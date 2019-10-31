Stats You Need To Know: Titans defense has been stingy

Carolina (4-3) looks to get back on track at home, facing the Tennessee Titans (4-4) on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 1 p.m.
Matchup Stats
- The Panthers are 2-3 all-time against Tennessee with a win coming in Nashville in the last meeting in 2015. Carolina has never beaten the Titans at home in two prior attempts. Tennessee is the only NFL franchise the Panthers have never defeated at home.
- Carolina's rushing attack still ranks 10th in the NFL at 129.6 rushing yards per game. The Panthers are averaging 5.15 yards per rush attempt which ranks third in the NFL.
- The Panthers now have four rushing touchdowns longer than 40 yards (3 for McCaffrey, 1 for Bonnafon). That mark leads the NFL and is the most in one season in franchise history.
- Carolina's defense continues to be strong against the air attack, ranking fifth with just 215.1 passing yards allowed and tying for second in the NFL with 10 interceptions.
- The Panthers have nine different players with at least two sacks in 2019, more than any other team.
- However, the Panthers rush D now ranks 27th (135.1) after giving up over 200 rush yards to the 49ers last week.
- Titans running back Derrick Henry ranks ninth in the NFL with 581 rushing yards, however he is 37th in rush average (3.85).
- Tennessee's defense ranks fourth in the NFL with just 16.9 points allowed. They are also in the top 10 in net yards allowed (335.6, 9th), sacks (22, t-10th) and third-down defense (33.3, t-6th).
- Logan Ryan has been a ball hawk for the Titans, tallying three interceptions, a league-leading 11 pass deflections and three forced fumbles. His 3.5 sacks lead all NFL defensive backs.
|Category
|Panthers
|Titans
|Offense
|Total Yards/Game
|335.4 (23rd)
|299.0 (27th)
|Rushing Yards/Game
|129.6 (10th)
|98.3 (20th)
|Passing Yards/Game
|233.0 (21st)
|229.9 (24th)
|Sacks Allowed
|23 (t-23rd)
|34 (t-31st)
|Third Down Efficiency
|31.5 (27th)
|33.3 (t-24th)
|Points/Game
|25.6 (13th)
|18.5 (26th)
|Defense
|Total Yards/Game
|350.3 (17th)
|335.6 (9th)
|Rushing Yards/Game
|135.1 (27th)
|96.5 (12th)
|Passing Yards/Game
|215.1 (5th)
|239.1 (16th)
|Sacks
|30 (2nd)
|22 (t-10th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|42.1 (19th)
|33.3 (t-6th)
|Points/Game
|26.3 (24th)
|16.9 (4th)
Individual Stats
- Christian McCaffrey ranks fourth in the NFL with 735 rushing yards and second with 105.0 rush yards per game. His 154.0 scrimmage yards per game lead the NFL as his 1,078 scrimmage yards are the 9th-most by any player through the first seven games of a season. McCaffrey's 10 offensive touchdowns rank second in the NFL.
- Since the start of 2018, McCaffrey has recorded 146 receptions, the most by any NFL running back. He now ranks 10th in franchise history with 1,861 receiving yards.
- Luke Kuechly ranks third in the NFL with 10.3 tackles per game. Kuechly ranks fourth in career tackles among all active NFL players, and since 2012 leads all linebackers in tackles (1,020), interceptions (18) and pass deflections (60).
- Mario Addison is tied for 11th with 6.5 sacks. Vernon Butler is tied for fifth in the league with three forced fumbles. Brian Burns is tied for third among rookies with 4.5 sacks.
- James Bradberry is tied for third in the league with three interceptions and tied for seventh with nine pass breakups. Bradberry has allowed an opponent passer rating of just 46.2, ranking third in the NFL according to PFF.
Carolina is 2-3 all-time against the Titans franchise, winning in the last meeting in 2015.
Milestones to Watch
- McCaffrey needs 150 scrimmage yards on Sunday for his sixth game of the first eight with at least 150 scrimmage yards. He would tie Jim Brown (1963) and Matt Forte (2011) as the only players with 150 scrimmage yards in six of the first eight games of a season.
- McCaffrey needs 139 receiving yards to reach 2,000 in his career. If he reaches it on Sunday, in his 40th career game, he'd be the first player in NFL history with 2,000 rushing and 2,000 receiving yards in his first 40 career games.
- McCaffrey needs one rushing touchdown for his sixth consecutive game with at least one rushing touchdown. McCaffrey currently has the second-longest rushing TD streak in franchise history. The Panthers record is eight games, set by DeAngelo Williams in 2008.
- Kuechly has interceptions in each of the last two games. If he gets a pick on Sunday, his three-game streak would tie for the fourth-longest interception streak in franchise history.