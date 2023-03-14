Reports: Panthers near deal with quarterback Andy Dalton

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers made the big move to get to the No. 1 overall pick in the draft Friday, and apparently found him another mentor on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, the Panthers are nearing a two-year deal with veteran quarterback Andy Dalton. The deal can't become official until the start of the league year on Wednesday afternoon.

The 35-year-old Dalton was with the Saints last season (starting 14 games), and has had stints with the Bears and Cowboys since playing his first nine seasons with the Bengals.

He's been to three Pro Bowls (the last in 2016), and has 38,150 career passing yards, with 244 touchdowns and 144 interceptions, with a career passer rating of 87.6.