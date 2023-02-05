Panthers agree to terms with Ejiro Evero to become defensive coordinator

CHARLOTTE — New Panthers head coach Frank Reich has landed his first official addition to his coaching staff, and it's a significant one.

The team on Sunday agreed to terms with Ejiro Evero to be Reich's defensive coordinator.

The 42-year-old Evero was the Broncos' defensive coordinator last season.

He's previously coached with the Rams, Packers, 49ers, and Buccaneers after playing college ball as a safety at Cal Davis.

The Broncos ranked seventh in the league in total defense last season and 14th in points allowed for a team that finished 5-12.

In 2021, when Evero was secondary coach and passing game coordinator for the Rams, they tied for third with 19 interceptions en route to a Super Bowl title.

Evero interviewed for the head coaching vacancy here (one of nine candidates) and comes with influences that tie him back to Reich and the Panthers.