Before picking Bryce Young, the Panthers built an offense for him

They've already put together the playbook, designed by offensive coordinator Thomas Brown bringing principles from Sean McVay and the Rams along with the ideas brought to the table by a staff with a wealth of experience (from Reich to Jim Caldwell to Josh McCown and beyond).

They were already running it this week in minicamp this week with backup quarterback Andy Dalton, but it was put together with this very special rookie in mind (and bringing in Dalton, who started as a rookie himself and knows the challenges, was another piece of the puzzle).

"We've been talking about that really for a couple of weeks as a coaching staff," Reich said. "Won't get into all of the particulars, but that's what we philosophically are asking ourselves. Going back and watching his tape even more now, watching it not just from an evaluation standpoint, but he was so good at so many things in college. But we always like to look at his college tape to see what concepts that he was really good at in college that are already in our offense. That's a good starting point, you know.