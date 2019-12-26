Christian McCaffrey preparing for what could be a grand finale

McCaffrey may not like talking about himself or his accomplishments, but that doesn't keep him from recognizing the significance of the club he could join on Sunday – especially for a kid who grew up watching Craig and Faulk.

"I may be too young to have watched him (Craig) play live, but I've seen multiple clips of him, seen a whole bunch of different highlights," McCaffrey said. "When you watch the way he runs, obviously he did a lot in the pass game too, but such a physical runner, a guy that refused to be brought down by the first guy, so I have an unbelievable amount of respect for him."

With Faulk, McCaffrey is able to take things to the next level – using similar plays to elevate his own game.

"Nowadays it's fun, because we can pull up plays that they've ran that we'll have in the game plan," McCaffrey said. "I can see how he (Faulk) did it, where he put his eyes, why he did certain things, so you watch with a little bit more of a specific intent."

McCaffrey knows that when the time comes on Sunday, the sideline will be buzzing as he inches closer and closer to history, but he'll be doing his best to stay focused.