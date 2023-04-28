Bryce Young appears on Good Morning America on Friday

Apr 28, 2023 at 08:47 AM
Watch Panthers top overall pick Bryce Young as he woke up early to go on ABC's Good Morning America on Friday.

Best of Bryce Young at the 2023 NFL Draft

View photos of Young in the green room and on-stage after he was picked first by the Panthers.

Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young is chosen by the Carolina Panthers with the first pick at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Images for NFL/Doug Benc)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 27: Top prospect Bryce Young is introduced during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
Bryce Young
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gets a jersey from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by Carolina Panthers with the first overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young reacts after being chosen by Carolina Panthers with the first overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, left, and Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner, hold a team jersey after Young was chosen by the Carolina Panthers with the first pick at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young holds a team jersey after Young was chosen by the Carolina Panthers with the first pick at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young gets a jersey from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by Carolina Panthers with the first overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, left, stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Carolina Panthers with the first overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Alabama Quarterback, Bryce Young, with former Alabama Head coach Nick Saban is chosen by the Carolina Panthers with the first pick at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Images for NFL/Doug Benc)
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 27: (L-R) Bryce Young hugs NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 27: Bryce Young poses after being selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 27: Bryce Young poses after being selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 27: Top prospect Bryce Young is introduced during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 27: (L-R) Bryce Young poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
Related Content

news

2023 Draft Day 1 Transcripts

Read what Scott Fitterer, Frank Reich, David Tepper and Bryce Young said during Thursday's first round.

news

Resetting Panthers picks, needs after the first round of the NFL Draft

They still have five picks, including two on Friday night after taking Alabama quarterback Bryce Young in the first round.

news

Inside the Panthers' "conviction" toward Bryce Young

General manager Scott Fitterer has felt confident about selecting Bryce Young with the first overall pick since February. Here's a look at how everything unfolded.

news

Social media reacts to Bryce Young selection

See what the media and fans said about the first overall pick.

news

Five things to know about Bryce Young

The Panthers drafted Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the first overall pick this year. Here are five things to know about him.

news

Panthers select quarterback Bryce Young with first overall pick in 2023 Draft

Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy at Alabama and finished second in program history in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

news

The room where it happened: Inside the Panthers trade for the top pick

A closer look at the hour when the Panthers went from thinking there was a deal for the second pick, to going to the very top of the 2023 NFL Draft, from those who were there.

news

We're still on! - Come celebrate the No. 1 Draft Pick at the Panthers Draft Party, presented by Bud Light

Tonight's event is still scheduled to go - rain or shine - at Bank of America Stadium.

news

Tales from the green room: Players remember the waiting

For first-round picks in the NFL Draft, the bright lights and big stages also come with some uncertain moments, before they hear their names called.

news

Reviewing "Draft Day," from a Panthers angle

With the Panthers trading up for No. 1 overall this year's draft, we decided to watch 'Draft Day,' a 2014 film about making big decisions in too big of a hurry.

news

OLB and G targets at 39, 93, and beyond

The Panthers enter the draft with needs for another pass-rusher, and depth along the middle of the offensive line, and here are some of the options.

