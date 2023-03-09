CMS Girls High School Flag Football League to kickoff second season

Mar 09, 2023 at 10:29 AM
220515 flag football championship 0220 (2)

CHARLOTTE - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Athletics and the Carolina Panthers will celebrate the opening of the second season of the CMS High School Girls Flag Football League Saturday March 11, 2023.

Twenty-four high school teams will participate in a pre-season jamboree event at Olympic High School. Regular season competition will begin Saturday, March 18. The league championship tournament will be played Saturday, May 13 at Bank of America Stadium. In 2022, the Chambers Cougars claimed the inaugural league crown.

"The Carolina Panthers are thrilled to again partner with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Athletics for the second season of the CMS Girls High School Flag Football League which will provide increased participation opportunities and access to the sport of football for high school girls," said Panthers Director of Community Relations Riley Fields. "We are hopeful this effort will also be a catalyst for sanctioning Girls High School Flag Football as a varsity sport in the future."

Carolina Panthers Charities is providing $60,000 in program funding plus custom Nike team uniforms and other school resources to support the success of the program. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is the first school district to offer a district wide Girls Flag Football League in North Carolina. The intramural/club-level program is designed to provide high school girls with increased access and opportunities to participate in the fast-growing sport of girls' high school flag football, which will be sanctioned as a varsity sport in eight states nationally beginning Fall 2023.

"For Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools, Girls Flag Football has not only created a fun and energetic environment, but it has also created an additional pathway to college," said CMS Director of Athletics Ericia Turner. "The inaugural season in 2022 proved to be very impactful in surprising ways, including the fact we had one player receive a scholarship offer to play at the collegiate level. As we prepare to kickoff Year 2 this Saturday morning at Olympic High School, I am excited and expecting this year to be even greater. The sport is growing so fast as many states are petitioning to make Flag Football a sanctioned sport. We are doing our small part to make that a reality in North Carolina."

Related Content

news

Panthers, Morris-Jenkins celebrate third annual Kicks of Kids campaign

This year's initiative raised $28,500 to benefit the Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital.

news

Panthers bring first-ever high school football game to Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 19

Inaugural Keep Pounding High School Classic features Northwestern High School and Providence Day School.

news

Steve Smith Sr. and family open new mental health facility

The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation supported the first-of-its-kind in Mecklenburg County project, which offers urgent care for behavioral health needs.

news

Panthers, GMC name 2022 High School Coaches of the Week

The program recognizes high school coaches who continue to make a positive impact on their school, community, and the lives of their players.

news

For Scott Fitterer, supporting Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital hits close to home

The Panthers GM got life-saving care as a baby in Seattle, so supporting the facility in his new home was an easy choice for him and his family.

news

Reidsville's Jimmy Teague named Panthers High School Coach of the Year

The annual award, sponsored by GMC, was presented at a surprise ceremony this week.

news

Holiday spirit in full force at Joy to the Carolinas event

The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation, Coca-Cola Consolidated and other Panthers' partners held the fourth annual Joy to the Carolinas event Tuesday night.

news

Derrick Brown named 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee

The Panthers' defensive tackle casts a wide net across Charlotte and his local community in Sugar Hill, Ga., with The Derrick Brown Foundation.

news

Steve Wilks making "imprint and impact" with 3T Foundation

The Panthers interim coach talked about his deep connections to Charlotte at a fundraising event for his foundation, The 3T Foundation.

news

Tepper Sports & Entertainment to help launch first varsity-level high school esports and STEM league

TSE will partner with Stiegler EdTech, Carolina Esports Hub and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in the inaugural season in 2022.

news

Spartanburg outlasts Dorman in Big Friday instant classic

Spartanburg defeated Dorman 42-41 in an instant Big Friday classic in front of a raucous Cavalier Stadium.

Advertising