The Panthers are now (officially) on the clock

Mar 15, 2023 at 04:00 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — Now it's official. And now the Panthers are on the clock.

With the start of the NFL's new league year at 4 p.m., the trade with Chicago for the first pick in this year's draft is now in the books, and the Panthers know they will have their choice of this year's top quarterbacks.

Whether it's Alabama's Bryce Young, or Ohio State's CJ Stroud, or Florida's Anthony Richardson, or Kentucky's Will Levis, the Panthers know they'll be able to add the kind of top-shelf quarterback they haven't had in some time.

But they've been here before. This is the third time in franchise history the Panthers have held the No. 1 overall pick.

In 1995, the expansion team won a coin flip with Jacksonville for the first pick and eventually ended up trading down to the fifth spot and taking quarterback Kerry Collins.

In 2011, they earned the top pick the hard way, and used the top pick on quarterback Cam Newton.

Both choices paid immediate dividends.

Collins helped lead the Panthers to a 12-4 record, the NFC South title, and the NFC Championship Game in just their second season.

Newton became the first rookie quarterback to throw for over 4,000 yards and also broke the record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback that year (14). He also won league MVP honors in 2015, leading the Panthers to a 15-1 record and a berth in Super Bowl 50.

The Panthers can only hope this deal works out as well.

It came at a significant cost, as they gave up this year's first-round pick (ninth overall), a second-rounder obtained from the 49ers (61st), their 2024 first-rounder, their 2025 second-rounder, along with wide receiver DJ Moore.

But the chance to acquire a young quarterback and break out of a cycle of veterans-of-the-year was something they clearly valued and wanted to take a chance for.

New coach Frank Reich, who put together a staff tailor-made to coach a young quarterback, also knows how hard it is to get out of that rut.

He had his guy when he took the Colts job in 2018, but Andrew Luck's sudden retirement prior to the 2019 season left him starting a different quarterback in each of his five seasons there.

"In every way, it's better prepared me," Reich said of his experiences in Indianapolis. "You take the circumstances that you were dealt and the things that you did and that you were part of. You learn from them, the good and the bad; there were both of those in that. You learn from those, but then you get to every year, and every year is an independent year from the previous.

"You obviously always want stability at quarterback. I think that's a huge lesson learned for me from the last time around. What is our best answer for stability at quarterback in the near term and long-term future?"

The Panthers still don't specifically know which quarterback they'll answer that question with. That's what the next six weeks of pro days and visits and meetings are for.

But they now know that they have the means to potentially answer it.

Best of DJ Moore through the years

In five seasons with Carolina, Moore had 5,201 receiving yards and 21 receiving touchdowns.

