Grading the Panthers second and third round picks

Apr 29, 2023 at 11:54 AM
DraftGrades_DayTwo

NFL.com

Mingo was great value for a team needing an athletic, physical receiver. Carolina sent a third-round pick to New England last year to pick quarterback Matt Corral, which has not paid off thus far. Johnson met a need for another long, strong edge rusher, but he's not yet a finished product.

Grade: C+

Bleacher Report

Jonathan Mingo

Strengths: Powerful build, impressive athlete, YAC creator, physical blocker, good ball-tracking

Weaknesses: Never produced a top season, not as explosive or sudden out of his breaks

In a wide receiver class generally considered weak compared to recent years and full of undersized targets, Ole Miss' Jonathan Mingo is a unique option because of body type, skill set and overall athleticism.

Mingo only produced at a relatively high level for one season. Even last year, the senior finished second on the Rebels with 51 catches for 861 yards. But he's capable of playing all three receiver spots. The 6'2", 220-pound target may even thrive as a power slot in the NFL, with his ability to create after the catch and willingness to block.

When an elite relative athletic score is sprinkled into the mix, Mingo's potential is as great as any wide receiver's in this class.

"I feel like I just can't be stopped," Mingo told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. "Once I get the ball in my hands, I feel like nobody can bring me down. I feel like I have great run after the catch because I got a lot of tools in my bag."

The Carolina Panthers took the next logical step after acquiring their new franchise quarterback in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft–they started to add weapons around Bryce Young.

Aside from Adam Thielen, the Panthers' weapons at wide receiver are sparse since the team included D.J. Moore in the trade to move up and get Young.

Mingo has significant upside as someone who was asked to create with the ball in his hands and quickly contribute in multiple roles. He'll be needed. Good thing Young distributes the ball like a point guard on grass.

Grade: A

DJ Johnson

Strengths: Elite burst, sets edge, works over tight ends

Weaknesses: Linear athlete, inconsistent hand usage, inconsistent at reading keys

One number will pop up when looking at DJ Johnson's athletic profile: The 6'4", 260-pound edge defender ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

His burst allows him to get upfield and be disruptive, though he doesn't have ideal lateral movement.

For the Carolina Panthers, Johnson gives the team's defense another option opposite Brian Brians, alongside Yetur Gross-Matos and Marquis Haynes Jr.

Grade: C

SB Nation

Jonathan Mingo

Mingo is a very interesting pick for Carolina. He's a big, fast receiver who could be better after the catch in Carolina's RPO-based offense. Maybe his skill set is a bit redundant with Laviska Shenault, but Mingo will be an outside receiver.

Grade: B

DJ Johnson

The Panthers needed another complementary edge rusher but man, this feels like a reach. Johnson is a great athlete who is still learning how to play LB. but he has all the tools to make it work.

Grade: C -

Yahoo!

Jonathan Mingo

The Panthers get a target for Bryce Young, adding to a thin wide receivers room following their trade of D.J. Moore to the Bears. Mingo is raw, but it's hard to find his blend of blocking, run-after-the-catch ability and overall physicality. He's a lottery ticket type pick for the Panthers.

Grade: B

DJ Johnson

Trading up for Johnson probably wasn't necessary here. He had a great 40-yard dash time, but not very much production at Oregon. Still, taking athletes on the defensive line is almost always a defensible idea.

Grade: C-

Sporting News

Jonathan Mingo

Mingo shot up boards late because of some workout impressions, but in the end he's more of a Day 3 selection given his strength/toughness profiles as a big slot vs. the big-play outside threat the Panthers needed for Bryce Young. Mingo was picked based on Adam Thielen being a short-term option.

Grade: D

DJ Johnson

The Panthers were good to think about getting a power-based complement for Brian Burns. It's an average move because Johnson is more of a mid-Day 3 pick than a late Day 2 one.

Grade: C

Best of Jonathan Mingo during his college years

View photos of Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, drafted by Carolina in the second round of the 2023 Draft.

