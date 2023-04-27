The room where it happened: Inside the Panthers trade for the top pick

Picking second, the Panthers knew they'd get a quarterback. They didn't know which one, but they knew that staying at nine might leave them waiting another year.

The only problem was the Bears didn't have the second pick to send them yet, and Poles was beginning to get tired of waiting on the Texans to push their part of the move across the line.

So Fitterer, who had kept the lines of communication open with his Chicago counterpart, kept calling back to say "we're still in this," over and over, as if to reassure him.

"Wednesday afternoon, we were there," Fitterer said. "That evening, we kept waiting for, basically for Houston to make a decision. Dave's calling me because we're waiting for that to happen. And all day Thursday, nothing. And Thursday night, I call Ryan. He's like pacing at his house. He goes, 'I can't sleep. Now I'm sick to my stomach,' because ultimately, he's going to really rack up picks and stuff.

"And then Friday comes, nothing in the morning. I talk to him at noon. He's frustrated. Talk to him again about 2:30 p.m. He's frustrated. And it's kind of like, OK, what's it take then? Take two out. What if we just want to come to one?"

Of course, that wasn't the only set of phone calls taking place.

The Panthers were also talking to Arizona about the third overall pick as this was happening, and the cost was effectively the same value as the deal they had offered Chicago for the second pick. Another team was also calling Poles about getting to one, offering three firsts and a second.

"We're trying to protect ourselves by talking about three, and it was a pretty good deal to go to Arizona, but then there's two quarterbacks in between that are possibly going right?" Fitterer said. "And that's why we said, let's just go get the one. Yeah. And let's control this. Then it's like, if you want to go three to one, a month from now, there's another cost involved. And that's going to compile, basically, into more than we're giving up to get to one at this point.

"But then the other team comes in, and they're offering what is actually more than we gave up, pick-wise. So that's where the DJ factor came in. That's what put us over the top. We didn't have to do as much pick-wise because we knew DJ's worth more than a one."