He. Could. Go. All. The. Way.

"It was one of the greatest moments in football history. No, sports history. Clearly among the top five highlights of all time," — Noted football historian.
"Without me, nobody would know who he is today," — The man who threw the block to spring his star teammate.
"Do you want to hear the real story? Or just the version they'll tell you? Because I can tell you the real story," — The poor devil who ended up in the foreground of the poster.
"It doesn't matter, because he was a part of what I call a legendary little league play," — The kid who left him in the dust.
Wait, what? Little league?
Yes, little league.
For all the plays he's made, for all the highlights he's created, one of the memories that stands out the most in Christian McCaffrey's head happened on Nov. 3, 2003.
That's when a 7-year-old McCaffrey took a reverse to the end zone, leaving poor Toro, the Houston Texans' mascot, grasping at air with a quick juke and then showing his speed as he pulled away from his furry foes, sprinting 29 yards to the end zone of what was then known as Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver.
What McCaffrey did next made it legendary.
He laughs when asked about the game now — which is probably the appropriate response when you ask an NFL star about a Pee Wee game against a bunch of animal mascots. But there's also that kind of genuine smile that comes from a place he holds dear, when football was just the thing to do with your friends and your older brother and his friends because it was cool and fun.
He also laughed because his mom, who was visiting him in Charlotte this week, was just asked about it as well, and that turned the volume on this story to 11.
"I can hear her from three rooms over, so I figured it was something," Christian said.
PROUD MOM
At a very basic level, Lisa McCaffrey was just thrilled to see her sons having a blast at her husband's workplace.
At halftime of the Broncos' Week Nine Monday Night Football appearance against the Patriots, during her husband Ed's final season as a player, she got to witness something truly special.
She howled as she turned it into "one of the greatest moments in football history" in her re-telling, but it was mainly a chance to see two of her kids having a blast at once.
The McCaffrey boys were always around football. It was dad's job, the context they grew up in. But being able to take the starring role was something else. So when the Douglas County Dolphins had a chance to be the show that night, Lisa could tell how important it was to the kids.