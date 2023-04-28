Grading the Panthers first-round pick of Bryce Young

Strengths: Creativity within and outside pocket, decision-making and ball placement, adept at finding passing lanes and adjusting arm angles, fearless despite small stature

Weaknesses: Outlier in terms of size, good but not great natural arm talent, sometimes leaves pocket prematurely

Bryce Young embodies the spirit of Yoda as he enters the professional ranks. "Size matters not. Look at me. Judge me by my size, do you? And well you should not."

Every discussion regarding Young comes down to one simple understanding: He's under 5'11" and weighs 204 pounds (though his actual playing weight might be lower than the number from the NFL Scouting Combine).

An entire evaluation will be built around the fact that certain organizations and evaluators won't be able to get past his stature. Even so, Young is considered a legitimate top-end talent and arguably the most natural at playing quarterback in this year's class.

In truth, the sport continues to evolve. More of an emphasis has been placed on the creativity of an individual at the game's most important position. Young extends plays. He works in traffic and converts from odd angles. He's magical in how he can make a play come together despite his stature.

Two things are true: First, quarterbacks are more protected than ever. Even so, all quarterbacks get dinged, no matter their size. What truly matters is how those individuals can change the course of a franchise.

Despite being the ultimate outlier, Young is a Jedi within the pocket, as he can overcome dire situations.

One league executive described the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner as a "mental savant," per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

An AFC personnel evaluator added: "Most pro-ready. Sees the whole field better than anyone."

The Carolina Panthers finally pulled the trigger on the franchise quarterback they've been searching for since Cam Newton's body began to break down and he left prior to the 2020 campaign.

To get their man, they had to trade up to the No. 1 overall pick by sending this year's ninth overall pick, a second-round selection, next year's first and a 2025 second, as well as wide receiver DJ Moore, to the Chicago Bears.

Young lands in a situation where he'll have former NFL quarterbacks as his head coach in Frank Reich and quarterbacks coach in Josh McCown. Those guys saw how Young conducted himself, absorbed information and played the game. When all of those factors were taken into consideration, his size didn't matter.