Panthers select WR Jonathan Mingo out of Ole Miss in the second round of the draft

Apr 28, 2023 at 07:57 PM
CHARLOTTE – The Panthers used their second-round selection to acquire a pass catcher, selecting Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo with the 39th pick.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound receiver is a strong option out of the slot with the ability to gain yards after the catch. He put up 1,758 yards on 112 receptions with 12 touchdowns in his career, averaging 15.7 yards per catch in 34 games with the Rebels.

"It's a blessing to be drafted by the Panthers," Mingo said in his first press conference after his selection. "A lot of hard work – so I'm happy God put me in this situation."

Mingo said he modeled his game after the Eagles' A.J. Brown and the Seahawks' DK Metcalf, two fellow Ole Miss receivers. He also said he often watched his new teammates DJ Chark and Adam Thielen, two free-agent acquisitions to Carolina.

"I try to be the best version of myself," Mingo said. "I like to look at everybody's games, take what pieces I can, and see how they fit my game. ... I like watching all receivers; I'm just a receiving guru."

Mingo received second team All-SEC honors from coaches for his senior season in 2022, when he tallied a career-best 861 yards on 51 catches, totaling five receiving touchdowns with one rushing score.

Mingo said he made a connection with new wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson during his visits here. Jefferson's son, Van (also an NFL receiver who plays for the Rams), played at Ole Miss as well.

Mingo joins a wide receiver room that includes free agent acquisitions Thielen, Chark, and Damiere Byrd, as well as Terrace Marshall Jr. Laviska Shenault Jr., Shi Smith, Preston Williams, Derek Wright, and C.J. Saunders. He helps bolster the receiving corps after Carolina sent DJ Moore to Chicago as part of its trade for the No. 1 pick this year.

He'll be a new weapon for new Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, who Carolina took with the first overall pick on Thursday. Mingo, who played against Young's Alabama team throughout his college years.

Mingo said he was excited to be Young's teammate after losing to him three years in a row while with the Rebels.

"One thing about Bryce Young, he doesn't make mistakes," Mingo said. "He's very poised, doesn't get rattled. He takes each play, play by play, he takes his time. Smart kid. I met him at the combine. He was real, real cool; nice guy to be around. So I'm excited for the opportunity to play with him."

Now, he's excited to be a reliable target for his new quarterback.

"I can do everything for him," Mingo said. "For a quarterback ... you want to get him in the flow of the game, so just play a little pitch-and-catch. I can turn a little five-yard hitch into an eight-yard touchdown, to make things easier on the quarterback. ... Gotta make the quarterback look good."

Best of Jonathan Mingo during his college years

View photos of Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, drafted by Carolina in the second round of the 2023 Draft.

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) scores a touchdown on a reception over Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) scores a touchdown on a reception over Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Arkansas defensive back Dwight McGlothern (3) tackles Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Arkansas defensive back Dwight McGlothern (3) tackles Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

American wide receiver Jonathan Mingo of Mississippi (18) and American defensive back Darrell Luter Jr. of South Alabama (18) run through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
American wide receiver Jonathan Mingo of Mississippi (18) and American defensive back Darrell Luter Jr. of South Alabama (18) run through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) runs the ball against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) runs the ball against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

American wide receiver Jonathan Mingo of Mississippi (18) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
American wide receiver Jonathan Mingo of Mississippi (18) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

American wide receiver Jonathan Mingo of Mississippi (18) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
American wide receiver Jonathan Mingo of Mississippi (18) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Texas Tech defensive back Tyler Owens, right, makes an end zone interception intended for Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, left, during the second half of the Texas Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday Dec. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Texas Tech defensive back Tyler Owens, right, makes an end zone interception intended for Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, left, during the second half of the Texas Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday Dec. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) prepares for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) prepares for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry rips up Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Alabama won 30-24. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry rips up Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Alabama won 30-24. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) makes a catch in front of an Arkansas defender during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) makes a catch in front of an Arkansas defender during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) reacts after a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Alabama won 30-24. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) reacts after a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Alabama won 30-24. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Tulsa cornerback Tyree Carlisle (4) tackles Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the first half an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Tulsa cornerback Tyree Carlisle (4) tackles Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the first half an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Alabama defensive backs Eli Ricks (7) and DeMarcco Hellams (2) tackle Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Alabama defensive backs Eli Ricks (7) and DeMarcco Hellams (2) tackle Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) scores a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) scores a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Texas A&M defensive back Jacoby Mathews (14) knocks the ball away from Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas A&M defensive back Jacoby Mathews (14) knocks the ball away from Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) catches a pass for a gain of 56 yards on a catch and run against Texas A&M during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) catches a pass for a gain of 56 yards on a catch and run against Texas A&M during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) runs past Tulsa safety Kendarin Ray (1) after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) runs past Tulsa safety Kendarin Ray (1) after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Kentucky defensive back Zion Childress (11) breaks up a pass intended for Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Mississippi won 22-19. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Kentucky defensive back Zion Childress (11) breaks up a pass intended for Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Mississippi won 22-19. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) waits for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Mississippi won 35-27. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) waits for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Mississippi won 35-27. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) pulls in a 50-yard pass reception for a touchdown against Tulane during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 61-21. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) pulls in a 50-yard pass reception for a touchdown against Tulane during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 61-21. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Tulsa cornerback Tyree Carlisle (4) tackles Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
Tulsa cornerback Tyree Carlisle (4) tackles Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) runs along the sideline after catching a pass as Tulane safety Derrion Rakestraw (13) pursues during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) runs along the sideline after catching a pass as Tulane safety Derrion Rakestraw (13) pursues during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) reaches for an overthrown pass as Central Arkansas defensive back James Jordan (3) pursues during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) reaches for an overthrown pass as Central Arkansas defensive back James Jordan (3) pursues during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) catches a pass against Austin Peay safety Johnathon Edwards (2) during an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) catches a pass against Austin Peay safety Johnathon Edwards (2) during an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) catches a pass against Austin Peay safety Johnathon Edwards (2) in an NCAA college football game, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Mississippi won 54-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) catches a pass against Austin Peay safety Johnathon Edwards (2) in an NCAA college football game, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Mississippi won 54-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) is unable to hold onto a pass against Austin Peay defensive back Devin Smith (21) in an NCAA college football game, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Mississippi won 54-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) is unable to hold onto a pass against Austin Peay defensive back Devin Smith (21) in an NCAA college football game, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Mississippi won 54-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) pulls in a pass for a 50-yard touchdown against Tulane during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) pulls in a pass for a 50-yard touchdown against Tulane during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA football game against Louisville on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA football game against Louisville on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, left, catches a pass against Austin Peay defensive back Kordell Jackson (13) during an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, left, catches a pass against Austin Peay defensive back Kordell Jackson (13) during an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) makes a touchdown catch against Austin Peay during an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) makes a touchdown catch against Austin Peay during an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) is shown in action during an NCAA college football game against Louisville Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) is shown in action during an NCAA college football game against Louisville Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) tries to escape from Louisville defensive back Kei'Trel Clark (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) tries to escape from Louisville defensive back Kei'Trel Clark (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) eludes Indiana defensive back Tiawan Mullen on a run during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) eludes Indiana defensive back Tiawan Mullen on a run during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) breaks up a pass intended for Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) breaks up a pass intended for Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against Indiana Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against Indiana Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo during the first half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

