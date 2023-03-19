Panthers agree to terms with Adam Thielen

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have a proven veteran wide receiver again.

The team agreed to terms with former Vikings wideout Adam Thielen on a three-year deal Sunday evening.

He was released by the Vikings earlier this offseason, but found a soft place to land here. The 32-year-old Thielen would immediately become the team's most experienced and productive wideout by a wide margin.

He has 534 career catches for 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns in 135 games with the Vikings. The former undrafted rookie from Minnesota State played his entire career there, and earned two Pro Bowl appearances.

He caught 70 passes for 716 yards and six touchdowns last year, showing he can still produce at a high level.

The Panthers are running short on established targets after the trade for the top pick in this year's draft, which sent wide receiver DJ Moore to Chicago.