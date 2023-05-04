Conviction: The inside story of the Panthers' 2023 NFL Draft

CHARLOTTE — Up front, you have to point out one thing for the record. When Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer, head coach Frank Reich, and owner David Tepper talked about the process that led to Bryce Young, when they said they went in with an open mind, that's the truth.
You don't spend the weeks in meetings, the untold thousands of dollars jetting people across the country to go to pro days, the sheer amount of time so many people spent on four quarterbacks (many quarterbacks, actually, including some free agents, but mostly those four), without wanting to do a thorough investigation.
But it was always Bryce Young.
You spend all those hours and months and thoughts and dollars to make sure you're right, because this decision is too important to mess up because you didn't want to put in the legwork.
But it was always Bryce Young.
Flash back to last fall, before Reich was even here. The Panthers were starting to show some life after beating Tom Brady and the Bucs to get to 2-5.
But even then, a couple of teams appeared to have a head start on the 2023 draft prep, and the NFC was still winnable, so it never really passed through their minds that the star quarterback at Alabama, the previous year's Heisman winner and consensus top player at his position, was going to be available to them.
So that next weekend, before the Panthers went to Atlanta and lost an overtime thriller, Fitterer and assistant GM Dan Morgan and vice president of football administration Samir Suleiman headed to Knoxville to watch Kentucky's Will Levis against Tennessee. After they beat the Falcons three weeks later to improve to 3-7, Fitterer and Morgan used the road trip to Baltimore to slide over to College Park, Md., to watch the Terps get carved up by Ohio State's CJ Stroud.
One of the televisions in Fitterer's office, the one to his left, eye level from his desk, always has game film on it. And last fall, it was often college film. As the year went on, you'd see more and more Florida tape in addition to Kentucky and Ohio State, as they started getting intrigued by Anthony Richardson. But seldom did you see a lot of Alabama on that screen. It wasn't due to lack of interest.
Asked during that stretch last fall if there was a quarterback in the following class they had "conviction" on, and Fitterer laughed.
"Yeah, Bryce Young, but it's not like we're going to be in a position to get him," Fitterer said.