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) scores a touchdown on a reception over Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
1 / 38

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) scores a touchdown on a reception over Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2019, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas defensive back Dwight McGlothern (3) tackles Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
2 / 38

Arkansas defensive back Dwight McGlothern (3) tackles Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American wide receiver Jonathan Mingo of Mississippi (18) and American defensive back Darrell Luter Jr. of South Alabama (18) run through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
3 / 38

American wide receiver Jonathan Mingo of Mississippi (18) and American defensive back Darrell Luter Jr. of South Alabama (18) run through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) runs the ball against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
4 / 38

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) runs the ball against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American wide receiver Jonathan Mingo of Mississippi (18) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
5 / 38

American wide receiver Jonathan Mingo of Mississippi (18) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
American wide receiver Jonathan Mingo of Mississippi (18) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
6 / 38

American wide receiver Jonathan Mingo of Mississippi (18) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Texas Tech defensive back Tyler Owens, right, makes an end zone interception intended for Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, left, during the second half of the Texas Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday Dec. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
7 / 38

Texas Tech defensive back Tyler Owens, right, makes an end zone interception intended for Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, left, during the second half of the Texas Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday Dec. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Michael Wyke/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) prepares for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
8 / 38

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) prepares for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry rips up Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Alabama won 30-24. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
9 / 38

Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry rips up Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Alabama won 30-24. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) makes a catch in front of an Arkansas defender during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
10 / 38

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) makes a catch in front of an Arkansas defender during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) reacts after a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Alabama won 30-24. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
11 / 38

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) reacts after a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Alabama won 30-24. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tulsa cornerback Tyree Carlisle (4) tackles Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the first half an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
12 / 38

Tulsa cornerback Tyree Carlisle (4) tackles Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the first half an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive backs Eli Ricks (7) and DeMarcco Hellams (2) tackle Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
13 / 38

Alabama defensive backs Eli Ricks (7) and DeMarcco Hellams (2) tackle Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) scores a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
14 / 38

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) scores a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis
Texas A&M defensive back Jacoby Mathews (14) knocks the ball away from Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
15 / 38

Texas A&M defensive back Jacoby Mathews (14) knocks the ball away from Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) catches a pass for a gain of 56 yards on a catch and run against Texas A&M during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
16 / 38

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) catches a pass for a gain of 56 yards on a catch and run against Texas A&M during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) runs past Tulsa safety Kendarin Ray (1) after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
17 / 38

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) runs past Tulsa safety Kendarin Ray (1) after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky defensive back Zion Childress (11) breaks up a pass intended for Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Mississippi won 22-19. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
18 / 38

Kentucky defensive back Zion Childress (11) breaks up a pass intended for Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Mississippi won 22-19. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) waits for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Mississippi won 35-27. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
19 / 38

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) waits for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Mississippi won 35-27. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) pulls in a 50-yard pass reception for a touchdown against Tulane during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 61-21. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
20 / 38

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) pulls in a 50-yard pass reception for a touchdown against Tulane during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 61-21. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tulsa cornerback Tyree Carlisle (4) tackles Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
21 / 38

Tulsa cornerback Tyree Carlisle (4) tackles Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) runs along the sideline after catching a pass as Tulane safety Derrion Rakestraw (13) pursues during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
22 / 38

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) runs along the sideline after catching a pass as Tulane safety Derrion Rakestraw (13) pursues during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) reaches for an overthrown pass as Central Arkansas defensive back James Jordan (3) pursues during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
23 / 38

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) reaches for an overthrown pass as Central Arkansas defensive back James Jordan (3) pursues during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) catches a pass against Austin Peay safety Johnathon Edwards (2) during an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)
24 / 38

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) catches a pass against Austin Peay safety Johnathon Edwards (2) during an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

Bruce Newman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
25 / 38

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) catches a pass against Austin Peay safety Johnathon Edwards (2) in an NCAA college football game, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Mississippi won 54-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)
26 / 38

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) catches a pass against Austin Peay safety Johnathon Edwards (2) in an NCAA college football game, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Mississippi won 54-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

Bruce Newman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) is unable to hold onto a pass against Austin Peay defensive back Devin Smith (21) in an NCAA college football game, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Mississippi won 54-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)
27 / 38

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) is unable to hold onto a pass against Austin Peay defensive back Devin Smith (21) in an NCAA college football game, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Mississippi won 54-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

Bruce Newman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) pulls in a pass for a 50-yard touchdown against Tulane during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
28 / 38

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) pulls in a pass for a 50-yard touchdown against Tulane during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA football game against Louisville on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
29 / 38

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA football game against Louisville on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, left, catches a pass against Austin Peay defensive back Kordell Jackson (13) during an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)
30 / 38

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, left, catches a pass against Austin Peay defensive back Kordell Jackson (13) during an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

Bruce Newman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) makes a touchdown catch against Austin Peay during an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)
31 / 38

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) makes a touchdown catch against Austin Peay during an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

Bruce Newman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) is shown in action during an NCAA college football game against Louisville Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
32 / 38

