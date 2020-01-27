Weekly Stats

2019 Stats Season In Review

Jan 27, 2020 at 05:17 PM
Will Bryan

Take a look at some of the final statistics from 2019 including awards and honors, team statistics, top 10 NFL rankings and league and franchise records.

2019 Awards and Honors

Christian McCaffrey

  • AP 1st Team All-Pro (RB and Flex)
  • Pro Bowl
  • PFWA All-NFL Team
  • PFWA All-NFC Team
  • Sporting News All-Pro
  • NFC Offensive Player of the Month (September)
  • FedEx Ground Player of the Week (Week 3, 9)

Luke Kuechly

  • AP 2nd Team All-Pro
  • Pro Bowl

Trai Turner

  • Pro Bowl

Brian Burns

  • Pro Football Focus Defensive Rookie of the Month (September)
  • NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month (September)

Joey Slye

  • NFC Special Teams Player of the Week (Week 4)

Regular Season Team Statistics

Table inside Article
Season AverageNFL Ranking
Offense
Total Yards/game341.819th
Rushing Yards/game113.714th
Passing Net Yards/game258.410th
Sacks Allowed58t-31st
Third Down Efficiency31.929th
Points/game21.320th
Defense
Total Yards/game347.523rd
Rushing Yards/game143.529th
Passing Net Yards/game231.013th
Sacks532nd
Third Down Efficiency39.9t-21st
Points Allowed/game29.431st

Top 10 Rankings in NFL

Offense

Table inside Article
StatisticNameNumberNFL Rank
Scrimmage YardsChristian McCaffrey2,3921st
Rushing YardsChristian McCaffrey1,3873rd
Yards per rushChristian McCaffrey4.8310th
Rushing TDsChristian McCaffrey153rd
Total TDsChristian McCaffrey19t-1st
Long rushChristian McCaffrey843rd
ReceptionsChristian McCaffrey1162nd
Receptions by RBChristian McCaffrey1161st
Receiving yards by RBChristian McCaffrey1,0051st
Yards after catchChristian McCaffrey1,0191st
Receiving YardsDJ Moore1,1759th
Receiving First DownsDJ Moore63t-5th
Big Plays (50+ yards)DJ Moore4t-3rd
Games w/ 80+ rec yardsDJ Moore8t-3rd
Team
Yards per rush4.716th
Rushing TDs20t-4th
Big plays (50+ yards)8t-3rd
Passing 1st downs230t-3rd
Offensive penalties30fewest in NFL

Defense

Table inside Article
StatisticNameNumberNFL Rank
TacklesLuke Kuechly144t-5th
Sacks among rookiesBrian Burns7.54th
Sacks among safetiesEric Reid4.0t-2nd
Tackles among safetiesEric Reid1292nd
Passes defensed by LBLuke Kuechly12t-1st
Passes defensed by STre Boston11t-5th
Team
Sacks532nd
QB Hits1085th
Safeties2t-1st
Interceptions14t-8th

Records and Milestones

Christian McCaffrey

NFL RECORDS
SINGLE SEASON

  • Third player ever with 1,000+ rushing and receiving yards
  • 3rd-most scrimmage yards (2,392)
  • Most receptions by a RB (116)
  • 8th-most receiving yards by a RB (1,005)
  • Second player ever with 1,000+ rushing yards and 100+ receptions

CAREER

  • Most receptions by a RB in first 3 seasons
  • First RB with 100+ receptions in multiple seasons
  • Second player with 300+ receptions in 1st 3 seasons
  • First player ever with 1,000+ rushing yards and 500+ receiving yards in the first 10 games of a season

FRANCHISE RECORDS
SINGLE GAME

  • Most receptions (15, at IND 12/22/19)
  • T-most scrimmage yards (237, at TB 10/6/19)
  • Most receiving yards by a RB (121, vs ATL 11/17/19)

SINGLE SEASON

  • Most scrimmage yards (2,392)
  • Most receptions (116)
  • Most offensive touches (403)
  • Most receiving yards by a RB (1,005)
  • Most 1st downs made (115)
  • 2nd-most total TDs (19)
  • 3rd-most rushing yards (1,387)
  • 3rd-most games with 100+ rushing yards (6)
  • 8th-most receiving yards by a RB (1,005)

CAREER

  • Most career receiving yards by a RB (2,920)
  • Most career receptions by a RB (303)
  • Most TDs through first 3 seasons (39)
  • Most receptions through first 3 seasons (303)
  • Most scrimmage yards through first 3 seasons (3,342)
  • Most rushing yards through first 3 seasons (2,920)
  • Most receiving yards through first 3 seasons (2,523)
  • 3rd-most games with 100+ rushing yards (10)

Greg Olsen

NFL RECORDS
CAREER

  • 5th-most receptions by a TE (718)
  • 5th-most receiving yards by a TE (8,444)
  • 8th-most receiving TDs by a TE (59)

FRANCHISE RECORDS
CAREER

  • Increased previously owned records of most receptions (524), receiving yards (6,463) and second-most TDs (39) by a TE
  • 3rd-most reception (524)
  • 3rd-most receiving yards (6,463)
  • 4th-most receiving TDs (39)

Luke Kuechly

NFL RECORDS
CAREER

  • Most tackles through a player's first 8 seasons (1,092)
  • Quickest player to 1,000 career tackles (107 games)
  • 5th player ever with 100+ tackles in eight consecutive seasons

FRANCHISE RECORDS
CAREER

  • 2nd-most tackles (1,092)
  • Most INTs by a LB / 3rd-most by a Panther (18)
  • 2nd-most passes defensed (66)

DJ Moore

FRANCHISE RECORDS
SINGLE SEASON

  • Youngest Panther to record 1,000+ receiving yards
  • 3rd-most receiving first downs (63)

CAREER

  • Most receiving yards through first 2 seasons (1,963)

Kyle Allen

NFL RECORDS
CAREER

  • Only QB since 1950 to go 5-0 with 0 INTs in first five career starts
  • 5th QB to go 5-0 with cumulative 100+ passer rating in first five career starts

FRANCHISE RECORDS
SINGLE GAME

  • 2nd-highest passer rating (144.4, at Arizona, 9/22/19)

Eric Reid

FRANCHISE RECORDS
SINGLE SEASON

  • Most tackles by a safety (129)

James Bradberry

FRANCHISE RECORDS
CAREER

  • Most passes defensed through first four seasons (47)

Brian Burns

FRANCHISE RECORDS
SINGLE SEASON

  • 2nd-most sacks by a rookie (7.5)

Mario Addison

FRANCHISE RECORDS
CAREER

  • 4th-most sacks by a Panther (55.0)
  • T-most consecutive seasons with 9 or more sacks (4)

Joey Slye

FRANCHISE RECORDS
SINGLE SEASON

  • Most field goals made from 50+ yards (8)
  • Kickoff touchback percentage (95.7)

JJ Jansen

FRANCHISE RECORDS
CAREER

  • T-3rd most career games played (176)

