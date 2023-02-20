Panthers bring back record-holder J.J. Jansen

"To do this another year, we're just really grateful to be back," Jansen said. "I'm loving the coaching I'm getting from Chris Tabor, love playing with Johnny Hekker, and to be able to work with kickers like Zane Gonzalez and Eddy Piñeiro the last two years has been great.

"To get the chance to play for Frank, who everyone I know in the league says nothing but great things about, is a great thing. And hopefully, he and I get to work together for many years."

Jansen has said he wants to play another four years, but the one-year deal is more of a reflection of the salary cap (veteran contracts qualify for a break against the cap) than the organization's feelings about him.