Panthers retain key offensive line, special teams coaches

Feb 15, 2023 at 02:14 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Chris Tabor, James Campen

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers held onto some key parts of last year's coaching staff as new head coach Frank Reich puts together his first staff.

The team retained offensive line coach James Campen, assistant offensive line coach Robert Kugler, and special teams coach Chris Tabor.

The Panthers made significant strides up front last year, with the line going from being a question mark to a team strength.

Part of that had to do with drafting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu in the first round and investing free agent money in guard Austin Corbett and center Bradley Bozeman, and part of that was having Campen there to guide a still-young group.

Related Links

Robert Kugler, James Campen
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

And after using 13 different combinations of starting lineups in 2021, they used only two last year. Production followed with that stability, as they went from allowing 52 sacks in 2021 to 36 last year.

They also ran well, including setting a franchise record with 320 yards on the ground against the Lions.

Campen, the former Saints and Packers lineman and longtime Packers assistant (a combined 27 years of playing and coaching experience), came to the team with a reputation for developing mid-round picks. The Packers had seven Pro Bowl offensive linemen during Campen's time there, despite not always investing the most resources on that area.

Chris Tabor

Similar to the progress from the offensive line, the Panthers took a huge step on special teams in Tabor's first year.

They finished fourth in the league in Rick Gosselin's annual special teams rankings, the highest they have ranked in any season since 2003. They were 28th in those rankings in 2021.

Despite losing kicker Zane Gonzalez to a preseason injury, they found kicker Eddy Piñeiro, and he became one of the league's most consistent kickers. Along with adding former All-Decade punter Johnny Hekker to go with veteran long snapper JJ Jansen (who broke the franchise's all-time record for games played), the Panthers grew into a stable unit last year.

They also added Jonathan Cooley as secondary/cornerbacks coach.

Cooley worked with Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero when he was with the Rams.

Last season, he was defensive backs coach in Los Angeles.

View the full coaches roster as it currently stands here.

Best of Ikem Ekwonu in rookie season

View photos of Ekwonu from his 2022 season debut with the Panthers as he became the first Panthers rookie to play 100 percent of the offensive snaps.

221127 Panthers vs Broncos-356
1 / 38
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
AE7I2158
2 / 38
221211 Panthers at Seahawks-877
3 / 38
Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-1019
4 / 38
Carolina Panthers
221030 Panthers at Falcons-271
5 / 38
Carolina Panthers
AE7I5088
6 / 38
AE7I4885
7 / 38
AE7I2257
8 / 38
AE7I1116
9 / 38
221224 Panthers vs. Lions-206
10 / 38
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221013 WK6 Practice 2-010
11 / 38
1D3_8584
12 / 38
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-537
13 / 38
Carolina Panthers
220918 WK 2 NY Giants-419
14 / 38
Carolina Panthers
221224 Panthers vs. Lions-145
15 / 38
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
1D3_5057
16 / 38
Carolina Panthers
1CW10940-2
17 / 38
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I3799
18 / 38
AE7I3327
19 / 38
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-1176
20 / 38
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221002 Panthers vs Cardinals_Helmet Stickers-11
21 / 38
220918 WK 2 NY Giants-256
22 / 38
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
1CW18883
23 / 38
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220928 WK 4 Practice 1-074
24 / 38
Carolina Panthers
221023 Panthers vs. Bucs-474
25 / 38
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-0305
26 / 38
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
1CW11133
27 / 38
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221120 Panthers at Ravens-464
28 / 38
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230108 Panthers at Saints-205
29 / 38
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
1CW15112
30 / 38
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19664
31 / 38
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Ikem Ekwonu
32 / 38
Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-0630
33 / 38
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221016 Panthers at Rams-364
34 / 38
1CW10248
35 / 38
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221224 Panthers vs. Lions-638
36 / 38
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
1CW11492
37 / 38
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221127 Panthers vs Broncos-563
38 / 38
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five things to know about Jonathan Cooley

The Panthers agreed to terms with Jonathan Cooley to become secondary/cornerbacks coach on Wednesday. Here are five facts to know about him.

news

Panthers in the final power rankings of 2022 season

See where media outlets ranked the Panthers after the Super Bowl wrapped the 2022 season.

news

Five things to know about Parks Frazier

The Panthers agreed to terms with Parks Frazier to become passing game coordinator on Frank Reich's staff. The two previously worked together in Indianapolis.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Parks Frazier as passing game coordinator

Frazier was elevated to offensive play-caller duties with Indianapolis in 2022, after working with Frank Reich since 2018.

news

Five things to know about Duce Staley

Panthers head coach Frank Reich added Duce Staley to his staff on Tuesday to be the assistant head coach and running backs coach. Here are five fast facts about him.

news

Panthers add Duce Staley to coaching staff

The South Carolina native will serve as running backs coach and assistant head coach, adding to an experienced staff.

news

Five things to know about Jim Caldwell

Jim Caldwell brings 18 years of NFL coaching experience to Frank Reich's staff. Here are five things to know about him.

news

Five things to know about Josh McCown

The former Panthers backup quarterback is back as their new quarterbacks coach, bringing more talent to Frank Reich's first coaching staff.

news

Five things to know about Dom Capers

Dom Capers was added as senior defensive assistant on Friday. The veteran coach and first Panthers head coach has experience with Frank Reich and Ejiro Evero.

news

With Julius Peppers eligible next year, Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023 offers clues

While Peppers should have a short wait, Panthers legend Steve Smith could be in for a longer one since no wide receivers were selected this year.

news

Next Chapter: Jason Kyle finds success in coffee business after football

The former Panthers long snapper has transitioned into a life in the business world with a local coffee business in his home state of Arizona.

Advertising