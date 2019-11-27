Weekly Stats

Presented by

Stats You Need To Know: DJ Moore closing in on 1,000-yard receiving season

Nov 27, 2019 at 12:57 PM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
2018_10_14_CARvsWAS_301
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez

The Carolina Panthers (5-6) return home to face the Washington Redskins (2-9) in Week 13.

Matchup Stats

  • Sunday marks the 15th all-time meeting between Carolina and Washington. The Redskins own a 8-6 advantage in the all-time series, although Carolina has won six of the last eight contests against Washington including four straight at home.
  • Panthers coaches Norv Turner, Perry Fewell and Jake Peetz all coached with the Redskins at some point in their careers. Turner was Washington's head coach from 1994-2000.
  • Redskins cornerback Josh Norman played for Carolina from 2012-15, while Panthers edge rusher Mario Addison spent part of 2012 in Washington.
  • Despite three consecutive losses, Carolina has maintained a strong running game, averaging 125.5 rushing yards per game which is ninth in the NFL. The Panthers have rushed for over 100 yards in four of the last five games and in seven of 11 games this year.
  • Washington ranks last in the NFL in total offensive yards, averaging 253.4 per game, and in points per game (13.1). However, the team is tied for seventh in the league with 17 takeaways.
  • Adrian Peterson leads the Redskins with 543 rushing yards and has gone over 100 scrimmage yards in each of his last three road games.
  • With 13,861 career rushing yards, Peterson ranks sixth all-time in NFL history. He becomes the fourth player that's ranked in the top six all-time in rushing at that time to play the Panthers in Charlotte (Marcus Allen, Kansas City, 1997), (Emmitt Smith, Dallas - 2000, Arizona - 2004), (Curtis Martin, New York Jets, 2005).

Related Links

Table inside Article
CategoryPanthersRedskins
Offense
Total Yards/Game347.0 (19th)253.4 (32nd)
Rushing Yards/Game125.5 (9th)85.9 (27th)
Passing Yards/Game250.1 (15th)192.6 (32nd)
Sacks Allowed38 (28th)35 (t-23rd)
Third Down Efficiency31.4 (28th)26.4 (32nd)
Points/Game23.5 (12th)13.1 (32nd)
Defense
Total Yards/Game367.1 (19th)369.0 (21st)
Rushing Yards/Game127.5 (27th)137.6 (28th)
Passing Yards/Game239.6 (18th)231.4 (11th)
Sacks41 (2nd)29 (t-14th)
Third Down Efficiency41.3 (22nd)48.4 (32nd)
Points/Game26.5 (t-25th)24.5 (23rd)

Amazon Next Gen Stats

In Week 12, DJ Moore broke away from defenders for a 52-yard reception. According to Next Gen Stats, he had 33.8 yards after catch above the expected 1.7 yards after catch based on where defenders were. That was third-best in YAC above expected for Week 12 in the NFL.

This season, Moore has 321 yards after catch, ranking sixth among NFL wide receivers. He has four catches of 50 yards or more this season, tied for the most in the NFL and the most by any Panthers player since Steve Smith in 2011.

Individual Stats

  • Last Sunday, Christian McCaffrey recorded his eighth career game with a rushing and receiving touchdown, tying Chuck Foreman (1973-75) for the most in an NFL player's first three seasons.
  • McCaffrey increased his league-lead in total TDs to 16. Through his first three seasons, McCaffrey has 21 rushing TDs and 15 receiving, joining Foreman as the only players in NFL history with 20+ & 15+ through a player's first three seasons. He also marked his 13th career game with 50+ rushing yards and 50+ receiving yards, surpassing Herschel Walker (1986-88) for the most such games in a player's first three seasons.
  • McCaffrey continues to lead the NFL in rushing yards (1,123), scrimmage yards (1,706) and total TDs (16). He's second among running backs with 586 receiving yards. No Panthers player has ever won an NFL rushing crown.
  • Moore now ranks fifth among all wide receivers with 905 receiving yards. He is the first Panthers receiver in the NFL's top five through 11 games since Steve Smith in 2011.
  • Curtis Samuel leads all NFL wide receivers with 86 rushing yards after his four carries for 40 yards last week. Over the last two seasons, Carolina has 407 rushing yards by wide receivers, trailing New England (425) for the most in the NFL.
  • Greg Olsen ranks seventh among NFL tight ends with 530 receiving yards, his most since he had 1073 in 2016. Olsen ranks fifth among tight ends in NFL history with 8,377 career receiving yards.
  • After a sack in New Orleans, Brian Burns now ranks fourth among NFL rookies with 5.5 sacks. It marks the most sacks by any Panthers rookie since Julius Peppers recorded 12 in 2002.

