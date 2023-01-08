Complete list of Panthers 2023 free agents

CHARLOTTE — At the conclusion of the 2022 season, the Panthers now have 16 players eligible for unrestricted free agency.
That includes four current starters — quarterback Sam Darnold, center Bradley Bozeman, running back D'Onta Foreman, and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis.
The quarterback depth chart could be in significant flux, as injured rookie Matt Corral is the only one under contract for next season. Current backup PJ Walker will be a restricted free agent.
Here's a look at the complete list of players whose contracts expire after the season:
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (16)
QB Sam Darnold
T Cameron Erving
G Michael Jordan
C Bradley Bozeman
WR Rashard Higgins
WR Andre Roberts
RB D'Onta Foreman
DE Henry Anderson
DT Matt Ioannidis
LB Cory Littleton
LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe
CB TJ Carrie
S Sean Chandler
S Juston Burris
LS J.J. Jansen
K Eddy Piñeiro
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (3)
QB P.J. Walker
S Myles Hartsfield
S Sam Franklin
EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS (2)
TE Stephen Sullivan
TE Giovanni Ricci
* Players become unrestricted free agents if they have four or more accrued seasons when their contract expires. Restricted free agents have three accrued seasons, and exclusive rights free agents have two or fewer accrued seasons. The Panthers can tender a contract and then match any offer made by another team to their restricted free agents, while exclusive rights free agents will either be offered and accept a contract from the Panthers or not be offered a contract and become a free agent.