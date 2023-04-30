Panthers agree to terms with undrafted rookies

Apr 29, 2023 at 08:48 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
UndraftedFreeAgents

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have agreed to terms with 13 undrafted rookies in the moments after the 2023 NFL Draft.

The group includes a number of local players, including Appalachian State running back Cam Peoples, South Carolina wide receiver Josh Vann, North Carolina A&T tackle Ricky Lee, and Auburn outside linebacker Eku Leota, who grew up in Asheville, N.C.

The contracts aren't official until the players arrive and sign prior to the rookie minicamp, which will be held May 12-13.

Here's a look at the full list as it stands, which could change over the coming days:

— DE Jalen Redmond (Oklahoma)

— OLB Travez Moore (Arizona State)

— OLB Eku Leota (Auburn)

— ILB Austin Ajiake (UNLV)

— ILB Bumper Pool (Arkansas)

— CB Colby Richardson (LSU)

— CB Mark Milton (Baylor)

— CB Rejzohn Wright (Oregon State)

— S Nico Bolden (Kent State)

— RB Cam Peoples (Appalachian State)

— WR Josh Vann (South Carolina)

— OT Ricky Lee (North Carolina A&T)

— OG Nash Jensen (North Dakota State)

All of Carolina's 2023 draft class in photos

View photos of Bryce Young, Jonathan Mingo, DJ Johnson, Chandler Zavala and Jammie Robinson as the Panthers' 2023 draft class.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to throw against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
1 / 17

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to throw against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Alabama won 30-24. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
2 / 17

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Alabama won 30-24. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws to a receiver during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
3 / 17

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws to a receiver during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Bryce Young
4 / 17
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230428 Bryce Young West Lobby Entrance-079
5 / 17
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Tulsa cornerback Tyree Carlisle (4) tackles Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the first half an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
6 / 17

Tulsa cornerback Tyree Carlisle (4) tackles Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the first half an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) prepares for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
7 / 17

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) prepares for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) makes a catch in front of an Arkansas defender during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
8 / 17

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) makes a catch in front of an Arkansas defender during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
EUGENE, OR - NOVEMBER 12: Linebacker DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks stands on the field against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)
9 / 17

EUGENE, OR - NOVEMBER 12: Linebacker DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks stands on the field against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Tom Hauck/2022 Tom Hauck
BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Noah Sewell #1 and DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates after they sacked the California Golden Bears quarterback during the second quarter of an NCAA football at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
10 / 17

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Noah Sewell #1 and DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates after they sacked the California Golden Bears quarterback during the second quarter of an NCAA football at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Thearon W. Henderson/2022 Getty Images
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 03: Oregon Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson (2) during the game between the Oregon Ducks and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
11 / 17

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 03: Oregon Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson (2) during the game between the Oregon Ducks and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire/©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved
ncsu_zavala_chander_1 Medium
12 / 17
SYRACUSE, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Chandler Zavala #64 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack lines up during the first quarter against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome on October 15, 2022 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)
13 / 17

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Chandler Zavala #64 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack lines up during the first quarter against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome on October 15, 2022 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

Bryan Bennett/2022 Bryan Bennett
SYRACUSE, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Chandler Zavala #64 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack runs on the field prior to a game against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome on October 15, 2022 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)
14 / 17

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Chandler Zavala #64 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack runs on the field prior to a game against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome on October 15, 2022 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

Bryan Bennett/2022 Bryan Bennett
Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane (2) is knocked out of bounds by South Carolina defensive back Jammie Robinson (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
15 / 17

Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane (2) is knocked out of bounds by South Carolina defensive back Jammie Robinson (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

SEAN RAYFORD/The Associated Press
Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson, left, strips the ball away from Wake Forest wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
16 / 17

Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson, left, strips the ball away from Wake Forest wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Chris Carlson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American defensive back Jammie Robinson of Florida State (5) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
17 / 17

American defensive back Jammie Robinson of Florida State (5) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
