Five things to know about Parks Frazier

Feb 15, 2023 at 10:37 AM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Parks Frazier
Zach Bolinger/AP

CHARLOTTE – Frank Reich kept building his staff Wednesday, as the Panthers agreed to terms with Parks Frazier to become passing game coordinator.

Frazier, 31, worked under Reich throughout his tenure at Indianapolis from 2018-22.

Here are five fast facts to know about Frazier:

Related Links

1. Called plays under Jeff Saturday: Frazier called plays for the Colts under interim head coach Jeff Saturday for the last eight games of the 2022 season. Frazier assumed interim offensive coordinator responsibilities five years into his NFL coaching career and eight years into his coaching career.

2. First pro coaching opportunity from Reich: Frazier connected with Reich through a former teammate and close friend who recommended him as an assistant for Reich's first staff at Indianapolis.

Reich hired Frazier in 2018 as assistant to the head coach, and he was promoted to offensive quality control coach in 2020. Frazier's responsibilities continued to grow under Reich, as he worked as an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2021 before adding pass game specialist to his title in 2022.

3. College stops: Frazier's coaching career began in spring 2015 as a defensive quality control coach at Samford. He transitioned to Middle Tennessee State for the 2015 football season before spending two seasons as an offensive graduate assistant and quarterbacks coach at Arkansas State from 2016-17.

Prior to coaching, Frazier played quarterback at Murray State from 2012-14, appearing in seven games with two starts. He started his college playing career with a season at Northeast Mississippi Community College, leading the team to the playoffs for the first time in over a decade.

4. Coached in the East-West Shrine Bowl: After his third season with the Colts and first as an offensive quality control coach, Frazier was one of four Indianapolis assistants selected to coach in the East-West Shrine Bowl ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. The game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Frazier helped in virtual training and informational drills with players who participated.

5. Reich officiated his wedding: When Frazier married Caroline Cann (former Colts.com team reporter who used to hold that position for Panthers.com) in 2020, Reich officiated their wedding. Reich is an ordained minister and a former pastor who used to preach in Charlotte and attended seminary in the city.

Related Content

news

Panthers retain key offensive line, special teams coaches

After making progress last season, new head coach Frank Reich decided to keep line coach James Campen and assistant Robert Kugler, and special teams coach Chris Tabor.

news

Five things to know about Jonathan Cooley

The Panthers agreed to terms with Jonathan Cooley to become secondary/cornerbacks coach on Wednesday. Here are five facts to know about him.

news

Panthers in the final power rankings of 2022 season

See where media outlets ranked the Panthers after the Super Bowl wrapped the 2022 season.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Parks Frazier as passing game coordinator

Frazier was elevated to offensive play-caller duties with Indianapolis in 2022, after working with Frank Reich since 2018.

news

Five things to know about Duce Staley

Panthers head coach Frank Reich added Duce Staley to his staff on Tuesday to be the assistant head coach and running backs coach. Here are five fast facts about him.

news

Panthers add Duce Staley to coaching staff

The South Carolina native will serve as running backs coach and assistant head coach, adding to an experienced staff.

news

Five things to know about Jim Caldwell

Jim Caldwell brings 18 years of NFL coaching experience to Frank Reich's staff. Here are five things to know about him.

news

Five things to know about Josh McCown

The former Panthers backup quarterback is back as their new quarterbacks coach, bringing more talent to Frank Reich's first coaching staff.

news

Five things to know about Dom Capers

Dom Capers was added as senior defensive assistant on Friday. The veteran coach and first Panthers head coach has experience with Frank Reich and Ejiro Evero.

news

With Julius Peppers eligible next year, Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023 offers clues

While Peppers should have a short wait, Panthers legend Steve Smith could be in for a longer one since no wide receivers were selected this year.

news

Next Chapter: Jason Kyle finds success in coffee business after football

The former Panthers long snapper has transitioned into a life in the business world with a local coffee business in his home state of Arizona.

Advertising