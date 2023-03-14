Reports: Panthers near deal with quarterback Andy Dalton

Mar 14, 2023 at 06:07 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Andy Dalton
Gerald Herbert/AP

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers made the big move to get to the No. 1 overall pick in the draft Friday, and apparently found him another mentor on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, the Panthers are nearing a two-year deal with veteran quarterback Andy Dalton. The deal can't become official until the start of the league year on Wednesday afternoon.

The 35-year-old Dalton was with the Saints last season (starting 14 games), and has had stints with the Bears and Cowboys since playing his first nine seasons with the Bengals.

He's been to three Pro Bowls (the last in 2016), and has 38,150 career passing yards, with 244 touchdowns and 144 interceptions, with a career passer rating of 87.6.

He offers a capable starting-quality player who can plug in if the first pick isn't ready to roll early in the season.

Best of Andy Dalton through the years

Andy Dalton is entering his 13th season after playing with the Bengals (2011-19), Cowboys (2020), Bears (2021) and Saints (2022). He has 38,150 career passing yards, ranking sixth among currently active players.

New Orleans Saints' Andy Dalton in action during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
1 / 44

New Orleans Saints' Andy Dalton in action during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The Saints won 20-10. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
2 / 44

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The Saints won 20-10. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) in action during the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
3 / 44

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) in action during the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Chris Szagola/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
4 / 44

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
5 / 44

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton after an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton watches during the second half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
6 / 44

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton watches during the second half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton throws during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
7 / 44

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton throws during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton passes during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
8 / 44

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton passes during the first half an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) celebrates after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
9 / 44

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) celebrates after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints' Andy Dalton in action before an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
10 / 44

New Orleans Saints' Andy Dalton in action before an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)
11 / 44

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. VÃ¡squez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) runs onto the field before the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
12 / 44

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) runs onto the field before the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New Orleans Saints' Andy Dalton in action before an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
13 / 44

New Orleans Saints' Andy Dalton in action before an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14)looks to pass the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
14 / 44

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14)looks to pass the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) on the field during pregame warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
15 / 44

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) on the field during pregame warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
16 / 44

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton rolls out to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
17 / 44

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton rolls out to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chicago Bears QB Andy Dalton during an interview after an NFL game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 in Detroit. (Zachary Silver via AP)
18 / 44

Chicago Bears QB Andy Dalton during an interview after an NFL game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 in Detroit. (Zachary Silver via AP)

NFL/NFL
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws a pass prior to an NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
19 / 44

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws a pass prior to an NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) in action during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
20 / 44

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) in action during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws a pass under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (91) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
21 / 44

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws a pass under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (91) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2020, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati. The Chicago Bears agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with former Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton, agent Jeffrey Nalley said Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The three-time Pro Bowler could earn an additional $3 million in bonuses. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn, File)
22 / 44

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2020, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati. The Chicago Bears agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with former Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton, agent Jeffrey Nalley said Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The three-time Pro Bowler could earn an additional $3 million in bonuses. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn, File)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) scrambles out of the pocket to throw a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 27. 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
23 / 44

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) scrambles out of the pocket to throw a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 27. 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Ron Jenkins/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton, right, tries to evade the New York Giants defense during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
24 / 44

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton, right, tries to evade the New York Giants defense during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Corey Sipkin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
25 / 44

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Frank Franklin II/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) celebrates tight end Tyler Kroft's (81) touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Sunday, Dec 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
26 / 44

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) celebrates tight end Tyler Kroft's (81) touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Sunday, Dec 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) greets fans after an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 in Cincinnati. (NFL Photos via AP)
27 / 44

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) greets fans after an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 in Cincinnati. (NFL Photos via AP)

NFL Photos/2020 National Football League
En foto del 15 de diciembre del 2019, el quarterback de los Bengals de Cincinnati Andy Dalton lanza el balÃ³n en el juego ante los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra. El 30 de abril del 2020 Cincinnati deja libre a Dalton, que aÃºn tenÃ­a un aÃ±o en su contrato, y le deja el camino a Joe Burrow, la primera selecciÃ³n del draft se liderar al equipo. (AP Photo/Frank Victores, File)
28 / 44

En foto del 15 de diciembre del 2019, el quarterback de los Bengals de Cincinnati Andy Dalton lanza el balÃ³n en el juego ante los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra. El 30 de abril del 2020 Cincinnati deja libre a Dalton, que aÃºn tenÃ­a un aÃ±o en su contrato, y le deja el camino a Joe Burrow, la primera selecciÃ³n del draft se liderar al equipo. (AP Photo/Frank Victores, File)

Frank Victores/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
29 / 44

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
30 / 44

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
31 / 44

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah, right, and quarterback Andy Dalton (14) celebrate after a 15-yard touchdown by Uzomah during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
32 / 44

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah, right, and quarterback Andy Dalton (14) celebrate after a 15-yard touchdown by Uzomah during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton takes the field before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
33 / 44

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton takes the field before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Frank Victores/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) walks off the field after losing their NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
34 / 44

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) walks off the field after losing their NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of a NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
35 / 44

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of a NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom Puskar)
36 / 44

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom Puskar)

Tom Puskar/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton, right, greets Cincinnati Bengals' Andy Dalton, left, after during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)
37 / 44

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton, right, greets Cincinnati Bengals' Andy Dalton, left, after during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

Jason E. Miczek/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
38 / 44

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals' Andy Dalton (14) looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
39 / 44

Cincinnati Bengals' Andy Dalton (14) looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) signs autographs as he leaves the field after warm ups before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
40 / 44

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) signs autographs as he leaves the field after warm ups before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton passes in the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
41 / 44

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton passes in the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Gary Landers/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton performs at the on-field set for Thursday Night Football after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
42 / 44

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton performs at the on-field set for Thursday Night Football after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Frank Victores/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) runs out during player introductions before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
43 / 44

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) runs out during player introductions before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Frank Victores
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
44 / 44

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers release offensive lineman Pat Elflein

The former starting center was replaced by Bradley Bozeman, who agreed to a new three-year deal on Monday.

news

Panthers bring back Bradley Bozeman

The veteran center agrees to terms to return, and helps them keep a sudden strength of the roster strong.

news

Panthers tender offer to Sam Franklin

They're bringing back the restricted free agent safety, who emerged as a top special teams player this season and earned notice around the league for his aggressive style.

news

Reports: Panthers near deal with Vonn Bell

The former Saints and Bengals safety had four interceptions last year, and would give the Panthers another experienced option in the secondary.

news

Reports: Panthers near deal with Shy Tuttle

The former Saints defensive tackle gives them more size up front, and another good run defender as they transition to a 3-4 defense.

news

Panthers agree to terms on reworked deal with Shaq Thompson

The veteran linebacker agreed to a new deal to keep him here, where he'll add some stability to the middle of a restructured defense.

news

Panthers bring back record-holder J.J. Jansen

The veteran long snapper signed a one-year deal Monday, bringing him back for a 15th season with the team, and giving him a chance to extend his all-time mark.

news

Panthers add DeAngelo Hall to coaching staff

The longtime NFL cornerback adds his playing experience to Ejiro Evero's first defensive staff here.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Shawn Jefferson as wide receivers coach

The longtime NFL wideout and coach is the sixth player on the offensive coaching staff with background as a player in the league.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Thomas Brown as offensive coordinator

The 36-year-old will lead the Panthers' offense after a three-year stint working with Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Panthers add Brian Decker, former "GM for Special Forces"

The former Green Beret, who later oversaw selection and assessment of future Green Berets, has been added to Frank Reich's staff as vice president of development.

Advertising