Chuba Hubbard nominated for NFL's weekly rushing award

Dec 04, 2023 at 05:41 PM
Chuba Hubbard
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard is one of three nominees for the weekly FedEx Ground Player of the Week, which fans can vote for at NFL.com.

Hubbard had a career-high 25 rushing attempts for 104 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Buccaneers.

It was his first career multi-touchdown game, and just the second 100-yard game allowed by the Bucs this year, and the first since Week 3.

Hubbard has emerged as the Panthers' lead back this year as they look for some balance on offense. Hubbard has 557 yards on 143 carries this year, with four touchdowns.

"We've got a great running back," left tackle Ikem Ekwonu said. "Chuba was balling today, you know, so it really gives you some juice as an offense to run the ball like that."

Fans can vote for Hubbard by clicking here.

Related Content

news

Panthers waive offensive lineman Brett Toth

Toth started at guard against the Titans, and has been a part of a large cast of players to roll through the interior spots this year.
news

Monday Brew: "Character or compromise"

Interim coach Chris Tabor knows the team is in a difficult spot, but he's talked to the players about being professionals and doing their jobs in a tough circumstance.
news

Snap Counts: Week 13 at Tampa Bay

Take a look at the usage of the Panthers players in the road loss Sunday against the Buccaneers.
news

Bucs impressed by Bryce Young's poise, potential

The Panthers rookie hit a few shots downfield and scrambled for a late two-point conversion that gave his team a shot late.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers at Buccaneers

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' Week 13 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Chuba Hubbard finds end zone twice, adding balance to offense

Hubbard was the complementary back last year, but he's clearly the guy this season, as they work to take the pressure off Bryce Young and the passing game.
news

Brian Burns admitted frustration led to ejection

The Panthers pass-rusher said an incident with a different Bucs lineman earlier in the game led to his punch. For Jaycee Horn, not being in late was about managing his return to play.
news

Live Updates: Panthers at Bucs

Follow all the action in real time with posts from the Panthers and team writer.
news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall 21-18 at Tampa Bay

Despite a strong run game, the Panthers fell to 1-11 on the season, in the first game under interim coach Chris Tabor.
news

Inactives: Lineup changes abound

The Panthers are making a number of swaps in the starting lineup, between injuries and guys getting healthy, heading into to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
news

Jaycee Horn, Jeremy Chinn, Yetur Gross-Matos activated

The Panthers added three defensive starters for Sunday's game against the Bucs, which should provide a boost for a defense that's still ranked sixth in the NFL.
Advertising