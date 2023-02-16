Panthers add Brian Decker, former "GM for Special Forces"

"I was putting a lot of time on shoe, I mean, a lot of time," Decker said. "I was fascinated with human performance psychology and what makes people great. I wanted to read anything and everything that I could read on leadership, character, psychology, and everything about that. I had a theory going into it that if you take the sport-specific requirements away from it, and you look at people who go on to be great in any field become that top 1 percent; my theory is that they would be the same person.

"So if you're going to be an elite golfer, an elite quarterback, or an elite baseball player, or an elite CEO, I bet they thought a lot alike, and that's kind of what I found over time is that the demands placed upon greatness in any field are very similar from a makeup perspective."

So after his time in the military, he was approached by former Browns CEO Joe Banner with a simple question: Why do teams make so many mistakes in the draft? Why do talented players who have exhibited physical mastery fail to become great players?

Drawing back on his experience picking Green Berets, Decker had an answer.

"I was really quick to say, Listen, you're not going to erase human nature," Decker said. "You know, that's what human nature is. The more that people factor comes in, the more uncertainty there is. But I said I do believe that if we can improve the process and reduce that uncertainty. And let's just hypothetically say that uncertainty's 3 to 5 percent, if we can be 3 to 5 percent, better than the competition and compound that annually over time, you know, that's going to result in more hits."

He spent a lot of time studying the process of picking football during his time with the Browns, and he admits now, in a barren office inside Bank of America Stadium (asked how long he's been in town, and replied with a precise "almost 70 hours"), that much of his education has been trial and error.

"Cleveland kind of paid for my education," he said, determined to apply what he learned about the business of football and make it translate to the next chapter.