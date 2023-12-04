Chuba Hubbard nominated for NFL's weekly rushing award

CHARLOTTE — Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard is one of three nominees for the weekly FedEx Ground Player of the Week, which fans can vote for at NFL.com.

Hubbard had a career-high 25 rushing attempts for 104 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Buccaneers.

It was his first career multi-touchdown game, and just the second 100-yard game allowed by the Bucs this year, and the first since Week 3.

Hubbard has emerged as the Panthers' lead back this year as they look for some balance on offense. Hubbard has 557 yards on 143 carries this year, with four touchdowns.