Panthers bring back record-holder J.J. Jansen

Feb 20, 2023 at 03:29 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Signed_Wide_2

CHARLOTTE — JJ Jansen is going to have a chance to break the record, which is currently held by J.J. Jansen.

The Panthers signed the veteran long snapper to a one-year deal Monday to return for another season, bringing the team's longest-tenured player back for 2023.

"No doubt about it," Jansen said when asked if staying here was his top priority of the offseason. "We, my wife and I, we love Charlotte, and we love the Panthers organization. We're rooted here, and going into my 15th year is something I don't take for granted."

Last season, Jansen broke the franchise's all-time record for games played, eclipsing the mark of his close friend and former teammate John Kasay (221).

Related Links

By the end of the season, Jansen had appeared in 226 consecutive games for the Panthers.

With the retirement of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Jansen is now 10th among active players in the NFL in games played. That list is topped by former Panthers punter Andy Lee (297).

Jansen's 226 games are tied for 134th all-time in NFL history, alongside Hall-of-Famers Emmitt Smith and Paul Krause.

The Panthers traded for Jansen in 2009, and he's been here ever since. They gave the Packers a conditional seventh-round pick in 2011 for the dependable long snapper, making it one of the best values in team history as well.

And now, he gets to play for his fourth head coach here, after starting his career with John Fox and lasting until the dawning of the Frank Reich era. (And since original coach Dom Capers is back on staff, Jansen is a George Seifert away from a clean sweep of all the team's head coaches.) Jansen also mentioned that with new quarterbacks coach Josh McCown on staff, he is reunited with another mentor since McCown was the backup quarterback here when Jansen was acquired in 2009.

"To do this another year, we're just really grateful to be back," Jansen said. "I'm loving the coaching I'm getting from Chris Tabor, love playing with Johnny Hekker, and to be able to work with kickers like Zane Gonzalez and Eddy Piñeiro the last two years has been great.

"To get the chance to play for Frank, who everyone I know in the league says nothing but great things about, is a great thing. And hopefully, he and I get to work together for many years."

Jansen has said he wants to play another four years, but the one-year deal is more of a reflection of the salary cap (veteran contracts qualify for a break against the cap) than the organization's feelings about him.

"I said last year that Year 15 was the most fun I've had in football," Jansen said. "To get a chance to do it again here with these people is something I'm excited about."

J.J. Jansen through the years

View photos of long snapper J.J. Jansen throughout his career in Carolina. Jansen came to Carolina in 2009 and is set to go down as the longest-tenured Panther in history.

Carolina Panthers against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.
1 / 54

Carolina Panthers against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.

Jacob Kupferman/Jacob Kupferman
E_5D4_8577
2 / 54
BRANDON TODD/BRANDON TODD
E_MKII7716
3 / 54
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK2_1717
4 / 54
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
191212practice1_4
5 / 54
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
E_AE8I4749
6 / 54
Callena Williams/Carolina Panthers
191002practice_363
7 / 54
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
190726_186
8 / 54
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CAR_8289 (1)
9 / 54
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
CAR_6171
10 / 54
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
11 / 54

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 29, 2013.
12 / 54

Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 29, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
J.J Jansen and Michael Palardy celebrate with Graham Gano after his game-winning 63-yard field goal during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.
13 / 54

J.J Jansen and Michael Palardy celebrate with Graham Gano after his game-winning 63-yard field goal during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.
14 / 54

Carolina Panthers against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.
15 / 54

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.
16 / 54

Carolina Panthers against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
J.J. Jansen makes a tackle against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
17 / 54

J.J. Jansen makes a tackle against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
J.J. Jansen celebrates with Graham Gano after a game-winning field goal The Panthers against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2017.
18 / 54

J.J. Jansen celebrates with Graham Gano after a game-winning field goal The Panthers against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
MediaNightMMR04
19 / 54
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers against New Orleans Saints on November 17, 2016.
20 / 54

Carolina Panthers against New Orleans Saints on November 17, 2016.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
J.J. Jansen, John Kasay
21 / 54
Kent Smith
E_MK2_7765
22 / 54
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK2_0385
23 / 54
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)
24 / 54

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis/Carolina Panthers
191222catatind_2119
25 / 54
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
J.J. Jansen
26 / 54
Kent Smith
E_MKII7615
27 / 54
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK2_3720
28 / 54
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK2_3920
29 / 54
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK2_0109
30 / 54
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
J.J. Jansen
31 / 54
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK3_3801
32 / 54
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)
33 / 54

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis/Carolina Panthers
J.J. Jansen, John Kasay, Jason Baker
34 / 54
Kent Smith
1D3_8384
35 / 54
Carolina Panthers
J.J. Jansen, Johnny Hekker, Eddy Pineiro
36 / 54
221016 Panthers at Rams-156
37 / 54
1CW18539
38 / 54
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221027 WK 8 Practice 2-162
39 / 54
221120 Panthers at Ravens-600
40 / 54
Kenny Richmond
20220729_Practice3-018
41 / 54
KJ3_9339
42 / 54
J.J. Jansen
43 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221106 Panthers at Bengals-422
44 / 54
J.J. Jansen
45 / 54
AE7I6516
46 / 54
221120 Panthers at Ravens-881
47 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
1CW16197
48 / 54
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220911 WK1_Cleveland Browns-210
49 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221120 Panthers at Ravens-290
50 / 54
Kenny Richmond
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-770
51 / 54
Carolina Panthers
221110 Panthers vs Falcons-416
52 / 54
Carolina Panthers
220824 Practice 15-030
53 / 54
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
KJ2_4119
54 / 54
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers add DeAngelo Hall to coaching staff

The longtime NFL cornerback adds his playing experience to Ejiro Evero's first defensive staff here.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Shawn Jefferson as wide receivers coach

The longtime NFL wideout and coach is the sixth player on the offensive coaching staff with background as a player in the league.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Thomas Brown as offensive coordinator

The 36-year-old will lead the Panthers' offense after a three-year stint working with Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Panthers add Brian Decker, former "GM for Special Forces"

The former Green Beret, who later oversaw selection and assessment of future Green Berets, has been added to Frank Reich's staff as vice president of development.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Parks Frazier as passing game coordinator

Frazier was elevated to offensive play-caller duties with Indianapolis in 2022, after working with Frank Reich since 2018.

news

Jacob Eason signed to reserve/future contract

The quarterback played in one game last year, and spent time on the practice squad here and with the 49ers.

news

Myles Dorn signed to reserve/future deal

They added the local product and former North Carolina safety to the offseason roster, after he spent the last three years with the Vikings.

news

Herb Miller signed to reserve/future deal

The Panthers added the former Buccaneers and Browns cornerback to the roster for the coming year.

news

Panthers sign nine players on Monday

Carolina brought back a pair of free agent tight ends, and signed seven members of this year's practice squad.

news

Panthers make roster moves before season finale

Josh Norman, Preston Williams, Phil Hoskins and Sam Tecklenburg were added to Sunday's active roster.

news

Panthers place Jaycee Horn on injured reserve

The cornerback suffered a wrist injury in Week 16, and there was a chance he could have returned if the Panthers had qualified or been alive for the playoffs.

Advertising