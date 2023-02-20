Panthers bring back record-holder J.J. Jansen

CHARLOTTE — JJ Jansen is going to have a chance to break the record, which is currently held by J.J. Jansen.
The Panthers signed the veteran long snapper to a one-year deal Monday to return for another season, bringing the team's longest-tenured player back for 2023.
"No doubt about it," Jansen said when asked if staying here was his top priority of the offseason. "We, my wife and I, we love Charlotte, and we love the Panthers organization. We're rooted here, and going into my 15th year is something I don't take for granted."
By the end of the season, Jansen had appeared in 226 consecutive games for the Panthers.
With the retirement of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Jansen is now 10th among active players in the NFL in games played. That list is topped by former Panthers punter Andy Lee (297).
Jansen's 226 games are tied for 134th all-time in NFL history, alongside Hall-of-Famers Emmitt Smith and Paul Krause.
The Panthers traded for Jansen in 2009, and he's been here ever since. They gave the Packers a conditional seventh-round pick in 2011 for the dependable long snapper, making it one of the best values in team history as well.
And now, he gets to play for his fourth head coach here, after starting his career with John Fox and lasting until the dawning of the Frank Reich era. (And since original coach Dom Capers is back on staff, Jansen is a George Seifert away from a clean sweep of all the team's head coaches.) Jansen also mentioned that with new quarterbacks coach Josh McCown on staff, he is reunited with another mentor since McCown was the backup quarterback here when Jansen was acquired in 2009.
"To do this another year, we're just really grateful to be back," Jansen said. "I'm loving the coaching I'm getting from Chris Tabor, love playing with Johnny Hekker, and to be able to work with kickers like Zane Gonzalez and Eddy Piñeiro the last two years has been great.
"To get the chance to play for Frank, who everyone I know in the league says nothing but great things about, is a great thing. And hopefully, he and I get to work together for many years."
Jansen has said he wants to play another four years, but the one-year deal is more of a reflection of the salary cap (veteran contracts qualify for a break against the cap) than the organization's feelings about him.
"I said last year that Year 15 was the most fun I've had in football," Jansen said. "To get a chance to do it again here with these people is something I'm excited about."
View photos of long snapper J.J. Jansen throughout his career in Carolina. Jansen came to Carolina in 2009 and is set to go down as the longest-tenured Panther in history.