Panthers trade up to select edge rusher DJ Johnson out of Oregon

Apr 28, 2023 at 10:08 PM
Augusta Stone
CHARLOTTE – After trading up with the Steelers to acquire the 80th pick in the third round of this year's draft, the Panthers chose to add a boost on the defensive side, selecting DJ Johnson, an outside linebacker from Oregon.

Johnson is a 6-foot-4, 260-pound linebacker who transferred to play for the Ducks after spending his freshman year at Miami. He spent six years in college, playing in 43 games as both an edge rusher and a tight end.

"It was definitely a nice thing to play in that position," Johnson said of his experience at tight end. "Allowed me to gain experience in doing stuff like that, where previously I might not have been able to do that primarily just playing defense. Being able to have experience on offense and defense, both physically and mentally. Being able to take the offensive and defensive play book at the same time definitely has prepared me for where I'm at now."

Johnson was an outside linebacker full-time in his final collegiate season last year. He tallied 39 tackles with 8.5 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, one fumble recovery, one quarterback hit, and two pass breakups that year.

"I definitely feel like my best football is ahead of me," he said. "I have always taken a lot of steps from the end of the season to now to prepare and get better. I have been watching a lot of film from last year. Fixing little technique things, bad eye things. Then working on things like polishing your pass rush of your striking in the get off."

They made a move up from the 93rd overall pick in the third round, trading up to the 80th spot with the Steelers. They gave up a late fourth-round pick (132) to get there. The Panthers now have two picks Saturday, the 114th and 145th overall choices.

Johnson had visited the Panthers before the draft, so he was excited to see the 704 pop up on his phone.

"Me and my agent had a talk, I believe it was earlier today, about teams that I liked," he said. "This was one of the teams that I liked and wanted to go to. So, I seen the area code and my face lit up. I was juiced. Just walked in with the fam so they could hear the conversation that was going on. I am super excited. Super juiced. This is one of my dream spots for sure."

Johnson fills a need the Panthers have opposite two-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns, who underwent ankle surgery last week but is expected to make a full recovery before training camp. Carolina was likely to seek extra help for its defensive front regardless.

The Panthers are transitioning to a 3-4 base defense under new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. It's a scheme that benefits from multiple edge rushers who can get to the quarterback.

In addition to Burns, Johnson will also join Yetur Gross-Matos, Marquis Haynes Sr., and Amaré Barno on the depth chart.

"Brian Burns is a player that I watch and watched since he been in college at Florida State," Johnson said. "Being able to team up with him is dope.  I'm getting excited, try to stay calm about it but it definitely, if anything makes me work even harder. Just getting ready to make sure that I can be on the other side of somebody so talented."

Best of DJ Johnson during his college years

View photos of Oregon outside linebacker DJ Johnson, drafted by Carolina in the third round of the 2023 draft.

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 03: Oregon Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson (2) during the game between the Oregon Ducks and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 03: Oregon Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson (2) during the game between the Oregon Ducks and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BERKELEY, CA - OCTOBER 29: Oregon Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson (2) grabs California Golden Bears quarterback Jack Plummer (13) and forces him to ground the ball during the game between the Oregon Ducks and the California Golden Bears on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California.
BERKELEY, CA - OCTOBER 29: Oregon Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson (2) grabs California Golden Bears quarterback Jack Plummer (13) and forces him to ground the ball during the game between the Oregon Ducks and the California Golden Bears on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

College Football: Georgia Stetson Bennett IV (13) in action, passing vs Oregon DJ Johnson (2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta, GA 9/3/2022
College Football: Georgia Stetson Bennett IV (13) in action, passing vs Oregon DJ Johnson (2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta, GA 9/3/2022 CREDIT: Carlos M. Saavedra (Photo by Carlos M. Saavedra/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164139 TK1)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 19: DJ Johnson #7 of the Oregon Ducks looks on in the third quarter against the Washington Huskies during their game at Husky Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Seattle, Washington.
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 19: DJ Johnson #7 of the Oregon Ducks looks on in the third quarter against the Washington Huskies during their game at Husky Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 29: Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Mario Williams (4) cuts across the field on a second half kickoff return as Oregon Ducks tight end DJ Johnson (12) gives chase during the football game between the Oregon Ducks and Oklahoma Sooners at the Alamodome on December 29, 2021 in San Antonio, TX.
SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 29: Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Mario Williams (4) cuts across the field on a second half kickoff return as Oregon Ducks tight end DJ Johnson (12) gives chase during the football game between the Oregon Ducks and Oklahoma Sooners at the Alamodome on December 29, 2021 in San Antonio, TX. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Quarterback Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs is pressured by DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks during the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between Oregon and Georgia on September 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Quarterback Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs is pressured by DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks during the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between Oregon and Georgia on September 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paul Abell/Getty Images)

MOBILE, AL - FEBRUARY 02: National linebacker Daiyan Henley of Washington State (1) during the Reese's Senior Bowl team practice session on February 2, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
MOBILE, AL - FEBRUARY 02: National linebacker Daiyan Henley of Washington State (1) during the Reese's Senior Bowl team practice session on February 2, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

MOBILE, AL - FEBRUARY 01: National linebacker DJ Johnson of Oregon (12) during Wednesdays Senior Bowl Practice session.(Photo by Bobby McDuffie/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
MOBILE, AL - FEBRUARY 01: National linebacker DJ Johnson of Oregon (12) during Wednesdays Senior Bowl Practice session.(Photo by Bobby McDuffie/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