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) is shown in action during an NCAA college football game against Louisville Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) tries to escape from Louisville defensive back Kei'Trel Clark (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
33 / 38

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) tries to escape from Louisville defensive back Kei'Trel Clark (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
34 / 38

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) eludes Indiana defensive back Tiawan Mullen on a run during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
35 / 38

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) eludes Indiana defensive back Tiawan Mullen on a run during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) breaks up a pass intended for Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
36 / 38

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) breaks up a pass intended for Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against Indiana Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
37 / 38

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against Indiana Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
38 / 38

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
The Athletic

Jonathan Mingo

The Panthers dealt No. 1 receiver D.J. Moore to Chicago to land the No. 1 overall pick, and by selecting Mingo, they have a chance to replace him in time.

Everything about Mingo (6-1 ¾, 220) is smooth and well-defined. He caught 51 passes for 861 yards and five touchdowns last season at Ole Miss and was a second-team All-SEC pick. Mingo produced 10 catches of 30-plus yards, and he uses his size well in his routes with great body control. His 247-yard game against Vanderbilt broke Elijah Moore's single-game record at Ole Miss.

What's easy to see with Mingo is his physical size, large hands (10 3/8) and his 4.46 speed with a 1.52-second 10-yard split. He also put up 22 reps of 225 pounds, so there's strength to match his weight. He missed seven games in 2021 after a stress fracture but came back strong in 2022.

Grade: B

DJ Johnson

This could qualify as a reach for the Panthers, who traded up for Johnson. The No. 21-ranked edge rusher graded as a fifth-rounder by Brugler, Johnson (6-4, 260) was an elite performer at the combine. He ran a 4.49 40 and his wingspan measured 80 inches.

At Oregon, Johnson played outside linebacker and tight end until the 2022 season when had six sacks. He had 39 tackles last year as an honorable mention selection. He's athletic but unrefined. It's a reach at this point of the draft.

Grade: D+

PFF

Jonathan Mingo

Mingo was one of the biggest risers in the pre-draft process and finds himself in Carolina to team up with top pick Bryce Young. While his production in college was spotty, he has a good blend of size and athleticism to like his fit here with the Panthers. Not to mention, he flashed often on tape between unbelievable body adjustments and clean wins at the line of scrimmage.

Grade: Average

DJ Johnson

This is one of the bigger reaches so far based on the PFF big board, with Johnson coming in at 237th overall. The Panthers are taking a swing on Johnson's athleticism on the edge (4.49-second 40-yard dash at 261 pounds). He's a 24-year-old prospect who recorded fewer than 50 career pressures on 786 defensive snaps in college.

Grade: Good

33rdTeam

Jonathan Mingo

Jonathan Mingo (scouting report) is a receiver who can stretch the field and make plays underneath. He is big, long and has outstanding ball skills. Mingo has a high ceiling because of his athletic traits, toughness and work ethic.

Grade: A-

DJ Johnson

A former tight end and Miami transfer who tested off the charts at the combine, DJ Johnson (scouting report) has size, mass and burst to close, but lacks great instincts and needs to refine his technique. He lacks experience, but the 25-year-old rookie has athletic traits.

Grade: D

Best of DJ Johnson during his college years

View photos of Oregon outside linebacker DJ Johnson, drafted by Carolina in the third round of the 2023 draft.

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 03: Oregon Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson (2) during the game between the Oregon Ducks and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
1 / 37

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 03: Oregon Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson (2) during the game between the Oregon Ducks and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 3, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire/©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved
BERKELEY, CA - OCTOBER 29: Oregon Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson (2) grabs California Golden Bears quarterback Jack Plummer (13) and forces him to ground the ball during the game between the Oregon Ducks and the California Golden Bears on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
2 / 37

BERKELEY, CA - OCTOBER 29: Oregon Ducks linebacker DJ Johnson (2) grabs California Golden Bears quarterback Jack Plummer (13) and forces him to ground the ball during the game between the Oregon Ducks and the California Golden Bears on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire/Â©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved
College Football: Georgia Stetson Bennett IV (13) in action, passing vs Oregon DJ Johnson (2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta, GA 9/3/2022 CREDIT: Carlos M. Saavedra (Photo by Carlos M. Saavedra/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164139 TK1)
3 / 37

College Football: Georgia Stetson Bennett IV (13) in action, passing vs Oregon DJ Johnson (2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta, GA 9/3/2022 CREDIT: Carlos M. Saavedra (Photo by Carlos M. Saavedra/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164139 TK1)

