Stats You Need To Know: What CMC needs in season finale

Dec 25, 2019 at 10:52 AM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan

The Carolina Panthers (5-10) finish the season with a matchup against the New Orleans Saints (12-3) at Bank of America Stadium.

Matchup Stats

  • Carolina will look to play spoiler for the Saints playoff seeding and snap a seven-game losing streak.
  • The all-time series is currently tied with New Orleans at 25-25.
  • Carolina leads the NFL in sacks with 52, while the Saints are tied for third with 49.
  • The Panthers have allowed 56 sacks this season, while New Orleans has only allowed 24, third-fewest in the NFL.
  • The Saints rush defense (94.7) is fifth in the NFL, while New Orleans offense is scoring at a clip of 27.7 points per game, ranking fifth.
  • Drew Brees ranks second in the NFL with a passer rating of 115.7, as he recently broke the all-time NFL record for career passing touchdowns.
  • Cameron Jordan ranks third in the NFL with 14.5 sacks.
Table inside Article
CategoryPanthersSaints
Offense
Total Net Yards/Game342.7 (19th)373.5 (8th)
Rushing Yards/Game118.5 (14th)108.2 (17th)
Passing Net Yards/Game255.7 (12th)277.6 (7th)
Sacks Allowed56 (t-30th)24 (3rd)
Third Down Efficiency31.9 (30th)42.5 (11th)
Points/Game22.0 (18th)27.7 (5th)
Defense
Total Net Yards/Game374.2 (23rd)333.3 (12th)
Rushing Yards/Game145.4 (31st)94.7 (5th)
Passing Net Yards/Game228.8 (13th)238.7 (17th)
Sacks52 (1st)49 (t-3rd)
Third Down Efficiency40.1 (20th)35.1 (6th)
Points/Game28.5 (31st)22.1 (14th)

CMC Stat Watch

In the final game of the season, Christian McCaffrey needs the following statistics to achieve a number of franchise and NFL records:

Rushing

  • 155 rushing yards to pass DeAngelo Williams (1,515) for the single season franchise record
  • 93 more rushing yards than Nick Chubb (Cleveland) gets in Week 17 for the 2019 NFL rushing title, becoming the first Panther to win the rushing title

Receiving

  • 67 receiving yards to top 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season, joining Roger Craig (1985) and Marshall Faulk (1999) as the third player in the NFL to achieve the feat
  • 17 more receiving yards than Austin Ekeler (Los Angeles Chargers) compiles for the most receiving yards by a running back in 2019
  • 116 receiving yards (+17 more than Ekeler) to break Marshall Faulk's NFL single season record (1,048, 1999) for most receiving yards by a running back in the Super Bowl era

Scrimmage Yards

  • 216 scrimmage yards to break Chris Johnson's NFL record (2,509, 2009) for scrimmage yards in one season
  • 106 scrimmage yards to join Chris Johnson (2009) and Marshall Faulk (1999) as the only players with at least 2,400 scrimmage yards in one season

Touchdowns

  • 2 total touchdowns to tie DeAngelo Williams' (20, 2008) franchise record for total touchdowns in one season
  • 1 receiving and 1 rushing touchdown to be one of four players (Ahman Green/2003, Marshall Faulk/2000, OJ Simpson/1975) with 15+ rushing TDs and 5+ receiving TDs in one season

