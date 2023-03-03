C.J. Stroud confident, but "willing to go back to square one"

Stroud is among the consensus top four quarterbacks in this year's draft class, along with Alabama's Bryce Young, Kentucky's Will Levis, and Florida's Anthony Richardson. He could be in play for any of the teams toward the top of the draft, and the Panthers may need to consider a trade-up scenario to land Stroud given their spot at No. 9 overall this year. That's something they said they were considering this week, even as they had a meeting with free agent Derek Carr. But their preference is clearly to draft one, and Stroud is part of the group they're considering.