Panthers agree to terms with undrafted rookies

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have agreed to terms with 13 undrafted rookies in the moments after the 2023 NFL Draft.
The group includes a number of local players, including Appalachian State running back Cam Peoples, South Carolina wide receiver Josh Vann, North Carolina A&T tackle Ricky Lee, and Auburn outside linebacker Eku Leota, who grew up in Asheville, N.C.
The contracts aren't official until the players arrive and sign prior to the rookie minicamp, which will be held May 12-13.
Here's a look at the full list as it stands, which could change over the coming days:
— DE Jalen Redmond (Oklahoma)
— OLB Travez Moore (Arizona State)
— OLB Eku Leota (Auburn)
— ILB Austin Ajiake (UNLV)
— ILB Bumper Pool (Arkansas)
— CB Colby Richardson (LSU)
— CB Mark Milton (Baylor)
— CB Rejzohn Wright (Oregon State)
— S Nico Bolden (Kent State)
— RB Cam Peoples (Appalachian State)
— WR Josh Vann (South Carolina)
— OT Ricky Lee (North Carolina A&T)
— OG Nash Jensen (North Dakota State)
