Panthers agree to terms on reworked deal with Shaq Thompson

Mar 11, 2023 at 08:28 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Shaq Thompson
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are moving to a new defensive system this year, but they're bringing an important piece of last year's back with them.

The Panthers agreed to terms on a reworked contract with veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson Saturday.

That move will keep him here for the transition to the 3-4 that new coordinator Ejiro Evero is bringing, and Evero specifically mentioned Thompson as a player he'd want to coach during his introductory press conference in February.

"Those are all questions that are above my pay grade, but if you talk about the player, that's definitely a player I really admire, and I think he's a heck of a player," Evero said when asked about Thompson's future and fit in this scheme. "Definitely would love to coach him.

"(He fits) very well. He's an inside backer, a three-down player. He's a guy that can play the run game. He's good in zone coverage, can see the quarterback, can match running backs; he fits just right."

Shaq Thompson, Frankie Luvu
Carolina Panthers

The 28-year-old Thompson was their first-round pick in 2015, joining a linebacker group with Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis, and has remained productive throughout his career.

He's fourth on the team's all-time tackle list (according to press box stats), trailing only Kuechly, Davis, and Mike Minter.

He's topped 100 tackles each of the last four seasons, joining Kuechly, Davis, Minter, and Jon Beason on the list of players to accomplish that feat.

Last year, he set career highs in total tackles (135), becoming one of just eight players in the league to go over 100 tackles each of the last four seasons.

PHOTOS: Best of Shaq Thompson through the years

Shaq Thompson has 698 tackles in eight seasons with the Panthers, placing him fourth all-time in tackles in franchise history.

_thumb (41)
1 / 65
_thumb (36)
2 / 65
_thumb (28)
3 / 65
_thumb (66)
4 / 65
_thumb
5 / 65
_thumb (6)
6 / 65
_thumb (1)
7 / 65
_thumb (2)
8 / 65
_thumb (7)
9 / 65
_thumb (8)
10 / 65
_thumb (3)
11 / 65
_thumb (18)
12 / 65
_thumb (4)
13 / 65
_thumb (10)
14 / 65
_thumb (9)
15 / 65
_thumb (11)
16 / 65
_thumb (12)
17 / 65
_thumb (14)
18 / 65
_thumb (13)
19 / 65
_thumb (17)
20 / 65
_thumb (15)
21 / 65
_thumb (16)
22 / 65
_thumb (19)
23 / 65
_thumb (22)
24 / 65
_thumb (20)
25 / 65
_thumb (25)
26 / 65
_thumb (21)
27 / 65
_thumb (23)
28 / 65
_thumb (38)
29 / 65
_thumb (27)
30 / 65
_thumb (24)
31 / 65
_thumb (26)
32 / 65
_thumb (29)
33 / 65
_thumb (30)
34 / 65
_thumb (32)
35 / 65
_thumb (31)
36 / 65
_thumb (34)
37 / 65
_thumb (33)
38 / 65
_thumb (39)
39 / 65
_thumb (35)
40 / 65
_thumb (37)
41 / 65
_thumb (43)
42 / 65
_thumb (40)
43 / 65
_thumb (44)
44 / 65
_thumb (42)
45 / 65
_thumb (52)
46 / 65
_thumb (45)
47 / 65
_thumb (63)
48 / 65
_thumb (46)
49 / 65
_thumb (48)
50 / 65
_thumb (47)
51 / 65
_thumb (51)
52 / 65
_thumb (49)
53 / 65
_thumb (54)
54 / 65
_thumb (59)
55 / 65
_thumb (55)
56 / 65
_thumb (53)
57 / 65
_thumb (56)
58 / 65
_thumb (61)
59 / 65
_thumb (57)
60 / 65
_thumb (60)
61 / 65
_thumb (58)
62 / 65
_thumb (62)
63 / 65
_thumb (64)
64 / 65
_thumb (65)
65 / 65
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers bring back record-holder J.J. Jansen

The veteran long snapper signed a one-year deal Monday, bringing him back for a 15th season with the team, and giving him a chance to extend his all-time mark.

news

Panthers add DeAngelo Hall to coaching staff

The longtime NFL cornerback adds his playing experience to Ejiro Evero's first defensive staff here.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Shawn Jefferson as wide receivers coach

The longtime NFL wideout and coach is the sixth player on the offensive coaching staff with background as a player in the league.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Thomas Brown as offensive coordinator

The 36-year-old will lead the Panthers' offense after a three-year stint working with Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Panthers add Brian Decker, former "GM for Special Forces"

The former Green Beret, who later oversaw selection and assessment of future Green Berets, has been added to Frank Reich's staff as vice president of development.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Parks Frazier as passing game coordinator

Frazier was elevated to offensive play-caller duties with Indianapolis in 2022, after working with Frank Reich since 2018.

news

Jacob Eason signed to reserve/future contract

The quarterback played in one game last year, and spent time on the practice squad here and with the 49ers.

news

Myles Dorn signed to reserve/future deal

They added the local product and former North Carolina safety to the offseason roster, after he spent the last three years with the Vikings.

news

Herb Miller signed to reserve/future deal

The Panthers added the former Buccaneers and Browns cornerback to the roster for the coming year.

news

Panthers sign nine players on Monday

Carolina brought back a pair of free agent tight ends, and signed seven members of this year's practice squad.

news

Panthers make roster moves before season finale

Josh Norman, Preston Williams, Phil Hoskins and Sam Tecklenburg were added to Sunday's active roster.

Advertising