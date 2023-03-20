Andy Dalton here to share his knowledge with the next guy

"Yeah, I think I have treated myself in those quarterback rooms the same way I did when I was the starter in Cincinnati," Dalton said. "If I felt like there was something that needed to be talked about or a question that needed to be asked, I never hesitated to ask, even though I wasn't the starter because I knew it would help the whole room. So that's kind of where I'm at now.

"The starter, it's got to be how he wants it, but I think I know how to ask the right questions to make sure the conversation's had, to make sure everyone's on the same page, to make sure it gets directed in the right place."

Brown pointed to that experience — 12 years in the league, 162 starts, 38,150 passing yards — as evidence that Dalton's something more than just another coach in the room. The new Panthers coordinator said it became clear when they started discussing offensive concepts the way Dalton was "spitting stuff back at you," underscored the scouting report and what he'll bring to a rookie.