Chuba Hubbard finds end zone twice, adding balance to offense

Asked about not getting short-yardage chances late, Hubbard deferred to his coaches rather than rocking the boat.

"I mean, whatever coach calls, I just play ball. You know what I'm saying?" he said. "I trust what our coaches call. I trust our scheme. I trust our players and everyone around us, whatever it's called. I trust that they make the right decision, and we've just got to execute."

Last year, that run game became a touchstone. The Panthers lost the first one under Steve Wilks in Los Angeles but then won six of the final 11 down the stretch with that approach to offense. What they did on the ground clearly helped, even if the result was not what they were looking for.