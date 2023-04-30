2023 Draft Day 3 Transcripts

Opening Statement

Scott Fitterer: I thought overall it was a good weekend for us. We got players who can come in and compete to play right away. Guys that are going to start, guys that are going to offer good depth; no one is promised anything. They just have to come in and earn it. With that, I'll take questions.

RE: Chandler Zavala saying he sent Fitterer a text yesterday

Scott Fitterer: He did. He just sent a text yesterday just checking in to see how things were going. He and Ickey (Ekwonu) are really close. He's a guy that really wanted to be here. He had a really good visit with us. We went back, it's funny, like two years ago, watching tape, where he lines up right next to Ickey, and there were road grading people, and they're good friends. He's physical. He's smart. He's tough. He's everything that we want on the offensive line. Scouts like them, (offensive line) Coach (James) Campen, (assistant offensive line) Coach (Robert) Kugler like him, they have strong conviction on him. He's a guy that everybody wanted here. We just had to figure out the value. And then when we took him, guys from across the league were like, wow, like that's a great pick. You could tell he was someone everyone's trying to keep under the radar, but he was a guy people knew about.

RE: If Zavala was a potential option for the 93rd pick

Scott Fitterer: I'm trying to remember if he's on board. Like you could argue that but I don't remember if he was though at the time. But yeah, I mean, for the role probably would have been there.

RE: What Zavala's selection means for the left guard position and the impact on injured offensive linemen Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett

Frank Reich: Brady's earned the right. One of our strengths is o-line, everybody knows that, so the group that was here last year has done a great job, and Camp (James Campen) and (Robert) Kugler have done a great job with those guys. So listen, it's no secret, everybody knows you need depth at o-line, and you need competition, obviously, and with Corbett's injury and him going to be missing time at the beginning of the year. You know, something Scott and I talked about, we need to find somebody to come in there and compete and find the right mix in the interior. So that'll play itself out, you know, over the next few months and in training camp.

RE: On Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett's timeline for return

Frank Reich: I don't want to go into the exact timeline. You know, Brady should be good. You know, obviously, Austin is going to be into the season a little bit more. So we'll take that. We'll address that as we get closer with that.

RE: If Corbett will miss some time in the regular season

Frank Reich: Yes. He will miss some regular season time.

RE: On upgrading the passing game in free agency and the draft

Scott Fitterer: Yeah, that was a real emphasis going into this offseason, you know, you want to give a young quarterback or Andy Dalton or Matt Corral, plenty of weapons. So they can go out there and operate. And, like I said, we started on defense, we built the offensive line. This year, we want to keep that strength so we reinforced it with Zavala, but having weapons, to keep it open for the running back, for the quarterback, that's really important to us.

Frank Reich: Yeah, just echo what Scott said. We're all talking about Bryce and the kind of point guard distribute the ball type mentality. Listen, in the history of what we've done schematically, you can ask all the skill guys that we've been around, we distribute the ball around, we spread it out, we spread it around, you know, we want to use multiple formations, personnel groups, you can never have enough playmakers. That's a big deal. I'm super excited about our skill room. Really, really excited about our skill room. We added to that what we did in free agency is a big deal. And, of course, we got the quarterback. We want to get the ball and distribute it around, you know, in a way that we think is going to be unique. We think he can become a unique player in this league. So excited about that.

RE: On if Jammie Robinson will play nickel or safety.

Frank Reich: Yeah, I mean first of all he is just a tough competitor. A little bit more in the (Jeremy) Chinn thing. Heavy hitter, in the box a little bit. But listen I don't want to put him into a box just yet. We want to get to know him even more once he gets here. He is the kind of guy, high character, tough, edgy, has an edge to him. Great special teams value. So, find a role. We talk a lot about finding roles for players, then be a star in your role so I think this is the kind of guy who's going to come in and compete and he is going to create a role for himself at some level.

RE: On if there is anything they didn't get in the draft or free agency that they will address over the summer

Scott Fitterer: I think when we mapped it out, we pretty much checked the boxes of what, as we go into this, where are the remaining needs. Now you are trying to balance value and where guys are on the board, but I think we checked most boxes. One thing, we went through an exercise yesterday and we were in Frank's office, and he is putting down names, kind of our target names and we were able to get those names that we wanted. We feel really good about where we're at heading into the season. And the roster is never set, and we will go throughout the spring, but after the draft we like where we are at.

RE: On if finishing the Draft early helps get a head start on analyzing undrafted players

Scott Fitterer: It helps with the organization of it. We are going to pull the coaches in the room. The scouts will be in there. We know the numbers that we need to add at each spot to fill out our 90-man roster. We are probably not going to fill out all the way to 90. If there is not a player that we think is a quality guy for 90 we'll hold off. There's other opportunities. But for the most part we think there is a lot of depth still on our draft board in that sixth and seventh round and into free agency. Guys always fall through. Like I said yesterday there's a lot of guys in free agency that make teams. So, this is a really important time for us.

RE: On how Brian Burn's injury will impact contract negotiations with him

Scott Fitterer: I don't see that. We'll get into it. Burns is going to be here. He's one of our leaders and we'll work through it with his agent.