221023 Panthers vs. Bucs-325
1 / 83
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
CR5_0283
2 / 83
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
MKII3982
3 / 83
Angela Denogean/Carolina Panthers
MK2_7407
4 / 83
Angela Denogean
DX3_9487
5 / 83
Chanelle Smith-Walker Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers Carolina Panthers
E_MKII9140
6 / 83
Angela Denogean/Carolina Panthers
MK2_9294
7 / 83
Angela Denogean/Carolina Panthers
MK2_8023
8 / 83
Chanelle Smith-Walker Angelo Denogean/Carolina Panthers
CR5_6788
9 / 83
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DX3_0887
10 / 83
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
E_MKII9308
11 / 83
Angela Denogean/Carolina Panthers
MKII5598
12 / 83
Angela Denogean/Carolina Panthers
CR5_3225
13 / 83
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
MKII6066
14 / 83
Angela Denogean
1D3_1886
15 / 83
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
MKII3121
16 / 83
Angela Denogean/Carolina Panthers
E_MK2_8737
17 / 83
Angela Denogean/Carolina Panthers
1D3_3135
18 / 83
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_7858
19 / 83
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
E_MK2_8730
20 / 83
Angela Denogean/Carolina Panthers
MK2_3247
21 / 83
Chanelle Smith-Walker Angela Denogean/Carolina Panthers
1D3_7174
22 / 83
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DX3_0566
23 / 83
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
MKII5022
24 / 83
Angela Denogean/Carolina Panthers
1D3_3312
25 / 83
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
E_MKII5009
26 / 83
Chanelle Smith-Walker Angela Denogean/Carolina Panthers
MKII9434
27 / 83
Angela Denogean/Carolina Panthers
E_MK2_9396
28 / 83
Angela Denogean/Carolina Panthers
DX3_7668
29 / 83
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
MK2_2755
30 / 83
Angela Denogean
1D3_7889
31 / 83
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
E_MK2_9403
32 / 83
Angela Denogean/Carolina Panthers
5D4_3260
33 / 83
Angela Denogean/Carolina Panthers
MKII2213
34 / 83
Angela Denogean
E_MKII5569
35 / 83
Angela Denogean/Carolina Panthers
221023 Panthers vs. Bucs-463
36 / 83
KJ2_9529
37 / 83
1D3_4405
38 / 83
Carolina Panthers
221224 Panthers vs. Lions-201
39 / 83
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
1CW19938
40 / 83
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW13055
41 / 83
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221030 Panthers at Falcons-332
42 / 83
Carolina Panthers
1CW19506
43 / 83
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221110 Panthers vs Falcons-308
44 / 83
Carolina Panthers
1CW19085
45 / 83
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221127 Panthers vs Broncos KJ-274
46 / 83
221023 Panthers vs. Bucs-471
47 / 83
221127 Panthers vs Broncos KJ-044
48 / 83
221127 Panthers vs Broncos KJ-270
49 / 83
1CW13356
50 / 83
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221224 Panthers vs. Lions-618
51 / 83
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
E_MK2_0661
52 / 83
Brandon Todd
E_MK3_4953
53 / 83
E_MK3_5838
54 / 83
E_MK3_7458
55 / 83
E_MK3_1415
56 / 83
E_MKII7090
57 / 83
Brandon Todd
E_MK3_6478
58 / 83
E_AE8I3106
59 / 83
Callena Williams
E_MK3_1441
60 / 83
E_MK3_7702
61 / 83
E_MK3_1663
62 / 83
E_MK3_6242
63 / 83
E_MKII8112
64 / 83
Brandon Todd
E_MKII5794
65 / 83
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_9044
66 / 83
Brandon Todd
191215carvssea_1847
67 / 83
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MKII5972
68 / 83
Brandon Todd
191208caratatl_1566
69 / 83
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191201carvswas_1570
70 / 83
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191124caratno_2465
71 / 83
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MKII4915
72 / 83
Brandon Todd
DJ Moore tries to get past P.J. Williams during a game against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.
73 / 83

DJ Moore tries to get past P.J. Williams during a game against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.

Jacob Kupferman
DJ Moore breaks a tackle against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.
74 / 83

DJ Moore breaks a tackle against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
MyBest_CARvsDET_25
75 / 83
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DJ Moore gains yards after making a reception against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
76 / 83

DJ Moore gains yards after making a reception against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DJ Moore breaks a tackle against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Thursday, November 8, 2018.
77 / 83

DJ Moore breaks a tackle against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Thursday, November 8, 2018.

Brett Carlsen
DJ Moore breaks a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.
78 / 83

DJ Moore breaks a tackle against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DJ Moore carries the football during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
79 / 83

DJ Moore carries the football during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DJ Moore makes a reception against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, December 30, 2018.
80 / 83

DJ Moore makes a reception against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, December 30, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
DJ Moore gains yards after making a reception during a week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
81 / 83

DJ Moore gains yards after making a reception during a week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DJ Moore gets a first down during a week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
82 / 83

DJ Moore gets a first down during a week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Jason Miczek/www.miczekphoto.com
DJ Moore tries to break a tackle against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.
83 / 83

DJ Moore tries to break a tackle against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Advertising