Five things to know about Andy Dalton

1. Veteran entering 13th season: Dalton has a dozen years of experience in the NFL, spending most of his career with the Bengals (2011-19) after Cincinnati drafted him with the 35th overall pick in 2011. He made three Pro Bowls during that time, in 2011, 2014, and 2016, before spending three seasons in three different spots – Dallas, Chicago, and New Orleans – in backup roles.