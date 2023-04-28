Inside the Panthers' "conviction" toward Bryce Young

General manager Scott Fitterer said they felt "overwhelming conviction" toward Young during a draft meeting in February – yes, the month before the trade with Chicago – thanks to a years-long evaluation from area scouts and Robert Haines. Head coach Frank Reich, a couple of weeks into his new job at Carolina, attended that meeting and listened.

"I sat in this meeting that Scott's running, and they're talking, and Scott and all the scouts are talking about all the quarterbacks – all of them," Reich said. "We're watching film. Scouts are talking about (Young).

"And basically, Scott proposes a question at the end of that meeting, like, 'Hey, so, if we trade up, where's our conviction?' And it was unanimous with every guy in that room, starting from Scott on down, that Bryce was the guy. That was great for me to hear."

Having stepped into meetings with evaluators who'd pored over Young since before he could declare for the NFL, Reich trusted their judgment, but he also had the time to form his own opinion. And then there was all the chatter about Reich and height preferences and how Young is 5-foot-10 and 1/8 inches tall.

But it didn't take Reich long to get on board. Young's film didn't disappoint.