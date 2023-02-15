Five things to know about Parks Frazier

CHARLOTTE – Frank Reich kept building his staff Wednesday, as the Panthers agreed to terms with Parks Frazier to become passing game coordinator.
Frazier, 31, worked under Reich throughout his tenure at Indianapolis from 2018-22.
Here are five fast facts to know about Frazier:
1. Called plays under Jeff Saturday: Frazier called plays for the Colts under interim head coach Jeff Saturday for the last eight games of the 2022 season. Frazier assumed interim offensive coordinator responsibilities five years into his NFL coaching career and eight years into his coaching career.
2. First pro coaching opportunity from Reich: Frazier connected with Reich through a former teammate and close friend who recommended him as an assistant for Reich's first staff at Indianapolis.
Reich hired Frazier in 2018 as assistant to the head coach, and he was promoted to offensive quality control coach in 2020. Frazier's responsibilities continued to grow under Reich, as he worked as an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2021 before adding pass game specialist to his title in 2022.
3. College stops: Frazier's coaching career began in spring 2015 as a defensive quality control coach at Samford. He transitioned to Middle Tennessee State for the 2015 football season before spending two seasons as an offensive graduate assistant and quarterbacks coach at Arkansas State from 2016-17.
Prior to coaching, Frazier played quarterback at Murray State from 2012-14, appearing in seven games with two starts. He started his college playing career with a season at Northeast Mississippi Community College, leading the team to the playoffs for the first time in over a decade.
4. Coached in the East-West Shrine Bowl: After his third season with the Colts and first as an offensive quality control coach, Frazier was one of four Indianapolis assistants selected to coach in the East-West Shrine Bowl ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. The game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Frazier helped in virtual training and informational drills with players who participated.
5. Reich officiated his wedding: When Frazier married Caroline Cann (former Colts.com team reporter who used to hold that position for Panthers.com) in 2020, Reich officiated their wedding. Reich is an ordained minister and a former pastor who used to preach in Charlotte and attended seminary in the city.