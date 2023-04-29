Panthers pick NC State guard Chandler Zavala in fourth round

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers started day three of the draft adding depth along the offensive line, offensive guard Chandler Zavala from N.C. State with the 114th pick in the fourth round.
Zavala is a 6-foot-3, 322-pound guard who played in 12 games last season for the Wolfpack. He transferred from Division II Fairmont State in 2021, working his way up to a starting role in Raleigh. He played in 23 games between 2017-19 for Fairmont State and started in 20 of them.
He'd help fill an area of need, as both of the Panthers' starting guards – Brady Christensen (ankle) and Austin Corbett (ACL) – sustained injuries in the final game of last season.
Zavala was a teammate of Panthers starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu in 2021. Ekwonu was the Panthers' first-round pick in the 2022 draft.
