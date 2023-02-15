Panthers agree to terms with Parks Frazier as passing game coordinator

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers continued to bring in more new parts for Frank Reich's first coaching staff.
Wednesday, they added Parks Frazier as passing game coordinator.
The 31-year-old Frazier was part of Reich's staff in Indianapolis since 2018, starting as his assistant and moving up through quality control and assistant quarterbacks coaching jobs.
After Reich was fired by the Colts in midseason, Frazier called plays for interim coach Jeff Saturday.
He joins an offensive staff that includes veteran assistant Jim Caldwell and new quarterbacks coach Josh McCown.