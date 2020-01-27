2019 Stats Season In Review

Take a look at some of the final statistics from 2019 including awards and honors, team statistics, top 10 NFL rankings and league and franchise records.
2019 Awards and Honors
Christian McCaffrey
- AP 1st Team All-Pro (RB and Flex)
- Pro Bowl
- PFWA All-NFL Team
- PFWA All-NFC Team
- Sporting News All-Pro
- NFC Offensive Player of the Month (September)
- FedEx Ground Player of the Week (Week 3, 9)
Luke Kuechly
- AP 2nd Team All-Pro
- Pro Bowl
Trai Turner
- Pro Bowl
Brian Burns
- Pro Football Focus Defensive Rookie of the Month (September)
- NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month (September)
Joey Slye
- NFC Special Teams Player of the Week (Week 4)
Regular Season Team Statistics
|Season Average
|NFL Ranking
|Offense
|Total Yards/game
|341.8
|19th
|Rushing Yards/game
|113.7
|14th
|Passing Net Yards/game
|258.4
|10th
|Sacks Allowed
|58
|t-31st
|Third Down Efficiency
|31.9
|29th
|Points/game
|21.3
|20th
|Defense
|Total Yards/game
|347.5
|23rd
|Rushing Yards/game
|143.5
|29th
|Passing Net Yards/game
|231.0
|13th
|Sacks
|53
|2nd
|Third Down Efficiency
|39.9
|t-21st
|Points Allowed/game
|29.4
|31st
Top 10 Rankings in NFL
Offense
|Statistic
|Name
|Number
|NFL Rank
|Scrimmage Yards
|Christian McCaffrey
|2,392
|1st
|Rushing Yards
|Christian McCaffrey
|1,387
|3rd
|Yards per rush
|Christian McCaffrey
|4.83
|10th
|Rushing TDs
|Christian McCaffrey
|15
|3rd
|Total TDs
|Christian McCaffrey
|19
|t-1st
|Long rush
|Christian McCaffrey
|84
|3rd
|Receptions
|Christian McCaffrey
|116
|2nd
|Receptions by RB
|Christian McCaffrey
|116
|1st
|Receiving yards by RB
|Christian McCaffrey
|1,005
|1st
|Yards after catch
|Christian McCaffrey
|1,019
|1st
|Receiving Yards
|DJ Moore
|1,175
|9th
|Receiving First Downs
|DJ Moore
|63
|t-5th
|Big Plays (50+ yards)
|DJ Moore
|4
|t-3rd
|Games w/ 80+ rec yards
|DJ Moore
|8
|t-3rd
|Team
|Yards per rush
|4.71
|6th
|Rushing TDs
|20
|t-4th
|Big plays (50+ yards)
|8
|t-3rd
|Passing 1st downs
|230
|t-3rd
|Offensive penalties
|30
|fewest in NFL
Defense
|Statistic
|Name
|Number
|NFL Rank
|Tackles
|Luke Kuechly
|144
|t-5th
|Sacks among rookies
|Brian Burns
|7.5
|4th
|Sacks among safeties
|Eric Reid
|4.0
|t-2nd
|Tackles among safeties
|Eric Reid
|129
|2nd
|Passes defensed by LB
|Luke Kuechly
|12
|t-1st
|Passes defensed by S
|Tre Boston
|11
|t-5th
|Team
|Sacks
|53
|2nd
|QB Hits
|108
|5th
|Safeties
|2
|t-1st
|Interceptions
|14
|t-8th
Records and Milestones
Christian McCaffrey
NFL RECORDS
SINGLE SEASON
- Third player ever with 1,000+ rushing and receiving yards
- 3rd-most scrimmage yards (2,392)
- Most receptions by a RB (116)
- 8th-most receiving yards by a RB (1,005)
- Second player ever with 1,000+ rushing yards and 100+ receptions
CAREER
- Most receptions by a RB in first 3 seasons
- First RB with 100+ receptions in multiple seasons
- Second player with 300+ receptions in 1st 3 seasons
- First player ever with 1,000+ rushing yards and 500+ receiving yards in the first 10 games of a season
FRANCHISE RECORDS
SINGLE GAME
- Most receptions (15, at IND 12/22/19)
- T-most scrimmage yards (237, at TB 10/6/19)
- Most receiving yards by a RB (121, vs ATL 11/17/19)
SINGLE SEASON
- Most scrimmage yards (2,392)
- Most receptions (116)
- Most offensive touches (403)
- Most receiving yards by a RB (1,005)
- Most 1st downs made (115)
- 2nd-most total TDs (19)
- 3rd-most rushing yards (1,387)
- 3rd-most games with 100+ rushing yards (6)
- 8th-most receiving yards by a RB (1,005)
CAREER
- Most career receiving yards by a RB (2,920)
- Most career receptions by a RB (303)
- Most TDs through first 3 seasons (39)
- Most receptions through first 3 seasons (303)
- Most scrimmage yards through first 3 seasons (3,342)
- Most rushing yards through first 3 seasons (2,920)
- Most receiving yards through first 3 seasons (2,523)
- 3rd-most games with 100+ rushing yards (10)
Greg Olsen
NFL RECORDS
CAREER
- 5th-most receptions by a TE (718)
- 5th-most receiving yards by a TE (8,444)
- 8th-most receiving TDs by a TE (59)
FRANCHISE RECORDS
CAREER
- Increased previously owned records of most receptions (524), receiving yards (6,463) and second-most TDs (39) by a TE
- 3rd-most reception (524)
- 3rd-most receiving yards (6,463)
- 4th-most receiving TDs (39)
Luke Kuechly
NFL RECORDS
CAREER
- Most tackles through a player's first 8 seasons (1,092)
- Quickest player to 1,000 career tackles (107 games)
- 5th player ever with 100+ tackles in eight consecutive seasons
FRANCHISE RECORDS
CAREER
- 2nd-most tackles (1,092)
- Most INTs by a LB / 3rd-most by a Panther (18)
- 2nd-most passes defensed (66)
DJ Moore
FRANCHISE RECORDS
SINGLE SEASON
- Youngest Panther to record 1,000+ receiving yards
- 3rd-most receiving first downs (63)
CAREER
- Most receiving yards through first 2 seasons (1,963)
Kyle Allen
NFL RECORDS
CAREER
- Only QB since 1950 to go 5-0 with 0 INTs in first five career starts
- 5th QB to go 5-0 with cumulative 100+ passer rating in first five career starts
FRANCHISE RECORDS
SINGLE GAME
- 2nd-highest passer rating (144.4, at Arizona, 9/22/19)
Eric Reid
FRANCHISE RECORDS
SINGLE SEASON
- Most tackles by a safety (129)
James Bradberry
FRANCHISE RECORDS
CAREER
- Most passes defensed through first four seasons (47)
Brian Burns
FRANCHISE RECORDS
SINGLE SEASON
- 2nd-most sacks by a rookie (7.5)
Mario Addison
FRANCHISE RECORDS
CAREER
- 4th-most sacks by a Panther (55.0)
- T-most consecutive seasons with 9 or more sacks (4)
Joey Slye
FRANCHISE RECORDS
SINGLE SEASON
- Most field goals made from 50+ yards (8)
- Kickoff touchback percentage (95.7)
JJ Jansen
FRANCHISE RECORDS
CAREER
- T-3rd most career games played (176)