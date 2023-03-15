Panthers agree to terms with Hayden Hurst

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added the target they needed in the passing game Wednesday.
The Panthers agreed to terms with tight end Hayden Hurst, giving the incoming first-round pick of a quarterback a reliable target.
The 29-year-old Hurst caught 52 passes for 414 yards and two touchdowns for the Bengals last season.
The former first-round pick of the Ravens (who spent two years with the Falcons) adds the kind of production the Panthers have lacked at tight end in recent years.
The Panthers got 50 catches for 417 yards and three touchdowns from the entire position (four players) last season.
Hurst played two seasons of professional baseball in the Pirates farm system before walking on to play football at South Carolina, where he became an All-SEC player.
It continued a busy offseason for the Panthers heading into the start of the league year at 4 p.m.
In addition to the deal for the top pick in 2023 NFL Draft (which will send wide receiver DJ Moore to Chicago), the Panthers have also agreed to terms on a new three-year deal with center Bradley Bozeman and agreed to a two-year deal with backup quarterback Andy Dalton.
On the other side of the ball, they agreed to terms with defensive tackle Shy Tuttle and safety Vonn Bell, and agreed on a new deal with linebacker Shaq Thompson that will keep the veteran here in the middle of a new defense.
Hayden Hurst was drafted out of South Carolina by the Ravens in 2018 and has played with Baltimore (2018-19), Atlanta (2020-21) and Cincinnati (2022).