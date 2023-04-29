Panthers select safety Jammie Robinson out of Florida State in fifth round

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers continued to build up the defense with their fifth-round selection, selecting safety Jammie Robinson from Florida State with the 145th overall pick.

Robinson, a 5-foot-11, 191-pound defensive back, put up 319 tackles in 47 college games played. He also totaled 15.5 tackles for loss, 23 pass breakups, seven interceptions, and one sack.

Robinson is a versatile defensive back who also has the ability to play at nickel. He spent the early part of his career at South Carolina before transferring to Florida State.

"Carolina Panthers, y'all know, I'm fixing to come in, I'm fixing to compete for a spot," Robinson said in his first press conference as a Panther. "And I'm just gonna be a team guy at the end of the day."

He was a first-team All-American selection by the Senior Bowl and a two-time All-ACC selection in his final two years with the Seminoles.