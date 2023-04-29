Panthers filled some needs, now head into final day

The Panthers still have a few needs heading into this final day, and they won't fill them all with two picks.

They need some more offensive linemen in particular. They have 10 on the roster at the moment, and since you like to carry three full units into training camp, that means they need four or five more guys there. Cornerback's probably the next need based on roster numbers, but they could also use another linebacker, running back, and tight end as well. After drafting Johnson, they have 68 roster spots accounted for and can carry 90 into camp.

That's why after the 145th pick comes off the board, they won't be finished (assuming they don't trade back for more stuff), as Fitterer and the scouting staff will move into action working on undrafted free agency.

"I think it is really important," Fitterer said of that post-draft work. "There are different ways to do it. As you know, every year, there are guys that fall through the draft that make 53-man rosters that become good players.