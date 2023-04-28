Social media reacts to Bryce Young selection

View photos of Young in the green room and on-stage after he was picked first by the Panthers.
2023 Draft Day 1 Transcripts
Read what Scott Fitterer, Frank Reich, David Tepper and Bryce Young said during Thursday's first round.
Resetting Panthers picks, needs after the first round of the NFL Draft
They still have five picks, including two on Friday night after taking Alabama quarterback Bryce Young in the first round.
Inside the Panthers' "conviction" toward Bryce Young
General manager Scott Fitterer has felt confident about selecting Bryce Young with the first overall pick since February. Here's a look at how everything unfolded.
Five things to know about Bryce Young
The Panthers drafted Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the first overall pick this year. Here are five things to know about him.
Panthers select quarterback Bryce Young with first overall pick in 2023 Draft
Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy at Alabama and finished second in program history in passing yards and passing touchdowns.
The room where it happened: Inside the Panthers trade for the top pick
A closer look at the hour when the Panthers went from thinking there was a deal for the second pick, to going to the very top of the 2023 NFL Draft, from those who were there.
We're still on! - Come celebrate the No. 1 Draft Pick at the Panthers Draft Party, presented by Bud Light
Tonight's event is still scheduled to go - rain or shine - at Bank of America Stadium.
Tales from the green room: Players remember the waiting
For first-round picks in the NFL Draft, the bright lights and big stages also come with some uncertain moments, before they hear their names called.
Reviewing "Draft Day," from a Panthers angle
With the Panthers trading up for No. 1 overall this year's draft, we decided to watch 'Draft Day,' a 2014 film about making big decisions in too big of a hurry.