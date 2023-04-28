Come welcome Bryce Young at Bank of America Stadium on Friday

Apr 27, 2023 at 11:23 PM
WelcomeBryceYoung_Wide

CHARLOTTE – We want to keep the party going in Charlotte.

After an exciting Thursday night in the Queen City, the Panthers are inviting fans to come to Bank of America Stadium on Friday to meet quarterback Bryce Young.

Fans are invited to congregate at the North Gate, off Graham St., beginning at 11:30 a.m. Young is scheduled to arrive in Charlotte around noon and make his way to the stadium.

There will be a DJ for fans and an opportunity to take photos and win autographs from Young as he makes his way into the stadium.

Fans should follow the team's social media accounts for any updates on timing.

PHOTOS: Panthers host 2023 Draft Party

View photos of fans at the 2023 Draft Party, presented by Bud Light, as they await the Panthers first pick.