Carlos M. Saavedra
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 19: DJ Johnson #7 of the Oregon Ducks looks on in the third quarter against the Washington Huskies during their game at Husky Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
4 / 37

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 19: DJ Johnson #7 of the Oregon Ducks looks on in the third quarter against the Washington Huskies during their game at Husky Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Abbie Parr/2019 Abbie Parr
SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 29: Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Mario Williams (4) cuts across the field on a second half kickoff return as Oregon Ducks tight end DJ Johnson (12) gives chase during the football game between the Oregon Ducks and Oklahoma Sooners at the Alamodome on December 29, 2021 in San Antonio, TX. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
5 / 37

SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 29: Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Mario Williams (4) cuts across the field on a second half kickoff return as Oregon Ducks tight end DJ Johnson (12) gives chase during the football game between the Oregon Ducks and Oklahoma Sooners at the Alamodome on December 29, 2021 in San Antonio, TX. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire/©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Quarterback Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs is pressured by DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks during the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between Oregon and Georgia on September 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paul Abell/Getty Images)
6 / 37

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Quarterback Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs is pressured by DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks during the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between Oregon and Georgia on September 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paul Abell/Getty Images)

Paul Abell/2022 Paul Abell
MOBILE, AL - FEBRUARY 02: National linebacker Daiyan Henley of Washington State (1) during the Reese's Senior Bowl team practice session on February 2, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
7 / 37

MOBILE, AL - FEBRUARY 02: National linebacker Daiyan Henley of Washington State (1) during the Reese's Senior Bowl team practice session on February 2, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire/©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved
MOBILE, AL - FEBRUARY 01: National linebacker DJ Johnson of Oregon (12) during Wednesdays Senior Bowl Practice session.(Photo by Bobby McDuffie/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
8 / 37

MOBILE, AL - FEBRUARY 01: National linebacker DJ Johnson of Oregon (12) during Wednesdays Senior Bowl Practice session.(Photo by Bobby McDuffie/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bobby McDuffie/Icon Sportswire/Â©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved
MADISON, WI - SEPTEMBER 10: Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) points at the Wisconsin fans after the upset win after a college football game between the Washington State Cougars and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 10th, 2022 at Barry Alvarez field in Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
9 / 37

MADISON, WI - SEPTEMBER 10: Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) points at the Wisconsin fans after the upset win after a college football game between the Washington State Cougars and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 10th, 2022 at Barry Alvarez field in Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire/©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved
PULLMAN, WA - SEPTEMBER 17: Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) celebrates after a play during the Washington State Cougars versus the Colorado State Rams on Saturday September 17, 2022 at Martin Stadium in Pullman, WA. (Photo by Oliver McKenna/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
10 / 37

PULLMAN, WA - SEPTEMBER 17: Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) celebrates after a play during the Washington State Cougars versus the Colorado State Rams on Saturday September 17, 2022 at Martin Stadium in Pullman, WA. (Photo by Oliver McKenna/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Oliver McKenna/Icon Sportswire/©Icon Sportswire All Rights Reserved
PULLMAN, WA - OCTOBER 01: Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) lines up against the California Golden Bears during the game between the Washington State Cougars and the California Golden Bears on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Martin Stadium in Pullman, WA. (Photo by Oliver McKenna/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
11 / 37

PULLMAN, WA - OCTOBER 01: Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) lines up against the California Golden Bears during the game between the Washington State Cougars and the California Golden Bears on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Martin Stadium in Pullman, WA. (Photo by Oliver McKenna/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire/Â©Icon Sportswire All Rights Reserved
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: USC Trojans defensive back Fabian Ross (26) runs the ball and gets tackled by Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) during a college football game between the Washington State Cougars against the USC Trojans on October 08, 2022, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
12 / 37

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 08: USC Trojans defensive back Fabian Ross (26) runs the ball and gets tackled by Washington State Cougars linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) during a college football game between the Washington State Cougars against the USC Trojans on October 08, 2022, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire/©Icon Sportswire All Rights Reserved
BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Noah Sewell #1 and DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates after they sacked the
13 / 37

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Noah Sewell #1 and DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks celebrates after they sacked the California Golden Bears quarterback during the second quarter of an NCAA football at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Thearon W. Henderson/2022 Getty Images
EUGENE, OR - OCTOBER 01:Linebacker DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks tackles quarterback Tanner McKee #18 of the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Autzen Stadium on October 1, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)
14 / 37

