Panthers agree to terms on reworked deal with Shaq Thompson

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are moving to a new defensive system this year, but they're bringing an important piece of last year's back with them.

The Panthers agreed to terms on a reworked contract with veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson Saturday.

That move will keep him here for the transition to the 3-4 that new coordinator Ejiro Evero is bringing, and Evero specifically mentioned Thompson as a player he'd want to coach during his introductory press conference in February.

"Those are all questions that are above my pay grade, but if you talk about the player, that's definitely a player I really admire, and I think he's a heck of a player," Evero said when asked about Thompson's future and fit in this scheme. "Definitely would love to coach him.