Bryce Young: Past, being top pick "doesn't entitle me to anything"

After the whirlwind tour of his new home ends, however, he clearly wants to get to work.

"I want to do everything I can to earn the respect of my peers and the guys in the locker room in the building," Young said. "I'm super grateful for what's happened in my past and, you know, in for being selected where I was, but I know that doesn't entitle me to anything. You know, it's on me to prove myself to show up every day and work and earn the respect of the people around me. That's something I'm looking forward to starting."

He also walks in the door with an obvious respect for the coaching staff they've put together for and around him.

From Reich to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown to quarterbacks coach Josh McCown, there are three guys who played in the league who will be coaching him every day. And then there's senior assistant Jim Caldwell, who used to be the quarterbacks coach for some guy named Peyton Manning. So that got Young's attention too.