Carolina vs. Washington Through The Years

Carolina is 7-10 against Washington all-time in the regular season.

1D3_1655
1 / 78
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
2018_10_14_CARvsWAS_301
2 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191201carvswas_2466
3 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
4 / 78

Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CW1D1894
5 / 78
Kent Smith
_PMW6362
6 / 78
2010
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
7 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
8 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

2015 Carolina Panthers
CW1D2460
9 / 78
KENT SMITH
IMG_7645
10 / 78
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
11 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
12 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
13 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

2015 Carolina Panthers
CW1D1961
14 / 78
KENT SMITH
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
15 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

CW1D2043
16 / 78
KENT SMITH
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
17 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
18 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

2016 Carolina Panthers
IMG_2344
19 / 78
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
20 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
21 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
22 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
23 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
24 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
25 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
26 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
27 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

2015 Carolina Panthers
E_Image from iOS (26)
28 / 78
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) drags Washington Redskins' Walt Harris down the sideline during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2005. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
29 / 78

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) drags Washington Redskins' Walt Harris down the sideline during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2005. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

_W7I1931
30 / 78
_W7I1961
31 / 78
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
32 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
33 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
34 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

2016 Carolina Panthers
E_Image from iOS (43)_1
35 / 78
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
36 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

2016 Carolina Panthers
Washington Redskins' Jason Campbell (17) loses the ball as he is hit by Carolina Panthers' Everette Brown (91) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2009. The Redskins recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
37 / 78

Washington Redskins' Jason Campbell (17) loses the ball as he is hit by Carolina Panthers' Everette Brown (91) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2009. The Redskins recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
38 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

2016 Carolina Panthers
_PMW5860
39 / 78
2010
_W7I1853
40 / 78
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
41 / 78

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

2016 Carolina Panthers
868B9282
42 / 78
_PMW5900
43 / 78
2010
_W7I1919
44 / 78
Carolina Pathers' Tshimanga Biakabutuka (21) holds on to the ball as he scores the team's second touchdown as Washington Redskins' Sam Shade (29) tries stop him during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 3, 1999 at Redskins Park in Landover Md. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
45 / 78

Carolina Pathers' Tshimanga Biakabutuka (21) holds on to the ball as he scores the team's second touchdown as Washington Redskins' Sam Shade (29) tries stop him during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 3, 1999 at Redskins Park in Landover Md. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

868B9243
46 / 78
_PMW5998
47 / 78
2010
868B9078
48 / 78
868B9035
49 / 78
_W7I1847
50 / 78
868B8822
51 / 78
Devin Funchess catches a pass for a touchdown during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
52 / 78

Devin Funchess catches a pass for a touchdown during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Devin Funchess catches a pass during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
53 / 78

Devin Funchess catches a pass during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Torrey Smith celebrates a touchdown during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
54 / 78

Torrey Smith celebrates a touchdown during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Captain Munnerlyn makes a tackle during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
55 / 78

Captain Munnerlyn makes a tackle during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Cam Newton carries the football during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
56 / 78

Cam Newton carries the football during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
57 / 78

Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_Image from iOS (18)_1
58 / 78
Eric Reid makes a tackle during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
59 / 78

Eric Reid makes a tackle during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Eric Reid makes a tackle during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
60 / 78

Eric Reid makes a tackle during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Greg Olsen carries the football during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
61 / 78

Greg Olsen carries the football during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_Image from iOS (34)_1
62 / 78
Jarius Wright catches a pass during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
63 / 78

Jarius Wright catches a pass during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191201carvswas_2052
64 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191201carvswas_1992
65 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191201carvswas_1490
66 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191201carvswas_3338
67 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191201carvswas_2849
68 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191201carvswas_1967
69 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_Image from iOS (52)
70 / 78
191201carvswas_2097
71 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191201carvswas_1556
72 / 78
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DX3_6021
73 / 78
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
MK2_2001
74 / 78
Chanelle Smith-Walker
DX3_6319
75 / 78
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
MK2_1704
76 / 78
Chanelle Smith-Walker
1D3_2167
77 / 78
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_1797
78 / 78
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Milestones to Watch

