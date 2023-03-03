Bryce Young measures up at scouting combine

The Panthers have already had their allotted 18 minutes with Young this week at the combine, along with the other top prospects at the position. And they were clearly impressed with what they saw, to the point they also admitted they're considering trading up to a place where drafting Young is a realistic possibility. General manager Scott Fitterer said all the traits they saw on television came through during his interview with the team.

"I think the poise," Fitterer said about what stood out. "The competitiveness, the poise. The ability to process and see the field. The guy never seemed stressed when he's in the pocket. Then you meet him in person. He's just, like, chill. Nothing's too big for him.

"I remember, a couple years ago at the Heisman Trophy presentation. My wife and I are sitting there watching him. He was so poised as a, I think he was 19 or 20 at the time. This guy, it's not an act; it's like who he is. It's ingrained in him. He's a special guy."

And if all you did was listen to him, you'd understand why the Panthers would think he's a fit. Like Reich, he's happy to talk about his beliefs and said, "my faith fuels how I work and how I carry myself." And when you go down the checklist of what any team is looking for in a quarterback — and why many teams are interested — you realize Young has marked off all but that one space.

"Highly intelligent, very fast processor, very poised, accurate passer, playmaker," Reich said. "He checks a lot of boxes. No moment's too big for him. Very, very good player. Seems like a great young man. Very impressive."