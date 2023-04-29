Panthers trade up to select edge rusher DJ Johnson out of Oregon

Johnson was an outside linebacker full-time in his final collegiate season last year. He tallied 39 tackles with 8.5 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, one fumble recovery, one quarterback hit, and two pass breakups that year.

"I definitely feel like my best football is ahead of me," he said. "I have always taken a lot of steps from the end of the season to now to prepare and get better. I have been watching a lot of film from last year. Fixing little technique things, bad eye things. Then working on things like polishing your pass rush of your striking in the get off."

They made a move up from the 93rd overall pick in the third round, trading up to the 80th spot with the Steelers. They gave up a late fourth-round pick (132) to get there. The Panthers now have two picks Saturday, the 114th and 145th overall choices.

Johnson had visited the Panthers before the draft, so he was excited to see the 704 pop up on his phone.