EUGENE, OR - OCTOBER 01:Linebacker DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks tackles quarterback Tanner McKee #18 of the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Autzen Stadium on October 1, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Tom Hauck/2022 Tom Hauck
BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks reacts after sacking the quarterback against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter of an NCAA football game at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
15 / 37

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks reacts after sacking the quarterback against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter of an NCAA football game at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Thearon W. Henderson/2022 Thearon W. Henderson
EUGENE, OR - NOVEMBER 12: Linebacker DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks stands on the field against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)
16 / 37

EUGENE, OR - NOVEMBER 12: Linebacker DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks stands on the field against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Tom Hauck/2022 Tom Hauck
BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks reacts after sacking the quarterback against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter of an NCAA football game at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
17 / 37

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: DJ Johnson #2 of the Oregon Ducks reacts after sacking the quarterback against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter of an NCAA football game at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Thearon W. Henderson/2022 Thearon W. Henderson
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 01: LinebackerD J Johnson #LB13 of Oregon speaks with the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
18 / 37

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 01: LinebackerD J Johnson #LB13 of Oregon speaks with the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Justin Casterline/2023 Justin Casterline
Oregon defensive end DJ Johnson, front, celebrates his sack of Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud on the final play of the game in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Oregon beat Ohio State 35-28. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
19 / 37

Oregon defensive end DJ Johnson, front, celebrates his sack of Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud on the final play of the game in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Oregon beat Ohio State 35-28. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon football player DJ Johnson (2) participates in a shuttle drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
20 / 37

Oregon football player DJ Johnson (2) participates in a shuttle drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon football player DJ Johnson (2) participates in a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
21 / 37

Oregon football player DJ Johnson (2) participates in a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon football player DJ Johnson (2) participates in the vertical jump at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
22 / 37

Oregon football player DJ Johnson (2) participates in the vertical jump at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee is brought down by Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson during the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. Oregon won 45-27. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
23 / 37

Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee is brought down by Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson during the second half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. Oregon won 45-27. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National linebacker DJ Johnson of Oregon (12) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
24 / 37

National linebacker DJ Johnson of Oregon (12) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson (2) pressures California quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)
25 / 37

Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson (2) pressures California quarterback Jack Plummer (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson (2) gets past Stanford tight end Sam Roush (86) to sack quarterback Tanner McKee (18) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
26 / 37

Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson (2) gets past Stanford tight end Sam Roush (86) to sack quarterback Tanner McKee (18) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Andy Nelson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell (1) congratulates linebacker DJ Johnson (2) after Johnson's sack against California during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)
27 / 37

Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell (1) congratulates linebacker DJ Johnson (2) after Johnson's sack against California during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon tight end DJ Johnson, top, dives for a touchdown while pressured by Washington State defensive back Tyrese Ross during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
28 / 37

Oregon tight end DJ Johnson, top, dives for a touchdown while pressured by Washington State defensive back Tyrese Ross during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon tight end DJ Johnson (12) catches a pass during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
29 / 37

Oregon tight end DJ Johnson (12) catches a pass during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Andy Nelson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon's DJ Johnson during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)
30 / 37

Oregon's DJ Johnson during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

Chris Pietsch/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson, back, tackles Southern California running back Kenan Christon in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
31 / 37

Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson, back, tackles Southern California running back Kenan Christon in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon tight end DJ Johnson, center, carries the ball in front of Washington State linebacker Jahad Woods, right, and defensive back Ayden Hector during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
32 / 37

Oregon tight end DJ Johnson, center, carries the ball in front of Washington State linebacker Jahad Woods, right, and defensive back Ayden Hector during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon tight end DJ Johnson (89)during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
33 / 37

Oregon tight end DJ Johnson (89)during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward (1) runs for a touchdown near Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
34 / 37

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward (1) runs for a touchdown near Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, left, is sacked by Oregon defensive end DJ Johnson, center, and defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus on the final play of the game in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Oregon beat Ohio State 35-28. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
35 / 37

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, left, is sacked by Oregon defensive end DJ Johnson, center, and defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus on the final play of the game in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Oregon beat Ohio State 35-28. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon tight end DJ Johnson (89) runs to the end zone for a touchdown against Southern California safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (21) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship Friday, Dec 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
36 / 37

Oregon tight end DJ Johnson (89) runs to the end zone for a touchdown against Southern California safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (21) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship Friday, Dec 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71) looks to block Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
37 / 37

BYU offensive lineman Blake Freeland (71) looks to block Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Andy Nelson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