MADISON, WI - SEPTEMBER 10: Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) points at the Wisconsin fans after the upset win after a college football game between the Washington State Cougars and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 10th, 2022 at Barry Alvarez field in Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
MADISON, WI - SEPTEMBER 10: Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) points at the Wisconsin fans after the upset win after a college football game between the Washington State Cougars and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 10th, 2022 at Barry Alvarez field in Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

PULLMAN, WA - SEPTEMBER 17: Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) celebrates after a play during the Washington State Cougars versus the Colorado State Rams on Saturday September 17, 2022 at Martin Stadium in Pullman, WA. (Photo by Oliver McKenna/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
PULLMAN, WA - SEPTEMBER 17: Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) celebrates after a play during the Washington State Cougars versus the Colorado State Rams on Saturday September 17, 2022 at Martin Stadium in Pullman, WA. (Photo by Oliver McKenna/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

PULLMAN, WA - OCTOBER 01: Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) lines up against the California Golden Bears during the game between the Washington State Cougars and the California Golden Bears on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Martin Stadium in Pullman, WA. (Photo by Oliver McKenna/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
PULLMAN, WA - OCTOBER 01: Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) lines up against the California Golden Bears during the game between the Washington State Cougars and the California Golden Bears on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Martin Stadium in Pullman, WA. (Photo by Oliver McKenna/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: USC Trojans defensive back Fabian Ross (26) runs the ball and gets tackled by Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) during a college football game between the Washington State Cougars against the USC Trojans on October 08, 2022, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: USC Trojans defensive back Fabian Ross (26) runs the ball and gets tackled by Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) during a college football game between the Washington State Cougars against the USC Trojans on October 08, 2022, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Noah Sewell #1 and DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates after they sacked the California Golden Bears quarterback during the second quarter of an NCAA football at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Noah Sewell #1 and DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates after they sacked the California Golden Bears quarterback during the second quarter of an NCAA football at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OR - OCTOBER 01:Linebacker DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks tackles quarterback Tanner McKee #18 of the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Autzen Stadium on October 1, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)
EUGENE, OR - OCTOBER 01:Linebacker DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks tackles quarterback Tanner McKee #18 of the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Autzen Stadium on October 1, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks reacts after sacking the quarterback against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter of an NCAA football game at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks reacts after sacking the quarterback against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter of an NCAA football game at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

EUGENE, OR - NOVEMBER 12: Linebacker DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks stands on the field against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)
EUGENE, OR - NOVEMBER 12: Linebacker DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks stands on the field against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks reacts after sacking the quarterback against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter of an NCAA football game at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks reacts after sacking the quarterback against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter of an NCAA football game at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 01: LinebackerD J Johnson #LB13 of Oregon speaks with the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 01: LinebackerD J Johnson #LB13 of Oregon speaks with the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Oregon defensive end DJ Johnson, front, celebrates his sack of Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud on the final play of the game in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Oregon beat Ohio State 35-28. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Oregon defensive end DJ Johnson, front, celebrates his sack of Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud on the final play of the game in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Oregon beat Ohio State 35-28. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Oregon football player DJ Johnson (2) participates in a shuttle drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Oregon football player DJ Johnson (2) participates in a shuttle drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Oregon football player DJ Johnson (2) participates in a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Oregon football player DJ Johnson (2) participates in a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Oregon football player DJ Johnson (2) participates in the vertical jump at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Oregon football player DJ Johnson (2) participates in the vertical jump at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee is brought down by Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson during the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. Oregon won 45-27. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee is brought down by Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson during the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. Oregon won 45-27. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

National linebacker DJ Johnson of Oregon (12) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
National linebacker DJ Johnson of Oregon (12) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson (2) pressures California quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)
Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson (2) pressures California quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)

Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson (2) gets past Stanford tight end Sam Roush (86) to sack quarterback Tanner McKee (18) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson (2) gets past Stanford tight end Sam Roush (86) to sack quarterback Tanner McKee (18) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell (1) congratulates linebacker DJ Johnson (2) after Johnson's sack against California during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)
Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell (1) congratulates linebacker DJ Johnson (2) after Johnson's sack against California during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)

Oregon tight end DJ Johnson, top, dives for a touchdown while pressured by Washington State defensive back Tyrese Ross during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Oregon tight end DJ Johnson, top, dives for a touchdown while pressured by Washington State defensive back Tyrese Ross during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Oregon tight end DJ Johnson (12) catches a pass during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
Oregon tight end DJ Johnson (12) catches a pass during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Oregon's DJ Johnson during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)
Oregon's DJ Johnson during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson, back, tackles Southern California running back Kenan Christon in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson, back, tackles Southern California running back Kenan Christon in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Oregon tight end DJ Johnson, center, carries the ball in front of Washington State linebacker Jahad Woods, right, and defensive back Ayden Hector during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Oregon tight end DJ Johnson, center, carries the ball in front of Washington State linebacker Jahad Woods, right, and defensive back Ayden Hector during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Oregon tight end DJ Johnson (89)during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Oregon tight end DJ Johnson (89)during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward (1) runs for a touchdown near Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward (1) runs for a touchdown near Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, left, is sacked by Oregon defensive end DJ Johnson, center, and defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus on the final play of the game in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Oregon beat Ohio State 35-28. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, left, is sacked by Oregon defensive end DJ Johnson, center, and defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus on the final play of the game in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Oregon beat Ohio State 35-28. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Oregon tight end DJ Johnson (89) runs to the end zone for a touchdown against Southern California safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (21) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship Friday, Dec 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Oregon tight end DJ Johnson (89) runs to the end zone for a touchdown against Southern California safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (21) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship Friday, Dec 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71) looks to block Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71) looks to block Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

