 3 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks through our social media posts. 
news

Rapid Reactions: Depleted defense left with 37-27 loss

More injuries to key defensive players overshadowed a day when there was some progress (but not nearly enough) on offense for the Panthers.
news

Inactives: Bryce Young not in uniform against Seahawks

The rookie quarterback could be back for next week's game against the Vikings, after injuring his ankle Monday night.
news

Derrick Brown playing lots of plays, making lots of plays

The Panthers defensive tackle is providing volume, and high intensity play from inside so far this season, as he continues to grow his game.
news

Five things to watch at Seattle: Andy Dalton to start 

Here are five things to watch for as the Panthers travel to Seattle in Week 3.
news

Frank Reich comments on Andy Dalton's upcoming start at Seattle 

The Panthers head coach said their veteran backup will be heading up the offense this Sunday while Bryce Young recovers from an ankle injury. 
Advertising