Stats You Need To Know: DJ Moore closing in on 1,000-yard receiving season

The Carolina Panthers (5-6) return home to face the Washington Redskins (2-9) in Week 13.
Matchup Stats
- Sunday marks the 15th all-time meeting between Carolina and Washington. The Redskins own a 8-6 advantage in the all-time series, although Carolina has won six of the last eight contests against Washington including four straight at home.
- Panthers coaches Norv Turner, Perry Fewell and Jake Peetz all coached with the Redskins at some point in their careers. Turner was Washington's head coach from 1994-2000.
- Redskins cornerback Josh Norman played for Carolina from 2012-15, while Panthers edge rusher Mario Addison spent part of 2012 in Washington.
- Despite three consecutive losses, Carolina has maintained a strong running game, averaging 125.5 rushing yards per game which is ninth in the NFL. The Panthers have rushed for over 100 yards in four of the last five games and in seven of 11 games this year.
- Washington ranks last in the NFL in total offensive yards, averaging 253.4 per game, and in points per game (13.1). However, the team is tied for seventh in the league with 17 takeaways.
- Adrian Peterson leads the Redskins with 543 rushing yards and has gone over 100 scrimmage yards in each of his last three road games.
- With 13,861 career rushing yards, Peterson ranks sixth all-time in NFL history. He becomes the fourth player that's ranked in the top six all-time in rushing at that time to play the Panthers in Charlotte (Marcus Allen, Kansas City, 1997), (Emmitt Smith, Dallas - 2000, Arizona - 2004), (Curtis Martin, New York Jets, 2005).
|Category
|Panthers
|Redskins
|Offense
|Total Yards/Game
|347.0 (19th)
|253.4 (32nd)
|Rushing Yards/Game
|125.5 (9th)
|85.9 (27th)
|Passing Yards/Game
|250.1 (15th)
|192.6 (32nd)
|Sacks Allowed
|38 (28th)
|35 (t-23rd)
|Third Down Efficiency
|31.4 (28th)
|26.4 (32nd)
|Points/Game
|23.5 (12th)
|13.1 (32nd)
|Defense
|Total Yards/Game
|367.1 (19th)
|369.0 (21st)
|Rushing Yards/Game
|127.5 (27th)
|137.6 (28th)
|Passing Yards/Game
|239.6 (18th)
|231.4 (11th)
|Sacks
|41 (2nd)
|29 (t-14th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|41.3 (22nd)
|48.4 (32nd)
|Points/Game
|26.5 (t-25th)
|24.5 (23rd)
Amazon Next Gen Stats
In Week 12, DJ Moore broke away from defenders for a 52-yard reception. According to Next Gen Stats, he had 33.8 yards after catch above the expected 1.7 yards after catch based on where defenders were. That was third-best in YAC above expected for Week 12 in the NFL.
This season, Moore has 321 yards after catch, ranking sixth among NFL wide receivers. He has four catches of 50 yards or more this season, tied for the most in the NFL and the most by any Panthers player since Steve Smith in 2011.
Individual Stats
- Last Sunday, Christian McCaffrey recorded his eighth career game with a rushing and receiving touchdown, tying Chuck Foreman (1973-75) for the most in an NFL player's first three seasons.
- McCaffrey increased his league-lead in total TDs to 16. Through his first three seasons, McCaffrey has 21 rushing TDs and 15 receiving, joining Foreman as the only players in NFL history with 20+ & 15+ through a player's first three seasons. He also marked his 13th career game with 50+ rushing yards and 50+ receiving yards, surpassing Herschel Walker (1986-88) for the most such games in a player's first three seasons.
- McCaffrey continues to lead the NFL in rushing yards (1,123), scrimmage yards (1,706) and total TDs (16). He's second among running backs with 586 receiving yards. No Panthers player has ever won an NFL rushing crown.
- Moore now ranks fifth among all wide receivers with 905 receiving yards. He is the first Panthers receiver in the NFL's top five through 11 games since Steve Smith in 2011.
- Curtis Samuel leads all NFL wide receivers with 86 rushing yards after his four carries for 40 yards last week. Over the last two seasons, Carolina has 407 rushing yards by wide receivers, trailing New England (425) for the most in the NFL.
- Greg Olsen ranks seventh among NFL tight ends with 530 receiving yards, his most since he had 1073 in 2016. Olsen ranks fifth among tight ends in NFL history with 8,377 career receiving yards.
- After a sack in New Orleans, Brian Burns now ranks fourth among NFL rookies with 5.5 sacks. It marks the most sacks by any Panthers rookie since Julius Peppers recorded 12 in 2002.
Carolina is 7-10 against Washington all-time in the regular season.
Milestones to Watch
- Carolina (6) needs three touchdowns from 50 or more yards to break the franchise record for most 50+ yard touchdowns (8, 1999).
- Christian McCaffrey (2,104) needs 15 receiving yards to pass Roger Craig (2,118) for the most receiving yards by a running back through the first three seasons of a career.
- McCaffrey (1,123) needs 392 rushing yards to eclipse DeAngelo Williams' franchise record (1,515, 2008) for rushing yards in a season.
- McCaffrey (1,706) is 257 scrimmage yards away from breaking his own franchise record (1,965) which he set last season. With 291 scrimmage yards and 32 receptions, he would become the second player in NFL history with 2,000+ scrimmage yards and 100+ receptions.
- The NFL record for scrimmage yards is 2,509 by Chris Johnson in 2009. With 801 yards to overtake him, McCaffrey would need to average 160.2 scrimmage yards over the last five games.
- McCaffrey is going for his fifth home game with at least 160 scrimmage yards. It would mark the most since Chris Johnson posted six home games over 160 yards in his record-breaking 2009 season.
- DJ Moore needs 95 receiving yards for his first career 1,000-yard receiving season. It would mark the first 1,000-yard receiving season for a Panther since 2016 (Greg Olsen) and first by a wide receiver since 2014 (Kelvin Benjamin). There have been 17 total 1,000-yard receiving seasons by Panthers all-time.
- Luke Kuechly (96) needs four tackles for his eighth consecutive season with at least 100 tackles. He would become the fifth NFL player since individual tackles were recorded with eight straight 100-tackle seasons.
- Mario Addison (53.5) needs 2.5 sacks to pass Mike Rucker (55.5) for third place all-time in franchise history.
