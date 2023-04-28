Panthers select WR Jonathan Mingo out of Ole Miss in the second round of the draft

Mingo said he made a connection with new wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson during his visits here. Jefferson's son, Van (also an NFL receiver who plays for the Rams), played at Ole Miss as well.

He'll be a new weapon for new Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, who Carolina took with the first overall pick on Thursday. Mingo, who played against Young's Alabama team throughout his college years.

Mingo said he was excited to be Young's teammate after losing to him three years in a row while with the Rebels.

"One thing about Bryce Young, he doesn't make mistakes," Mingo said. "He's very poised, doesn't get rattled. He takes each play, play by play, he takes his time. Smart kid. I met him at the combine. He was real, real cool; nice guy to be around. So I'm excited for the opportunity to play with him."

Now, he's excited to be a reliable target for his new quarterback.