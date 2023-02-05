Panthers agree to terms with Ejiro Evero to become defensive coordinator

CHARLOTTE — New Panthers head coach Frank Reich has landed his first official addition to his coaching staff, and it's a significant one.
The team on Sunday agreed to terms with Ejiro Evero to be Reich's defensive coordinator.
The 42-year-old Evero was the Broncos' defensive coordinator last season.
He's previously coached with the Rams, Packers, 49ers, and Buccaneers after playing college ball as a safety at Cal Davis.
The Broncos ranked seventh in the league in total defense last season and 14th in points allowed for a team that finished 5-12.
In 2021, when Evero was secondary coach and passing game coordinator for the Rams, they tied for third with 19 interceptions en route to a Super Bowl title.
Evero interviewed for the head coaching vacancy here (one of nine candidates) and comes with influences that tie him back to Reich and the Panthers.
Dom Capers, the original head coach of the Panthers (when Reich was the starting quarterback for the first three games), was a senior defensive assistant on Evero's staff last season in Denver. And Evero spent four years on the 49ers staff with Vic Fangio, the Panthers' initial defensive coordinator on that 1995 team.
Evero was defensive coordinator in Denver in 2022 and previously had stops with the Rams (2017-2021), Packers (2016), 49ers (2011-15) and Buccaneers (2007-09).