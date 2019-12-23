Christian McCaffrey opens up as Carolina's losing skid extends to seven games

"There's a good saying Coach Rivera used to say, 'Be where your feet are.' I think when everybody approaches it like that, good things happen," McCaffrey said. "But you can never think about playoff runs or Super Bowls. You just have to control what you can at every single moment. Simplify your life and go from there. There has been so much talk about next year – we have a game left. We have meetings and practices before that. That's what we have to focus on. The more noise that gets thrown at us from outside, it's not helping us. It's inevitable that's going to happen, but we have to do a better job of controlling those noises and staying grounded and focused."