Five things to know about Andy Dalton

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers added a veteran to the quarterback room this week. signing Andy Dalton to a two-year deal after his latest stint with division rival New Orleans.
Dalton, 35, is an experienced signal-caller who can start if the Panthers' first-round quarterback pick from this year's draft needs extra time before Week 1.
Here are five fast facts to know about Dalton:
1. Veteran entering 13th season: Dalton has a dozen years of experience in the NFL, spending most of his career with the Bengals (2011-19) after Cincinnati drafted him with the 35th overall pick in 2011. He made three Pro Bowls during that time, in 2011, 2014, and 2016, before spending three seasons in three different spots – Dallas, Chicago, and New Orleans – in backup roles.
Dalton has played in 166 games with 162 starts, completing over 3,300 passes for 38,150 yards in his career.
2. Last game against Carolina: Dalton started the Saints' last 14 games in 2022 after injuries to Jameis Winston, putting up 2,871 yards on a career-high 66.7 completion rate with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
He played against the Panthers in his last game with New Orleans – a game Carolina kicker Eddy Piñeiro won on a last-second 42-yard field goal. Dalton completed 15-of-25 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown against the Panthers.
3. Playoff berths in Cincinnati: Dalton led the Bengals to five straight playoff berths in his first five seasons there, though he went 0-4 in playoff appearances (he didn't play in 2015 after sustaining an injury). Cincinnati counted winning seasons in all five of those years.
Dalton's most productive season came in 2013 as he finished with multiple career highs – 4,293 yards, 33 touchdowns, and 586 passing attempts. The Bengals went 11-5 that year, the best record of a Dalton-led team.
4. Charitable work with his foundation: Dalton and his wife, JJ, founded the Andy & JJ Dalton Foundation intending to "show God's love and grace while providing support, resources, and experiences to seriously ill and physically challenged children and their families," according to their website.
When Dalton's Bengals beat the Ravens in Week 17 of the 2017 season, allowing the Bills a playoff berth, Buffalo fans donated to his foundation in gratitude. His foundation received more than $360,000 from over 16,000 donors in less than a week, with most donations coming in at $17 – to symbolize the end of Buffalo's 17-year playoff drought.
5. "Red Rifle" nickname: Dalton is often referred to as the "Red Rifle," a nickname in reference to his bright red hair and accuracy on short-yardage passes.
View pictures of Dalton in the Panthers facility as he meets head coach Frank Reich and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown and signs his contract.