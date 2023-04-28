Bryce Young appears on Good Morning America on Friday

Watch Panthers top overall pick Bryce Young as he woke up early to go on ABC's Good Morning America on Friday.
View photos of Young in the green room and on-stage after he was picked first by the Panthers.
Read what Scott Fitterer, Frank Reich, David Tepper and Bryce Young said during Thursday's first round.
They still have five picks, including two on Friday night after taking Alabama quarterback Bryce Young in the first round.
General manager Scott Fitterer has felt confident about selecting Bryce Young with the first overall pick since February. Here's a look at how everything unfolded.
See what the media and fans said about the first overall pick.
The Panthers drafted Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the first overall pick this year. Here are five things to know about him.
Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy at Alabama and finished second in program history in passing yards and passing touchdowns.
A closer look at the hour when the Panthers went from thinking there was a deal for the second pick, to going to the very top of the 2023 NFL Draft, from those who were there.
Tonight's event is still scheduled to go - rain or shine - at Bank of America Stadium.
For first-round picks in the NFL Draft, the bright lights and big stages also come with some uncertain moments, before they hear their names called.
With the Panthers trading up for No. 1 overall this year's draft, we decided to watch 'Draft Day,' a 2014 film about making big decisions in too big of a hurry.