Stats You Need To Know: What CMC needs in season finale

The Carolina Panthers (5-10) finish the season with a matchup against the New Orleans Saints (12-3) at Bank of America Stadium.
Matchup Stats
- Carolina will look to play spoiler for the Saints playoff seeding and snap a seven-game losing streak.
- The all-time series is currently tied with New Orleans at 25-25.
- Carolina leads the NFL in sacks with 52, while the Saints are tied for third with 49.
- The Panthers have allowed 56 sacks this season, while New Orleans has only allowed 24, third-fewest in the NFL.
- The Saints rush defense (94.7) is fifth in the NFL, while New Orleans offense is scoring at a clip of 27.7 points per game, ranking fifth.
- Drew Brees ranks second in the NFL with a passer rating of 115.7, as he recently broke the all-time NFL record for career passing touchdowns.
- Cameron Jordan ranks third in the NFL with 14.5 sacks.
|Category
|Panthers
|Saints
|Offense
|Total Net Yards/Game
|342.7 (19th)
|373.5 (8th)
|Rushing Yards/Game
|118.5 (14th)
|108.2 (17th)
|Passing Net Yards/Game
|255.7 (12th)
|277.6 (7th)
|Sacks Allowed
|56 (t-30th)
|24 (3rd)
|Third Down Efficiency
|31.9 (30th)
|42.5 (11th)
|Points/Game
|22.0 (18th)
|27.7 (5th)
|Defense
|Total Net Yards/Game
|374.2 (23rd)
|333.3 (12th)
|Rushing Yards/Game
|145.4 (31st)
|94.7 (5th)
|Passing Net Yards/Game
|228.8 (13th)
|238.7 (17th)
|Sacks
|52 (1st)
|49 (t-3rd)
|Third Down Efficiency
|40.1 (20th)
|35.1 (6th)
|Points/Game
|28.5 (31st)
|22.1 (14th)
CMC Stat Watch
In the final game of the season, Christian McCaffrey needs the following statistics to achieve a number of franchise and NFL records:
Rushing
- 155 rushing yards to pass DeAngelo Williams (1,515) for the single season franchise record
- 93 more rushing yards than Nick Chubb (Cleveland) gets in Week 17 for the 2019 NFL rushing title, becoming the first Panther to win the rushing title
Receiving
- 67 receiving yards to top 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season, joining Roger Craig (1985) and Marshall Faulk (1999) as the third player in the NFL to achieve the feat
- 17 more receiving yards than Austin Ekeler (Los Angeles Chargers) compiles for the most receiving yards by a running back in 2019
- 116 receiving yards (+17 more than Ekeler) to break Marshall Faulk's NFL single season record (1,048, 1999) for most receiving yards by a running back in the Super Bowl era
Scrimmage Yards
- 216 scrimmage yards to break Chris Johnson's NFL record (2,509, 2009) for scrimmage yards in one season
- 106 scrimmage yards to join Chris Johnson (2009) and Marshall Faulk (1999) as the only players with at least 2,400 scrimmage yards in one season
Touchdowns
- 2 total touchdowns to tie DeAngelo Williams' (20, 2008) franchise record for total touchdowns in one season
- 1 receiving and 1 rushing touchdown to be one of four players (Ahman Green/2003, Marshall Faulk/2000, OJ Simpson/1975) with 15+ rushing TDs and 5+ receiving TDs in one season
View some of the best photos of Christian McCaffrey on his record-breaking run to 2,000 yards in 2019.