Combine notebook: Clemson corner Nate Wiggins hoping to prove doubters wrong

Quinyon Mitchell is another corner with top-end talent who could be the victim of a top-heavy offensive draft. If the corner falls, it will be considered a steal. Mitchell, though, feels like he has only one mission this week in Indianapolis and the NFL.

"I didn't come here to be mediocre. I came here to break records."

Mitchell was a 4-year starter at Toledo with a resume that would have made him a hot commodity in the transfer portal. But he was determined to stay loyal. Coming out of high school in the small town of Williston, Florida, Mitchell had some "grade problems" that caused Power 5 schools to pull their offers. Toledo stayed committed to Mitchell, and in return, he stayed committed to them for his entire career. It's something teams have noted in their meetings this week.

"I think that's come up in every meeting, so I just gave them that same answer," Mitchell said Thursday. "Toledo stayed loyal, so I stayed loyal to them…I represent the MAC (conference) with my whole heart."

Mitchell has the chance to represent Toledo and the Mid-American Conference well this week. The former track star is projected to run a 40-yard dash time in the 4.3 range. According to The Athletic, he reached a top speed of 23.58 miles per hour last season. Beyond his speed, though, Mitchell hopes his ball skills jump out to teams. In his final season, he had only one interception, as quarterbacks avoided him, but in 2022, he had five.

Asked about his best attributes, Mitchell said, "Just my ball skills. Intercepting the ball, breaking the ball, bringing the ball up, playing through the hands, not panicking downfield. I say that's my top trait.