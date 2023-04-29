Grading the Panthers second and third round picks

Jonathan Mingo

Strengths: Powerful build, impressive athlete, YAC creator, physical blocker, good ball-tracking

Weaknesses: Never produced a top season, not as explosive or sudden out of his breaks

In a wide receiver class generally considered weak compared to recent years and full of undersized targets, Ole Miss' Jonathan Mingo is a unique option because of body type, skill set and overall athleticism.

Mingo only produced at a relatively high level for one season. Even last year, the senior finished second on the Rebels with 51 catches for 861 yards. But he's capable of playing all three receiver spots. The 6'2", 220-pound target may even thrive as a power slot in the NFL, with his ability to create after the catch and willingness to block.

When an elite relative athletic score is sprinkled into the mix, Mingo's potential is as great as any wide receiver's in this class.

"I feel like I just can't be stopped," Mingo told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. "Once I get the ball in my hands, I feel like nobody can bring me down. I feel like I have great run after the catch because I got a lot of tools in my bag."

The Carolina Panthers took the next logical step after acquiring their new franchise quarterback in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft–they started to add weapons around Bryce Young.

Aside from Adam Thielen, the Panthers' weapons at wide receiver are sparse since the team included D.J. Moore in the trade to move up and get Young.

Mingo has significant upside as someone who was asked to create with the ball in his hands and quickly contribute in multiple roles. He'll be needed. Good thing Young distributes the ball like a point guard on grass.

Grade: A

DJ Johnson

Strengths: Elite burst, sets edge, works over tight ends

Weaknesses: Linear athlete, inconsistent hand usage, inconsistent at reading keys

One number will pop up when looking at DJ Johnson's athletic profile: The 6'4", 260-pound edge defender ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

His burst allows him to get upfield and be disruptive, though he doesn't have ideal lateral movement.

For the Carolina Panthers, Johnson gives the team's defense another option opposite Brian Brians, alongside Yetur Gross-Matos and Marquis Haynes Jr.