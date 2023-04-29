Panthers select safety Jammie Robinson out of Florida State in fifth round

Apr 29, 2023 at 02:11 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Announcement_16x9 (4)

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers continued to build up the defense with their fifth-round selection, selecting safety Jammie Robinson from Florida State with the 145th overall pick.

Robinson, a 5-foot-11, 191-pound defensive back, put up 319 tackles in 47 college games played. He also totaled 15.5 tackles for loss, 23 pass breakups, seven interceptions, and one sack.

Robinson is a versatile defensive back who also has the ability to play at nickel. He spent the early part of his career at South Carolina before transferring to Florida State.

"Carolina Panthers, y'all know, I'm fixing to come in, I'm fixing to compete for a spot," Robinson said in his first press conference as a Panther. "And I'm just gonna be a team guy at the end of the day."

He was a first-team All-American selection by the Senior Bowl and a two-time All-ACC selection in his final two years with the Seminoles.

The Panthers already boosted their defense earlier in the draft, trading up to select edge rusher DJ Johnson in the third round Friday night.

Robinson adds depth at safety, a position highlighted by free-agent acquisition Vonn Bell from Cincinnati and the prolific Jeremy Chinn. Robinson will also join Myles Dorn, Sam Franklin Jr., and Xavier Woods on the depth chart.

Best of Jammie Robinson during his college years

View photos of Florida State safety Jammie Robinson, drafted by Carolina in the fifth round of the 2023 draft.

Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) warms up before the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
1 / 21

Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) warms up before the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
2 / 21

Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
3 / 21

Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
4 / 21

Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (17) returns a punt in front of Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) and defensive back Azareye'h Thomas (20) during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
5 / 21

Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (17) returns a punt in front of Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) and defensive back Azareye'h Thomas (20) during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass in front of Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
6 / 21

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass in front of Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American defensive back Jammie Robinson of Florida State (5) during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
7 / 21

American defensive back Jammie Robinson of Florida State (5) during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) brings down North Carolina State wide receiver Christopher Toudle (29) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
8 / 21

Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) brings down North Carolina State wide receiver Christopher Toudle (29) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

Mark Wallheiser/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American defensive back Jammie Robinson of Florida State (5) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
9 / 21

American defensive back Jammie Robinson of Florida State (5) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis (9) is pulled down by Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) after catching a pass during the second half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
10 / 21

Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis (9) is pulled down by Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) after catching a pass during the second half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata (10) runs after a catch as Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) tries to grab him during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
11 / 21

Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata (10) runs after a catch as Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) tries to grab him during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

Phil Sears/Copyright 2022 the Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass in front of Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
12 / 21

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass in front of Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) during the first half of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is upended by Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) on a carry in the second half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Florida State won 24-23. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
13 / 21

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is upended by Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) on a carry in the second half of an NCAA college football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Florida State won 24-23. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (16) is hit by Florida State defensive backs Brendan Gant, below, and Jammie Robinson (10) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won 33-30. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
14 / 21

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (16) is hit by Florida State defensive backs Brendan Gant, below, and Jammie Robinson (10) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won 33-30. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

Phil Sears/Copyright 2021 the Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane (2) is knocked out of bounds by South Carolina defensive back Jammie Robinson (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
15 / 21

Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane (2) is knocked out of bounds by South Carolina defensive back Jammie Robinson (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. Texas A&M won 48-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

SEAN RAYFORD/The Associated Press
Mississippi tight end Kenny Yeboah (84) is tackled by South Carolina defensive back Jammie Robinson (7) in the second half in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 59-42. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)
16 / 21

Mississippi tight end Kenny Yeboah (84) is tackled by South Carolina defensive back Jammie Robinson (7) in the second half in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 59-42. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

Bruce Newman/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) breaks a tackle from Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
17 / 21

Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) breaks a tackle from Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Hakim Wright Sr./Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina running back Ty Chandler (19) runs while Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) looks to tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
18 / 21

North Carolina running back Ty Chandler (19) runs while Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) looks to tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Syracuse running back Sean Tucker (34) makes a cut on Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won 33-30. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
19 / 21

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker (34) makes a cut on Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won 33-30. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

Phil Sears/Copyright 2021 the Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) intercepts a pass in the end zone in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Massachusetts in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
20 / 21

Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) intercepts a pass in the end zone in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Massachusetts in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

Mark Wallheiser/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson, left, strips the ball away from Wake Forest wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
21 / 21

Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson, left, strips the ball away from Wake Forest wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Chris Carlson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers pick NC State guard Chandler Zavala in fourth round

Zavala reunites with former teammate Ikem Ekwonu along the Panthers offensive line.

news

Grading the Panthers second and third round picks

Read what the national media said about Carolina's second and third picks.

news

2023 Draft Day 2 Transcripts

Read what Scott Fitterer and Frank Reich said after Friday's second round.

news

Panthers filled some needs, now head into final day

After taking wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and outside linebacker DJ Johnson Friday, they go into the third day of the draft with two more picks.

news

Panthers trade up to select edge rusher DJ Johnson out of Oregon

Johnson has played a number of positions in college career, but was prolific rushing the passer in 2022.

news

Panthers select WR Jonathan Mingo out of Ole Miss in the second round of the draft

An All-SEC second team selection in 2022, Mingo adds to the Panthers receiving options.

news

How Bryce Young's tight-knit family prepared him for this moment

The Panthers' new quarterback comes to Charlotte with strong backing from his parents, Craig and Julie, who fostered a strong bond with their son throughout his life.

news

Bryce Young: Past, being top pick "doesn't entitle me to anything"

The Panthers first-rounder made his first appearance at Bank of America Stadium Friday, and was surprised by the reaction, but also ready to get to work.

news

Before picking Bryce Young, the Panthers built an offense for him

The No. 1 overall pick gets to come into a system with a strong collection of coaches, a turn-key offensive line, and the kind of passing targets to help him early in his career.

news

Grading the Panthers first-round pick of Bryce Young

Read what the national media said about Carolina's first round on Thursday.

news

Bryce Young appears on Good Morning America on Friday

Young: 'It's a moment I'll never forget.'

Advertising