  • Carolina (6) needs three touchdowns from 50 or more yards to break the franchise record for most 50+ yard touchdowns (8, 1999).
  • Christian McCaffrey (2,104) needs 15 receiving yards to pass Roger Craig (2,118) for the most receiving yards by a running back through the first three seasons of a career.
  • McCaffrey (1,123) needs 392 rushing yards to eclipse DeAngelo Williams' franchise record (1,515, 2008) for rushing yards in a season.
  • McCaffrey (1,706) is 257 scrimmage yards away from breaking his own franchise record (1,965) which he set last season. With 291 scrimmage yards and 32 receptions, he would become the second player in NFL history with 2,000+ scrimmage yards and 100+ receptions.
  • The NFL record for scrimmage yards is 2,509 by Chris Johnson in 2009. With 801 yards to overtake him, McCaffrey would need to average 160.2 scrimmage yards over the last five games.
  • McCaffrey is going for his fifth home game with at least 160 scrimmage yards. It would mark the most since Chris Johnson posted six home games over 160 yards in his record-breaking 2009 season.
  • DJ Moore needs 95 receiving yards for his first career 1,000-yard receiving season. It would mark the first 1,000-yard receiving season for a Panther since 2016 (Greg Olsen) and first by a wide receiver since 2014 (Kelvin Benjamin). There have been 17 total 1,000-yard receiving seasons by Panthers all-time.
  • Luke Kuechly (96) needs four tackles for his eighth consecutive season with at least 100 tackles. He would become the fifth NFL player since individual tackles were recorded with eight straight 100-tackle seasons.
  • Mario Addison (53.5) needs 2.5 sacks to pass Mike Rucker (55.5) for third place all-time in franchise history.

Week 13 Wednesday practice photos

View photos from Wednesday's practice as the Panthers prepare to take on the Redskins in Week 13.

191126practice_428
1 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_897
2 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_872
3 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_881
4 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_877
5 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_854
6 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_862
7 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_887
8 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_858
9 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_549
10 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_852
11 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_824
12 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_845
13 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_815
14 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_39
15 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_810
16 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_722
17 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_801
18 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_785
19 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_790
20 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_758
21 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_795
22 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_742
23 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_726
24 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_733
25 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_670
26 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_679
27 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_667
28 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_645
29 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_656
30 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_562
31 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_642
32 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_630
33 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_615
34 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_585
35 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_580_1
36 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_626
37 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_610
38 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_465
39 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_524
40 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_513
41 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_517
42 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_528
43 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_580
44 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_506
45 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_495
46 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_441
47 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_459
48 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_447
49 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_311
50 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_421
51 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_434
52 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_426
53 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_416
54 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_399
55 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_408
56 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_389
57 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_372
58 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_374
59 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_389_1
60 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_364
61 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_355
62 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_267
63 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_321
64 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_326
65 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_287
66 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_243
67 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_232
68 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_224
69 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_217
70 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_210
71 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_184
72 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_183
73 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_179
74 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_173
75 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_136
76 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_101
77 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_165
78 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_127
79 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_143
80 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_123
81 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_55
82 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_17
83 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_20
84 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_96
85 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191126practice_80
86 / 86
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2019 Stats Season In Review

Take a look back at all of the season-ending statistics and rankings from the Panthers in 2019.

news

Stats You Need To Know: What CMC needs in season finale

Christian McCaffrey needs 67 receiving yards to join the 1,000-1,000 club.

news

Stats You Need To Know: Christian McCaffrey-DJ Moore combo leads the NFL

McCaffrey and Moore have totaled 3,335 scrimmage yards in 2019, the most by any RB-WR duo in the NFL.

news

Stats You Need To Know: Christian McCaffrey closing on all-purpose yards record

McCaffrey needs 49 scrimmage yards to break Steve Smith's franchise record for most all-purpose yards in one season.

news

Stats You Need To Know: Mario Addison nearing sack accomplishment

Mario Addison needs 1.0 sack to pass Mike Rucker for third in franchise history.

news

Stats You Need To Know: Saints-Panthers features NFL's top rusher and receiver

Christian McCaffrey leads the NFL in rushing yards, while Michael Thomas leads the NFL in receiving yards.

news

Stats You Need To Know: Statistical streaks on the line against Atlanta

DJ Moore goes for three straight over 100 receiving yards, while McCaffrey aims for eight straight with a rushing touchdown.

news

Stats You Need To Know: How will defenses stack up against the run?

Carolina ranks seventh in rushing while Green Bay's rushing defense is ranked 24th.

news

Stats You Need To Know: Titans defense has been stingy

Tennessee ranks fourth in the NFL with just 16.9 points allowed.

news

Stats You Need To Know: Panthers face undefeated 49ers

San Francisco boasts the NFL's second-best defense in yards allowed.

news

Stats You Need To Know: Bye week reset

James Bradberry in second in the NFL in interceptions and pass breakups.

Advertising