RE: On their feeling about swing tackle at the moment

Scott Fitterer: Well, we have options so like we can go out, there are veterans on the street. We'll get into free agency here, we still have a couple of linemen on our board, and we'll see how that goes. And the thing is there's always the 53-man cut. There's other opportunities. There are players in the XFL. We will look at every opportunity.

RE: On when they hope to finalize Brian Burns contract

Scott Fitterer: There's no timeline. We'll just start talks. I'll reach out to his agent, and we'll have those talks at some point.

RE: On if decision has been made about exercising Derrick Brown and CJ Henderson fifth-year options

Scott Fitterer: I think we're going to talk about that. We should know here; you'll probably hear Monday morning is my guess. I want to talk to the players first. I think it's important for it to be communicated with them first before I say anything.

RE: On the potential to get back into the draft so there is no negotiating players they would like as undrafted free agents

Scott Fitterer: Honestly, I don't want to give up any more picks right now. If there's someone that's just standing there, we will talk about it. But, I think we're set to get into free agency at this point. I do want to keep you guys here later though so maybe.

RE: On Reich feels about the team after the draft

Frank Reich: Feel good, really in all three phases. It was really important to continue to build the foundation. Get O-Line depth, which we addressed both in free agency and in the draft. Get the skill players, we've already talked about that. Defensively too, we did the same thing, both adding in free agency and in the draft and being very selective about the kind of players that we are looking for. As Scott mentioned, the roster is always continuing to be built. It's never done. So that work is never done. Where we are in the process right now, feel really good. It was especially good to see the guys out on the field last week as that first brush. And then we get the rookie minicamp coming up, get a look at these guys on the field and so yeah. It's everyday kind of fills in the pieces in your mind of what we're looking for.

RE: On confidence level of having a starter on the roster opposite Brian Burns

Frank Reich: Yes. Yes, we are. Very confident in that. Think it'll be competitive, right? That's what we want to do. We want to create competition at every spot. Nothing's given. When you're a new staff that is something that is a luxury that you are afforded even more than normal. Everybody knows that we are all on notice. Everybody knows that this is a fresh start for everybody. I think you play off of that excitement. You open it up to compete for that spot and that is what we will do.

RE: On what Reich learned from his experience with the Panthers in 1995 when the team was a building a roster from scratch

Frank Reich: Yeah, really, I think it's what I just said. It's the idea of a fresh start. And I think players know, players are so smart, they understand that you get a new coaching staff in, there's been turnover, this is kind of like a new lease on life for everybody. And we're just going to make it competitive at every position and it's the NFL, that's the way it has to be done.

RE: On how much Bryce Young has been in contact since leaving the building yesterday

Frank Reich: Just a little bit. Just touched base with him today just a little but continue to be excited about that and we'll get him ramped up here quickly.

RE: On if the team would consider addressing the edge position with veteran free agents

Scott Fitterer: Yeah, I think we always explore the market out there. It's got to make sense for us. Got to make sense for them. Whoever it maybe we'll always just monitor.

RE: On best scout or coach reaction to pick throughout the draft

Scott Fitterer: Probably (James) Campen. I'd love to play poker with him. He can't hide his emotions. I think he was really excited today to get (Chandler) Zavala. He loves those guys. He loves that group. Takes a lot of pride in them. The personalities, how they mesh in there, to add someone like Zavala he was really excited.

RE: On perception of taking 6-year college players and impact of their age due to COVID

Scott Fitterer: There's guys on the board that were older than some of the guys we had on our team right now. So it's unique. There's two ways to look at it. Their bodies have had a chance to mature. Maybe they had more reps in college because they get that extra year. I think it's just kind of one of those unique years that way. I see it correcting over the next couple of years. But yeah, it was wild, you're like this guy is 24, this guy is 25? We ran into that a few times.

RE: On message to Matt Corral

Scott Fitterer: Yeah, it's a fresh start for him. Like, Coach (Frank Reich) said, he's got new opportunity with a new staff. They haven't seen him before. He came in bigger and heavier. Nothing's promised to anyone. We talked about Andy (Dalton) yesterday is the starter right now. But all he can do right now is control what he can control. Just go out there and compete. Just make the plays and we'll see where it goes.

RE: On Reich's relationship and being linked with Bryce Young due to drafting him first overall

Frank Reich: I do think it's the reality. I think we tend to think this is a collaborative thing. You understand head coach, quarterback is a unique connection, the fact that I played the position, an offensive guy. So yeah, I embrace that. That's kind of fun. In fact, I mentioned that to Bryce yesterday, that our relationship as head coach and quarterback has to be strong. Now I feel that way with all the players. And then plus playcaller-quarterback so that is another element of it. So want to develop that relationship and to be as strong as it can and certainly the success, whatever happens in the coming years, we're all linked together on that. Scott and I at the front of that as GM and head coach, but obviously quarterback being a big part of that. It's a big deal. Embrace that challenge and look forward to that and excited about that.

RE: On any interesting reactions from peers in the NFL after the Bryce Young pick became official